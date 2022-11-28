La Crosse Community Foundation launching new online giving tool

LA CROSSE (WKBT) — The La Crosse Community Foundation is making it easier to support the causes that matter to you.

The foundation unveiled the La Crosse Giving Catalog Monday, where donors can choose to contribute to more than 60 different nonprofits.

The website shares a mission statement for each group and a button that will allow you to donate.

“Nonprofit organizations rely on charitable giving and philanthropy to be able to meet their missions,” the foundation’s CEO Jamie Schloegal said. “And it really is thriving nonprofit organizations that set communities apart from being a good community to being a great community.”

Organizers said any gift of up to $5,000 in the new giving catalog on Tuesday will be matched.

