ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warren, OH

Local theater to celebrate 100th anniversary with new shows

By Laurel Stone
WKBN
WKBN
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aQYMV_0jQ6LgAm00

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) — Three new shows are coming to the Robins Theatre in downtown Warren as part of the Robins Theatre 100 Year Anniversary Celebration.

The Robins Theatre originally opened to a full house on Jan. 9, 1923, and is proud that it is still presenting events 100 years later. To celebrate, three new shows are scheduled for January 2023 including American Pop; Atlanta Rhythm Section, Firefall and Pure Prarie League; and Count Basie Orchestra.

Tickets will go on sale on Dec. 2 at 10 a.m. where they can be purchased at the theater’s website or at the Robins Theatre Box Office located at 160 E. Market St., Warren, Ohio.

There will be a presale on Dec. 1 at 10 a.m. This presale is accessible to “Friends of the Robins Theatre” only. Information regarding “Friends of the Robins Theatre” memberships can be found at Robins Theatre’s website .

Local police dept. to conduct extra patrols during holiday season

Show dates and band information can be found below.

Friday, Jan. 6, 2023, starting at 7 p.m.
Featuring The Box Tops, The Buckinghams and The Association

The Box Tops
Memphis-style Blue Eyed Soul brought to you by The Box Tops featuring founding members Bill Cunningham and Gary Talley. The Box Tops charted eight Top 40 hits, including: “The Letter,” “Neon Rainbow,” “Cry Like a Baby” and “Soul Deep.”

The Buckinghams
Led by founding members Carl Giamarese and Nick Fortuna, this chart-topping rock quintet’s signature sound and harmonies brought us solid gold Billboard hits including “Kind of a Drag,” “Don’t You Care,” “Susan,” “Mercy, Mercy, Mercy” and “Hey Baby (They’re Playing Our Song).”

The Association
The Association produced a string of Billboard Top 40 Hits, six of which were Top 10s, including, “Along Comes Mary,” “Everything That Touches You,” “Never My Love” and their two No. 1 Hits: “Windy” and “Cherish.”

Holiday events in the Valley 2022

Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023 starting at 7 p.m.
Featuring Atlanta Rhythm Section, Firefall and Pure Prairie League

Atlanta Rhythm Section
Atlanta Rhythm Section has numerous Top 10 hits and carries the mantle of “Southern Rock.” With multiple gold and platinum albums to their credit, the band had top hits, “So Into You,” “Imaginary Lover,” “Doraville,” “I’m Not Gonna Let It Bother Me Tonight,” “Champagne Jam,” Angel,” “Do It Or Die” and “Spooky.”

Firefall
Layered harmonies backed by driving rhythms brought the band platinum and gold success with such hits as “You Are The Woman,” “Strange Way,” and “Just Remember I Love You.” Other major Firefall radio hits include “Cinderella,” “Goodbye I Love You,” “Livin’ Ain’t Livin,” and “Mexico.”

Pure Prarie League
Best known for its No. 1 hit “Amie,” Pure Prairie League bridged the gap between country and rock. The band’s Top 10 hits include “Two Lane Highway,” “Let Me Love You Tonight,” “I’ll Fix Your Flat Tire Merle” and “Early Mornin’ Riser.” Original members Mike Reilly and John David Call are joined by Donnie Clark, Randy Harper and Scott Thompson.

Sunday, January 8, 2023 at 6 p.m.
Featuring Count Basie Orchestra

Jazz icon Count Basie was born William James Basie on Aug. 21, 1904 in Red Bank, New Jersey. Count Basie was the arbiter of the big-band swing sound and his unique style of fusing blues and jazz established swing as a predominant music style. Basie changed the jazz landscape and shaped mid-20th century popular music, duly earning the title “King of Swing” because he made the world want to dance.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Cleveland.com

Here’s (almost) everywhere ‘White Noise’ was filmed in Northeast Ohio

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Northeast Ohio is ready for its closeup once again. “White Noise” opens at the Cedar Lee Theatre on Friday before premiering on Netflix on Dec. 30. Director Noah Baumbach (“Marriage Story”) and stars Adam Driver and Greta Gerwig filmed the movie last year in places like Cleveland, Cleveland Heights, Peninsula, Wellington and several local college campuses.
CLEVELAND, OH
WFMJ.com

Annual Austintown Christmas tree lighting set for Thursday night

Austintown is getting ready for its annual Christmas tree lighting ceremony. The Wickliffe Circle Christmas Committee announced the 35th annual Austintown Community Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony will take place Thursday, December 1 at 7 p.m. The ceremony takes place at the Wickliffe Circle Fire Station located at 4102 Mahoning Avenue.
AUSTINTOWN, OH
WFMJ.com

Youngstown church hosting food giveaway

Alpha and Omega First Baptist Church is hosting a drive-thru food giveaway Tuesday, November 29. Participants are able to stop at different stations throughout the drive-thru and receive a bag of groceries, meats, vegetables, fruits and other items provided by the Second Harvest Food Bank. The drive-thru will be contactless,...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WYTV.com

Local realtor branches out to make dream homes possible

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) Realtor Wendy Perez is in the business of making home-buying dreams come true while making the process as smooth as possible. Perez and her team just cut the ribbon on a brand-new branch powered by EXP Realty. The Wendy Perez Team, LLC on Tippecanoe Road in Canfield is officially open for business.
CANFIELD, OH
spectrumnews1.com

Hallmark to make a stop at northeast Ohio tree farm

CHESTERLAND, Ohio — You know the story line: a successful businesswoman from the big city heads to a small town for work and ends up falling in love with a lumberjack while discovering the true meaning of Christmas — like a Hallmark movie. Well, to help Ohioans countdown...
CHESTERLAND, OH
27 First News

Local clock shop still ticking after 43 years

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – On Mahoning Avenue in Austintown sits a local gem of a business called Big Ben’s Clock Shop. What started as a hobby for owner Ben Mischey turned into a 43-year passion for clocks. Walking through Big Ben’s Clock Shop, you’ll find just about any...
AUSTINTOWN, OH
WKBN

WKBN

57K+
Followers
30K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

WKBN.com - Local news, weather and sports in Youngstown, Ohio.

 https://WKBN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy