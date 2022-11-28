Local theater to celebrate 100th anniversary with new shows

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) — Three new shows are coming to the Robins Theatre in downtown Warren as part of the Robins Theatre 100 Year Anniversary Celebration.

The Robins Theatre originally opened to a full house on Jan. 9, 1923, and is proud that it is still presenting events 100 years later. To celebrate, three new shows are scheduled for January 2023 including American Pop; Atlanta Rhythm Section, Firefall and Pure Prarie League; and Count Basie Orchestra.

Tickets will go on sale on Dec. 2 at 10 a.m. where they can be purchased at the theater’s website or at the Robins Theatre Box Office located at 160 E. Market St., Warren, Ohio.

There will be a presale on Dec. 1 at 10 a.m. This presale is accessible to “Friends of the Robins Theatre” only. Information regarding “Friends of the Robins Theatre” memberships can be found at Robins Theatre’s website .

Show dates and band information can be found below.

Friday, Jan. 6, 2023, starting at 7 p.m.

Featuring The Box Tops, The Buckinghams and The Association

The Box Tops

Memphis-style Blue Eyed Soul brought to you by The Box Tops featuring founding members Bill Cunningham and Gary Talley. The Box Tops charted eight Top 40 hits, including: “The Letter,” “Neon Rainbow,” “Cry Like a Baby” and “Soul Deep.”

The Buckinghams

Led by founding members Carl Giamarese and Nick Fortuna, this chart-topping rock quintet’s signature sound and harmonies brought us solid gold Billboard hits including “Kind of a Drag,” “Don’t You Care,” “Susan,” “Mercy, Mercy, Mercy” and “Hey Baby (They’re Playing Our Song).”

The Association

The Association produced a string of Billboard Top 40 Hits, six of which were Top 10s, including, “Along Comes Mary,” “Everything That Touches You,” “Never My Love” and their two No. 1 Hits: “Windy” and “Cherish.”

Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023 starting at 7 p.m.

Featuring Atlanta Rhythm Section, Firefall and Pure Prairie League

Atlanta Rhythm Section

Atlanta Rhythm Section has numerous Top 10 hits and carries the mantle of “Southern Rock.” With multiple gold and platinum albums to their credit, the band had top hits, “So Into You,” “Imaginary Lover,” “Doraville,” “I’m Not Gonna Let It Bother Me Tonight,” “Champagne Jam,” Angel,” “Do It Or Die” and “Spooky.”

Firefall

Layered harmonies backed by driving rhythms brought the band platinum and gold success with such hits as “You Are The Woman,” “Strange Way,” and “Just Remember I Love You.” Other major Firefall radio hits include “Cinderella,” “Goodbye I Love You,” “Livin’ Ain’t Livin,” and “Mexico.”

Pure Prarie League

Best known for its No. 1 hit “Amie,” Pure Prairie League bridged the gap between country and rock. The band’s Top 10 hits include “Two Lane Highway,” “Let Me Love You Tonight,” “I’ll Fix Your Flat Tire Merle” and “Early Mornin’ Riser.” Original members Mike Reilly and John David Call are joined by Donnie Clark, Randy Harper and Scott Thompson.

Sunday, January 8, 2023 at 6 p.m.

Featuring Count Basie Orchestra

Jazz icon Count Basie was born William James Basie on Aug. 21, 1904 in Red Bank, New Jersey. Count Basie was the arbiter of the big-band swing sound and his unique style of fusing blues and jazz established swing as a predominant music style. Basie changed the jazz landscape and shaped mid-20th century popular music, duly earning the title “King of Swing” because he made the world want to dance.

