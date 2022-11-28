Read full article on original website
Related
Local teacher helps bring Christmas to her students
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Every year, a local teacher turns her classroom into Santa’s Workshop because she knows if she didn’t, her students may go without. For 13 years, Luanne Williams, a kindergarten teacher at Chase STEMM Academy, has collected hundreds of toys for her kindergarten class. Williams said she got upset one year after her kids told her that Santa never came to their house.
Kris Kringle Markt to celebrate holidays with a German twist in Tiffin
TIFFIN, Ohio — The city of Tiffin will be celebrating the holiday season this weekend with some German flair. Local business owners Kate Wertz and Donna Gross brainstormed an idea for a holiday celebration in Tiffin: the Kris Kringle Markt. The Markt is based on traditional German holiday celebrations...
National Museum of the Great Lakes cancels its annual Christmas event
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The National Museum of the Great Lakes canceled its annual Christmas Tree Ship event due to forecasted high winds. The event was slated to take place from 1 to 4 p.m. on Saturday, at the museum located on 1701 Front St. According to a statement, released...
Lucas County kicks off its Dog License Renewal
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Lucas County Commissioners and Lucas County Auditor announced the kick off of the Canine Care & Control dog license renewal period, Wednesday. The announcement took place at 3:30 p.m. at the Main Library’s Clyde S. Scoles Historic Court located o 325 Michigan St. Lucas...
Program offering low-cost spay/neuter surgeries to dogs marks major milestones
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Pet overpopulation is a growing problem in communities across the country. Northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan are no exception. There’s a special program aimed at changing that in both Lucas and Wood Counties. It’s called the Big Fix, and it’s been a big success. Laura...
Dine in the 419: Rockwell’s
Man receives life sentences for 2021 murders of two Toledo women. Gilmer was found guilty on Nov. 10 for the murders of Natasha Carlisle, 40, and Laura Luckey, 42, both from Toledo. Metroparks Meetup - Dress for success outdoors this winter. Updated: 1 hour ago. |. Metroparks Meetup - Dress...
13abc First Alert Winter Forecast
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The 13abc First Alert Weather Team is predicting that you may need the snow blower or snow shovel more than you did last year. Also, get those hats and gloves ready! Here’s your 13abc First Alert Winter Forecast. See a spelling or grammar error in...
New Photo Opportunity will be Available at Comstock Christmas Riverwalk this Year
Lenawee County, MI – Friday is a big day in terms of kicking-off the Christmas Season, with First Fridays in downtown Adrian, and a holiday parade in both the Maple City and Tecumseh…and don’t forget the tree lighting ceremony at Comstock Christmas Riverwalk. Organizer of the Riverwalk,...
Toledo needs name idea for its snow plows
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - This year, Toledo residents will be able to monitor where the city’s plows are in real time online. In order to keep track of which plow is where, they’re going to need names, and in order to get names the city needs help from the public in picking them.
Photos: Progress made on ‘Wild’ new Cedar Point ride
Serious progress has been made in the construction of a brand new Cedar Point ride.
Local students spread Christmas cheer
The seven members of the Pettisville FFA Toys for Cheer crew braved a cold, windy day to help collect over $1,200 from generous donors who drove into the parking lot at the ACE Hardware Plaza in Wauseon. Pictured, from left, are Ben Boger, Tyler Layton, Darrin Fenicle, Lily Wiemken, Caitie Girdham, Courtney Wiemken and Quinn Stickley. A parent supplied Santa hats for the afternoon shift. All FFA Chapters in Fulton County helped with the collection that day, Friday, Nov. 18.
Does Toledo have the best zoo lights in the country? Vote for the Toledo Zoo here
TOLEDO, Ohio — Do you think the Toledo Zoo has the best Christmas lights display in the country? To show your support, you can vote for the Lights Before Christmas on USA Today's 2022 "10 Best Zoo Lights" list. As of Wednesday, Toledo's own Lights Before Christmas sits in...
Toledo family displaced twice after water main break, hotel fire
TOLEDO, Ohio — The Ortiz family was on the second floor when the Alexis Road Fairfield Inn & Suites caught fire early Wednesday morning. The family was staying there because their home was flooded on Monday due to the water main break in North Toledo. "We opened our back...
Update: Woman loses home, job, and possessions after Fairfield Inn catches fire
Fulton County Fire Departments Spend Thanksgiving At Barn Fire
Several Fire Departments spent Thanksgiving Day away from their families for most of the day this past week. Archbold, Delta, Gorham-Fayette, Lyons-Royalton, Metamora-Amboy, and Wauseon all spent their holiday helping the neighboring department of Morenci, Michigan. The departments were called to assist on a large double barn fire in Seneca...
Inclusive playground in Bowling Green opens to public
BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — One day, 4-year-old Holden Stroudinger could be a mailman or chef. But for now, he's Holden. "An actual miracle child," Margie Harris, the treasurer of Wood County Plays, said. He's also the only child of Kelly and Travis Stroudinger. "He was born missing the center...
Tuba Christmas fills Franklin Park Mall with music
TOLEDO, Ohio — Tubas don't usually get to play the melody, but on Sunday an unusual ensemble gave tubas the starring role in a performance of holiday classics. Dan Corfman, the band director at Gibsonburg schools, said the annual Tuba Christmas event is an opportunity to make joyous music in an unusual way.
Donate food or a toy and you can drive a lap around Michigan International Speedway
BROOKLYN, MI – Donate food or a toy and you can take a lap around one of NASCAR’s fastest racetracks. Michigan International Speedway, 12626 U.S. 12 near Brooklyn, is hosting its 14th-annual MIS Cares Charity Track and Toy Drive from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3.
Swimming at the Tecumseh Community Pool
Tecumseh, MI – The Tecumseh Community Pool has announced their winter schedule for swim lessons, classes, as well as registration for the Tigersharks, their competitive swim team. Swim lessons at the Tecumseh Community Pool can begin for children as young as 9 months. Their swim lessons include a tots...
Michigan Horse Positive for Strangles
A Tennessee Walking Horse mare in Monroe County, Michigan, was confirmed positive for strangles. The exact onset date of her illness is unknown, but it is believed to have started in October. She presented with nasal discharge and is now recovering. One other horse on the property was positive for strangles in April of this year. It is unknown if any other horses were exposed.
