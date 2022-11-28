ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lucas County, OH

13abc.com

Local teacher helps bring Christmas to her students

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Every year, a local teacher turns her classroom into Santa’s Workshop because she knows if she didn’t, her students may go without. For 13 years, Luanne Williams, a kindergarten teacher at Chase STEMM Academy, has collected hundreds of toys for her kindergarten class. Williams said she got upset one year after her kids told her that Santa never came to their house.
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

National Museum of the Great Lakes cancels its annual Christmas event

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The National Museum of the Great Lakes canceled its annual Christmas Tree Ship event due to forecasted high winds. The event was slated to take place from 1 to 4 p.m. on Saturday, at the museum located on 1701 Front St. According to a statement, released...
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Lucas County kicks off its Dog License Renewal

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Lucas County Commissioners and Lucas County Auditor announced the kick off of the Canine Care & Control dog license renewal period, Wednesday. The announcement took place at 3:30 p.m. at the Main Library’s Clyde S. Scoles Historic Court located o 325 Michigan St. Lucas...
LUCAS COUNTY, OH
13abc.com

Dine in the 419: Rockwell’s

Man receives life sentences for 2021 murders of two Toledo women. Gilmer was found guilty on Nov. 10 for the murders of Natasha Carlisle, 40, and Laura Luckey, 42, both from Toledo. Metroparks Meetup - Dress for success outdoors this winter. Updated: 1 hour ago. |. Metroparks Meetup - Dress...
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

13abc First Alert Winter Forecast

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The 13abc First Alert Weather Team is predicting that you may need the snow blower or snow shovel more than you did last year. Also, get those hats and gloves ready! Here’s your 13abc First Alert Winter Forecast. See a spelling or grammar error in...
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Toledo needs name idea for its snow plows

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - This year, Toledo residents will be able to monitor where the city’s plows are in real time online. In order to keep track of which plow is where, they’re going to need names, and in order to get names the city needs help from the public in picking them.
TOLEDO, OH
fcnews.org

Local students spread Christmas cheer

The seven members of the Pettisville FFA Toys for Cheer crew braved a cold, windy day to help collect over $1,200 from generous donors who drove into the parking lot at the ACE Hardware Plaza in Wauseon. Pictured, from left, are Ben Boger, Tyler Layton, Darrin Fenicle, Lily Wiemken, Caitie Girdham, Courtney Wiemken and Quinn Stickley. A parent supplied Santa hats for the afternoon shift. All FFA Chapters in Fulton County helped with the collection that day, Friday, Nov. 18.
PETTISVILLE, OH
thevillagereporter.com

Fulton County Fire Departments Spend Thanksgiving At Barn Fire

Several Fire Departments spent Thanksgiving Day away from their families for most of the day this past week. Archbold, Delta, Gorham-Fayette, Lyons-Royalton, Metamora-Amboy, and Wauseon all spent their holiday helping the neighboring department of Morenci, Michigan. The departments were called to assist on a large double barn fire in Seneca...
FULTON COUNTY, OH
WTOL 11

Inclusive playground in Bowling Green opens to public

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — One day, 4-year-old Holden Stroudinger could be a mailman or chef. But for now, he's Holden. "An actual miracle child," Margie Harris, the treasurer of Wood County Plays, said. He's also the only child of Kelly and Travis Stroudinger. "He was born missing the center...
BOWLING GREEN, OH
WTOL 11

Tuba Christmas fills Franklin Park Mall with music

TOLEDO, Ohio — Tubas don't usually get to play the melody, but on Sunday an unusual ensemble gave tubas the starring role in a performance of holiday classics. Dan Corfman, the band director at Gibsonburg schools, said the annual Tuba Christmas event is an opportunity to make joyous music in an unusual way.
TOLEDO, OH
wlen.com

Swimming at the Tecumseh Community Pool

Tecumseh, MI – The Tecumseh Community Pool has announced their winter schedule for swim lessons, classes, as well as registration for the Tigersharks, their competitive swim team. Swim lessons at the Tecumseh Community Pool can begin for children as young as 9 months. Their swim lessons include a tots...
TECUMSEH, MI
horseandrider.com

Michigan Horse Positive for Strangles

A Tennessee Walking Horse mare in Monroe County, Michigan, was confirmed positive for strangles. The exact onset date of her illness is unknown, but it is believed to have started in October. She presented with nasal discharge and is now recovering. One other horse on the property was positive for strangles in April of this year. It is unknown if any other horses were exposed.
MONROE COUNTY, MI

