The best artificial Christmas trees to buy in 2022, according to reviews
The holidays are nearly here, and it isn’t too soon to start looking for a Christmas tree. While some prefer real trees for the holidays, an artificial Christmas tree can be just as lifelike. Many artificial Christmas trees have the appearance of a real tree and can be used year-after-year.
I visited a Christmas tree farm in NJ that has trees of all colors
As I'm starting to write this article, I am soaking wet and sitting in my car just outside Wyckoff Christmas Tree Farm. The skies are pouring and the temperature is in the low 40s and I should feel cold, but having just spent 45 minutes talking with owner John C. Wyckoff I actually feel quite warm.
11 Surprising Retailers With Christmas Tree Deals
Some people put their Christmas tree up right after Halloween, but that's not your style. However, now December has arrived and not only is your tree not up -- you don't even have one. Maybe you've...
Does Anyone Hang Tinsel On Their Christmas Trees Anymore?
It wasn’t Christmas at Grammy and Pop-Pops until a squat little tree was tucked snug in the corner and dressed in antique ornaments and tinsel. I never gave much thought to the tinsel, until I was grown and found myself always looking around hopeful for a little shimmer with every Christmas season that passed. The trends these days seem to be big bow toppers (of which I am a fan) and enough sparkle to give even Santa’s eyes a little extra twinkle—but not an errant strand of tinsel to be found.
Watch out: Christmas trees will be more expensive this year
(MIAMI, Fl.) — CBS News reports that holiday shoppers this year might should brace for sticker shock, as Christmas tree wholesalers pump prices by rates between 5% and 15% compared to last year. This price increases are usually passed onto consumers, causing higher totals at the checkout. “The height...
15 details you may have missed in the White House Christmas decorations
Models of White House pets Willow and Commander make a few cameos in first lady Dr. Jill Biden's holiday decor, themed "We the People."
Photos of the White House holiday decorations
'We the People' at heart of White House holiday decorations. “We the People” is Jill Biden’s holiday theme with White House decorations designed for “the people” to see themselves in the tree ornaments, mantel displays, mirrors and do-it-yourself creations that have turned the mansion’s public spaces into a winter wonderland.
White House unveils its holiday decor, including 77 trees and a 'We the People' theme
The White House says more than 150 volunteers decorated the building for a week to put together this year's holiday decorations. First lady Jill Biden selected a theme of "We the People."
Amazon Is Overflowing with 'Beautiful' Holiday Wreaths — and All of These 8 Finds Are Under $50
These customer-loved options are "bright and festive" Decorating your home for the holidays can feel like a big task, but there is one easy and effective way to instantly get your home decked out for the festive season — and that's by adding a Christmas wreath. Although you could shell out a couple of hundred dollars on a flashy pre-lit wreath for your front door, leave it to Amazon to have plenty of affordable options. For those looking to make a statement without digging into your gifting budget,...
How to Keep A 'Perfect' Christmas Tree: 'Everyone's Grandma' Shares Tips
"Bless this woman who doesn't [gatekeep] knowledge," a viewer commented.
Can You Afford To Buy a Christmas Tree This Year?
The holiday season will be a financially trying one for many Americans this year. A recent GOBankingRates survey found that 14% of Americans feel pressure to spend more than they are comfortable with...
Invasive Bradford pear trees to be banned in Ohio in 2023
The Bradford pear tree was introduced to North America in the 1960s from China and Taiwan, brought by the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Soon the medium-sized landscaping tree became the most popular ornamental tree, prized for its glorious blooms in spring and long-lasting colors in autumn.
Best silver Christmas tree
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Looking to spruce up your Christmas tree setup this year? The aluminum silver Christmas tree started out as a fad of the late 1950s and early ’60s, but it’s seen a resurgence in recent years. Silver looks clean,...
Ideal Climates for Planting Citrus Trees
Citrus fruits are some of the favorites among those that plant trees. They provide so many yummy options to add to your dinner table. It can be difficult to grow citrus fruit if you aren't in the right climate.
Bounty offered on invasive Bradford pear trees in South Carolina
The Bradford pear tree was introduced to North America in the 1960s from China, brought by the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Soon it became the most popular ornamental tree, prized for its glorious blooms in spring and long-lasting colors in autumn.
Artificial Christmas Trees Are Half Off Right Now for Cyber Monday
PureWow editors select every item that appears on this page, and the company may earn compensation through affiliate links within the story. You can learn more about that process here. Everyone cue their best Mariah Carey voice because…it’s hereee. We mean Christmas, of course, and now that Thanksgiving has come...
