Does Anyone Hang Tinsel On Their Christmas Trees Anymore?

It wasn’t Christmas at Grammy and Pop-Pops until a squat little tree was tucked snug in the corner and dressed in antique ornaments and tinsel. I never gave much thought to the tinsel, until I was grown and found myself always looking around hopeful for a little shimmer with every Christmas season that passed. The trends these days seem to be big bow toppers (of which I am a fan) and enough sparkle to give even Santa’s eyes a little extra twinkle—but not an errant strand of tinsel to be found.
Watch out: Christmas trees will be more expensive this year

(MIAMI, Fl.) — CBS News reports that holiday shoppers this year might should brace for sticker shock, as Christmas tree wholesalers pump prices by rates between 5% and 15% compared to last year. This price increases are usually passed onto consumers, causing higher totals at the checkout. “The height...
Photos of the White House holiday decorations

'We the People' at heart of White House holiday decorations. “We the People” is Jill Biden’s holiday theme with White House decorations designed for “the people” to see themselves in the tree ornaments, mantel displays, mirrors and do-it-yourself creations that have turned the mansion’s public spaces into a winter wonderland.
Amazon Is Overflowing with 'Beautiful' Holiday Wreaths — and All of These 8 Finds Are Under $50

These customer-loved options are "bright and festive" Decorating your home for the holidays can feel like a big task, but there is one easy and effective way to instantly get your home decked out for the festive season — and that's by adding a Christmas wreath. Although you could shell out a couple of hundred dollars on a flashy pre-lit wreath for your front door, leave it to Amazon to have plenty of affordable options. For those looking to make a statement without digging into your gifting budget,...
Invasive Bradford pear trees to be banned in Ohio in 2023

The Bradford pear tree was introduced to North America in the 1960s from China and Taiwan, brought by the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Soon the medium-sized landscaping tree became the most popular ornamental tree, prized for its glorious blooms in spring and long-lasting colors in autumn.
Best silver Christmas tree

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Looking to spruce up your Christmas tree setup this year? The aluminum silver Christmas tree started out as a fad of the late 1950s and early ’60s, but it’s seen a resurgence in recent years. Silver looks clean,...
Ideal Climates for Planting Citrus Trees

Citrus fruits are some of the favorites among those that plant trees. They provide so many yummy options to add to your dinner table. It can be difficult to grow citrus fruit if you aren't in the right climate.
Artificial Christmas Trees Are Half Off Right Now for Cyber Monday

PureWow editors select every item that appears on this page, and the company may earn compensation through affiliate links within the story. You can learn more about that process here. Everyone cue their best Mariah Carey voice because…it’s hereee. We mean Christmas, of course, and now that Thanksgiving has come...
