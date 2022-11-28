ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

tdalabamamag.com

Why missing out on the CFP may be a blessing in disguise for Alabama?

Not meeting primary goals is a difficult experience, regardless of what stage in life someone is in. The University of Alabama football program enters each season with two goals. Nick Saban wants to win a Southeastern Conference Championship and a national championship. Alabama is out of the conversation for both with two losses as it has been a disappointing season, despite having 10 wins, by the Crimson Tide’s standard. Tide fans were hoping the College Football Playoff Committee would give the team a break and have it at No. 5 in the rankings; however, Alabama came in at No. 6.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
saturdaydownsouth.com

Keyshawn Johnson makes strong comments about Alabama and its Playoff possibility

Keyshawn Johnson made a strong comment about Alabama’s chances if the Crimson Tide were to get in the College Football Playoff, or perhaps against No. 3 TCU. “I love Sonny Dykes, I know him very well,” Johnson said on Keyshawn, JWill and Max. “I feel like TCU is this year’s Cincinnati for me. Do they really want to see Georgia and Michigan? Do they really want to run up on that? Do they really want to play the big boys? And I know that sounds kind of harsh because they’re undefeated and they’re winning.”
TUSCALOOSA, AL
tdalabamamag.com

Alabama football loads up on 2023 wide receivers

Alabama football currently has commitments from four 2023 wide receiver prospects, who will bring more depth to a wide receiver room filled with potential. Jalen Hale, Jaren Hamilton, Cole Adams and Malik Benson make up the Tide’s 2023 wide receiver haul. All four are verbally committed to Alabama, and the Crimson Tide are looking to get signatures from them in the future. Each wide receiver brings a different skillset to the table.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
tdalabamamag.com

How long until Bill O’Brien leaves Alabama for a head coaching job?

As head coaching vacancies in college football fill up with new names, Alabama fans are wondering how long until offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien gets a head coaching opportunity elsewhere. Nick Saban hired him on Jan. 21, 2021, to coordinate the offense after Steve Sarkisian left for the Texas job.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Spun

Look: College Football Players Reveal Who They Want As Head Coach

Just before the 2022 season kicked off, the UAB football team learned that head coach Bill Clark was retiring due to health issues. The Blazers finished the season with a 6-6 record after Bryant Vincent took over as the interim head coach. Following the season, the players made it clear they want Vincent to have the interim tag removed from his title.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Alabama

Photo byPhoto by Jonathan Borba on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Alabama and you also happen to love burgers, here is a list of four amazing restaurants that serve absolutely delicious burgers, every day of the week, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely pay them a visit.
ALABAMA STATE
wcbi.com

BREAKING: Missing teen found in Alabama

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – A Columbus teen reported missing on Monday has been found. 15 year old Sophia Stennett had been reported missing after she failed to show up for school Monday morning. She was found unharmed in Alabama Monday night. Local authorities are on their way to Alabama...
COLUMBUS, MS
Praise 93.3

Praise 93.3

Tuscaloosa, AL
Praise 93.3 plays the best Gospel music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Tuscaloosa, Alabama.

