Auburn University and the University of Alabama Student Veterans Host '2022 Operation Iron Ruck' Before Iron BowlZack LoveAuburn, AL
The University of Alabama Crimson Tide Football Superfan is from Huntsville and Has Not Missed a Game in 50 YearsZack LoveHuntsville, AL
LSU beats Alabama in a stunning overtime victory, 32-31Tina HowellBaton Rouge, LA
Army Chinook Helicopters Land at the University of Alabama (UA) Campus, and It was Not Publicized for "Safety Reasons"Zack LoveTuscaloosa, AL
Multiple Alabama Players Enter NCAA Transfer Portal
Wide receivers Christian Leary and Traeshon Holden alongside offensive lineman Tanner Bowles will all be entering the portal.
2023 Alabama Crimson Tide Football Transfer Tracker
With transfers becoming more of the norm on college athletics, the 2023 Crimson Tide will have a lot of new faces.
tdalabamamag.com
Alabama fans react to wide receiver Christian Leary entering transfer portal
Alabama loses its fourth player to the NCAA transfer portal this month, and it is a playmaking wide receiver. Christian Leary, a former four-star in the 2021 class, had the potential to be an elite player. He brought in exceptional speed from Edgewater High School (Orlando, Fla.), but Leary was...
tdalabamamag.com
Why missing out on the CFP may be a blessing in disguise for Alabama?
Not meeting primary goals is a difficult experience, regardless of what stage in life someone is in. The University of Alabama football program enters each season with two goals. Nick Saban wants to win a Southeastern Conference Championship and a national championship. Alabama is out of the conversation for both with two losses as it has been a disappointing season, despite having 10 wins, by the Crimson Tide’s standard. Tide fans were hoping the College Football Playoff Committee would give the team a break and have it at No. 5 in the rankings; however, Alabama came in at No. 6.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Keyshawn Johnson makes strong comments about Alabama and its Playoff possibility
Keyshawn Johnson made a strong comment about Alabama’s chances if the Crimson Tide were to get in the College Football Playoff, or perhaps against No. 3 TCU. “I love Sonny Dykes, I know him very well,” Johnson said on Keyshawn, JWill and Max. “I feel like TCU is this year’s Cincinnati for me. Do they really want to see Georgia and Michigan? Do they really want to run up on that? Do they really want to play the big boys? And I know that sounds kind of harsh because they’re undefeated and they’re winning.”
tdalabamamag.com
Alabama football loads up on 2023 wide receivers
Alabama football currently has commitments from four 2023 wide receiver prospects, who will bring more depth to a wide receiver room filled with potential. Jalen Hale, Jaren Hamilton, Cole Adams and Malik Benson make up the Tide’s 2023 wide receiver haul. All four are verbally committed to Alabama, and the Crimson Tide are looking to get signatures from them in the future. Each wide receiver brings a different skillset to the table.
College Football Playoff ranking brings Alabama’s path into focus
The math is simple for the outside shot Alabama had for the College Football Playoff. There was chaos at the top last weekend, but enough to put the Crimson Tide back into contention? The second-to-last CFP rankings announced Tuesday night set the course. And there really isn’t one -- not...
tdalabamamag.com
How long until Bill O’Brien leaves Alabama for a head coaching job?
As head coaching vacancies in college football fill up with new names, Alabama fans are wondering how long until offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien gets a head coaching opportunity elsewhere. Nick Saban hired him on Jan. 21, 2021, to coordinate the offense after Steve Sarkisian left for the Texas job.
Alabama's CFP Chances Boil Down to One Thing: All Things CW
Crimson Tide fans will know where they stand after the College Football Playoff selection committee makes a very difficult decision: Should Alabama or Ohio State be No. 5??
wvtm13.com
Craig and Julie Young open up about raising Alabama quarterback Bryce Young, their Heisman-winning son
Craig and Julie Young sit down with Rick Karle of WVTM13 to talk about raising Bryce Young, the Crimson Tide quarterback and 2021 Heisman winner. When did they know that Bryce had something? Does Bryce like football or basketball better? What makes Bryce such a mobile quarterback? Craig and Julie Young let loose in this candid conversation.
Look: College Football Players Reveal Who They Want As Head Coach
Just before the 2022 season kicked off, the UAB football team learned that head coach Bill Clark was retiring due to health issues. The Blazers finished the season with a 6-6 record after Bryant Vincent took over as the interim head coach. Following the season, the players made it clear they want Vincent to have the interim tag removed from his title.
3-On-3 Basketball Tournament Coming To Tuscaloosa With $2k Prize
The anticipation is building in Tuscaloosa for a big event coming to the McDonald Hughes Center. One of my favorite things to watch growing up was definitely And 1 basketball. There was something so electrifying about the atmosphere of the games, the tricks, the flare, and the overall culture. Basketball...
4 Great Burger Places in Alabama
Photo byPhoto by Jonathan Borba on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Alabama and you also happen to love burgers, here is a list of four amazing restaurants that serve absolutely delicious burgers, every day of the week, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely pay them a visit.
This Is The Best Pie In Alabama
Love Food compiled a list of the best pie in every US state. Here's the top choice for Alabama.
Alabama Dollar General Staff Tired, Abused And Ready To Walk Out
In Alabama, you can drive a mile and see five Dollar General locations. They are everywhere and everyone loves them. ESPECIALLY IN NOVEMEBER/DECEMBER. HAPPY HOLIDAYS? Well...... NOT, in many cases, IF you work at DG. Now, an employee has posted a TikTok video on "how bad it is" at the...
Almost No One Can Afford a New Home in Tuscaloosa, Data Shows
Relatively low household incomes, skyrocketing construction costs and a shortage of subcontractors all contribute to a troubling statistic in the Tuscaloosa area -- almost no one can afford a new home here, according to data shared by the Chamber of Commerce of West Alabama this month. Every year, the Chamber...
LOOK: Structure Damage Reported As Storms Move Through West Alabama Tuesday
The first reports of structural damage are coming in on social media Tuesday night as severe storms move from Mississippi into West Alabama. As of 9 p.m., no major tornadoes have been reported in the Yellowhammer State, but a roof has reportedly been blown off a building in Walker County.
wcbi.com
BREAKING: Missing teen found in Alabama
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – A Columbus teen reported missing on Monday has been found. 15 year old Sophia Stennett had been reported missing after she failed to show up for school Monday morning. She was found unharmed in Alabama Monday night. Local authorities are on their way to Alabama...
Alabama man ejected, killed when Mustang overturns in highway wreck
An Alabama man died from injuries in a single-vehicle crash that occurred a few minutes after Thanksgiving Day. Alabama Law Enforcement Agency reports that Rickey T. Smith, 26, of Valley Grande, was critically injured when the 2018 Ford Mustang he was driving left the roadway and overturned. Smith, who was...
Alabama man dies after multi-car accident on Thanksgiving Day
An Alabama man has died after a Thanksgiving night wreck, Alabama state trooper said. The multi-vehicle crash occurred at approximately 6:05 p.m. Thursday and claimed the life of a Pelham, Alabama, man. Stuart J. Norwood Jr., 53, was fatally injured when the 2013 Dodge Durango, in which he was a...
Comments / 0