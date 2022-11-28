Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Potentially 'Monstrous' Weather System Hits Missouri Today
It brings with it the chance of severe storms in St. Louis
KCTV 5
FORECAST: Cold front to arrive on Wednesday afternoon
The next 24 hours will be windy and warm. That will be followed by a sharp drop in temperatures when a strong cold front pushes in Tuesday afternoon. In the meantime, enjoy a wonderful overnight. Temperatures will be in the middle to upper 40s through the night. Winds will gust over 30 mph tonight and Tuesday, sending early afternoon temperatures to near 60 degrees. The front will be dry with the exception of a few possible flurries over northern Missouri. Wednesday will be a bitterly cold day but that will only last a day. Another warmup will send temperatures into the 60s by Friday. The weekend will bring another cold day Saturday. That’ll be followed by a wintery mix, turning to a cold rain during the day Sunday. This will be a wild week with up and down temperatures, so be flexible with your wardrobe!
Arkansas Storm Team Weather Blog: Significant severe weather threat Tuesday
Confidence is increasing that parts of Arkansas will see a significant severe weather threat in the coming days.
abc17news.com
Atlantic hurricane season ends with 14 named storms
MIAMI (AP) — An Atlantic hurricane season with 14 named storms has ended, leaving residents in the Florida Keys to celebrate even as others around Florida and Puerto Rico continue to deal with the damage caused by Hurricanes Ian, Nicole and Fiona. Of the 2022 season’s named storms, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration says eight became hurricanes, with winds of at least 74 mph. Two fo them intensified to major hurricanes with winds reaching at least 111 mph. Forecaster say an average hurricane season, which runs from June 1 to Nov. 30, has 14 named storms, seven hurricanes and three major hurricanes. This season was notable for a record-tying inactive August.
kjluradio.com
Mid-Missouri Sheriff's Dive Team searching for missing eastern Missouri man
Authorities and divers in mid-Missouri are hoping to bring closure to the family of a missing eastern Missouri man. Kenny Loudermilk, 35, of Washington, was last seen on October 26, paragliding over the Missouri River in his hometown. Witnesses saw him enter the water with his gear, but he did not resurface.
Most Devastating Tornado in NE Missouri History Killed 14 in 1876
I grew up in the Hannibal/Quincy area and tend to be a weather nerd, but have never heard of this historic storm. It was the most devastating tornado in northeast Missouri history and it claimed 14 lives back in March of 1876. The National Weather Service has a recorded history...
feastmagazine.com
St. Louis restaurant openings and closings: November 2022
The holiday season is just ramping up and, believe it or not, we’ve almost made it to the new year. Time to pat ourselves on the collective back. A few restaurants opened their doors on Morgan Ford Road, including Japanese-style sandwich joint Sando Shack, which set up shop in the former home of The Dam. Sando co-owners Amy Guo and Dan Jensen also operate Hello Poke in City Foundry STL.
KATV
Severe storms possible Tuesday, Little Rock radar expected to be unavailable
The next storm system to arrive in Arkansas could pose a risk for strong to severe storms. The area of greatest concern for severe weather will be in the eastern half of Arkansas during the afternoon and evening hours on Tuesday. At this time, the greatest severe risk appears to be across south and southeast Arkansas. All severe hazards including hail, damaging winds, and tornadoes appear possible.
Finally! Scientific Proof That Missourians Can’t Drive
Study finds Missouri is the 4th most dangerous state for drivers
Bird flu outbreak spreads to Metro East area
A record outbreak of avian flu, also known as "bird flu," in northern states like Minnesota and South Dakota appears to have reached the St. Louis region as birds migrate south for the winter.
Washington Missourian
Deer season ends with Franklin County on top once again
This year’s rifle deer season came to a close last week on Tuesday and Franklin County hunters led Missouri in deer harvested. Preliminary data from the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) shows that 197,731 deer were harvested statewide during the November portion of firearms deer season. Of the deer killed during that time, 4,182 were killed in Franklin County — 48 more than last year.
abc17news.com
Local highlights and scores: Nov. 28, 2022
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Here are your local scores from Monday, Nov. 28, 2022. You can watch the highlights in the video player above.
Missouri utility assistance program sees spike in applications as winter approaches
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Mid-Missouri residents struggling to make ends meet may be able to meet utility assistance program requirements. Cities across Missouri are increasing energy prices as high inflation rates continue to impact the area. Natural gas rates changed for Ameren Missouri Customers on Nov. 1 to primarily reflect estimated changes in the wholesale cost The post Missouri utility assistance program sees spike in applications as winter approaches appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
2 drown in ‘Missouri’s most dangerous lake’
MILLER COUNTY, Mo. — Two men from India drowned over the weekend at the Lake of the Ozarks, a lake recently named as not only the most dangerous lake in Missouri, but the most dangerous lake in the United States. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the incident happened around 2:30 p.m. Saturday at […]
FOX2now.com
Tim's Travels: Knock On Wood in Belleville, Ill.
How would you like to do a little Christmas shopping and enjoy some fresh air at the same time?. Tim’s Travels: Knock On Wood in Belleville, Ill. How would you like to do a little Christmas shopping and enjoy some fresh air at the same time?. Police believe they...
‘Tripledemic’ cases surge in St. Louis region
Experts are calling it the "tripledemic" of cases of the flu, RSV, and COVID-19.
3 Great Steakhouses in Missouri
If you love to go out with your close friends or family members from time to time, here is a list of three amazing steakhouses in Missouri that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit.
Experts Say to Buy a Vacation Rental in a city in Missouri
Experts on a travel website are saying that if you are looking to buy a Vacation Rental to use for yourself and to make some money, then you need to check out this city in Missouri. According to the travel website evolve.com, Branson, Missouri is on the list of the...
Remembering Mississippi Nights, St. Louis' Most Iconic Nightclub
A new oral history depicts the chaos and community that built the beloved concert venue
Comments / 0