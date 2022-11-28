ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cinemablend

Jim Parsons Says He Owes His Part In Spoiler Alert To A Coincidental Meeting With Michael Ausiello

By Corey Chichizola
Cinemablend
Cinemablend
 2 days ago

Plenty of movies claim to be based on a true story , with some a bit closet to reality than others. Michael Showalter’s new drama Spoiler Alert aims to be as authentic as possible, as it’s an adaptation of the memoir of the same name by Michael Ausiello. In both the book and movie we follow an 11-month period where his late partner Kit Cowan was diagnosed with terminal cancer, and their final times together as a couple. Jim Parsons plays Michael in the movie, in addition to serving as a producer. And the Big Bang Theory alum revealed to CinemaBlend that he owed his role(s) in Spoiler Alert thanks to a coincidental meeting with Ausiello himself.

Michael Ausiello released Spoiler Alert: The Hero Dies back in 2017, and received acclaim for its emotional, truthful depiction of family and loss. I had a privilege of speaking with the cast and Ausiello himself ahead of the movie adaptation’s release, where I asked Jim Parson about his collaborative relationship with the author/journalist. As you can see in the video above, he revealed how his involvement in the Spoiler Alert movie seemingly came by chance, telling me:

What’s funny is that it kind of started unbeknownst to me that we were going to be working together. Because he brought the book to me to do a Q&A at Barnes & Noble with him. And somebody asked me the question ‘If that hadn’t happened do you think this movie would have ever been made by you?’ And I don’t think it would have. For me it was just like fate stepping in. But that was the first way in which, whether he knew it or not, Michael collaborated with me and gave me this story for whatever reason.

How cool is that? While they might not have thought much of it at the time, Jim Parsons getting involved in a Spoiler Alert Q&A opened up the door to him bringing the story to life on the big screen. Not only did he end up playing Michael Ausiello, but he worked closely with him as a producer on the upcoming drama. Sometimes you’re really in the right place at the right time.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AX7Pf_0jQ6KQoz00

(Image credit: Focus Features)

Later in our same conversation, Jim Parsons shared his thoughts about what it was like working with Michael Ausiello on the Spoiler Alert movie. Obviously the movie is something that’s got deep real-life emotions attached to it, and the cast is playing people who are still alive and likely grappling with the complicated emotions that accompany grief. The Emmy-winning actor told me:

We were with Michael every step of the way from finding writers, to hooking up with Showalter, to going to Focus Features to pitch it, to casting Ben and everybody else. He was on set every day. It had so many benefits but I think the biggest was just he was the constant reminder of the real heart and soul of this true story. He was just right there. And that was a huge gift.

As you can see in the video above, many cast members from Spoiler Alert leaned on Michael Ausiello throughout the movie’s filming process. Chief among them is actor Ben Aldrige, who plays his late husband Kit. Ausiello specifically helped him keep track of his character’s physical state, and how much pain he was in during various points of the movie’s runtime.

Aside from Jim Parsons and Ben Aldridge, there’s a number of familiar faces in the cast of Spoiler Aler t, who help adapt this story for the screen. The great Sally Field plays Kit’s mother, while stage and film actor Bill Irwin plays his father. Other cast members include Queer Eye ’s Antoni Porowski , The Book of Mormon actress Nikki M. James, and actor/comedian Jeffrey Self ( Search Party, The High Note ).

Spoiler Alert will arrive in select theaters on December 2nd, before hitting more screens on December 9th. In the meantime, check out the 2022 movie release dates to plan your final trips to the movies before the New Year.

Comments / 0

Related
tvinsider.com

Kelsey Grammer Reveals Why David Hyde Pierce Won’t Be in ‘Frasier’ Sequel

Frasier star Kelsey Grammer has explained why his former co-star David Hyde Pierce won’t be appearing in the upcoming reboot of the popular sitcom, which aired for 11 seasons on NBC. Hyde Pierce played Niles Crane, the younger brother of Grammer’s titular Frasier Crane. The snobby and fussy Niles...
EW.com

Scooby-Doo alum Linda Cardellini also loves lesbian Velma: 'It's great that it's finally out there'

Scooby-Doo alum Linda Cardellini also loves that lesbian Velma is officially canon. The Emmy-nominated star, who portrayed the beloved brainiac in the 2002 Scooby-Doo live-action and its 2004 sequel Monsters Unleashed, celebrated Velma's headline-making coming out while in conversation with EW about the third and final season of her Netflix dramedy Dead to Me (out Nov. 17).
OK! Magazine

Sandra Bullock & Bryan Randall Call It Quits After 7 Years Together: Report

Sandra Bullock and Bryan Randall are done. According to Radar, after seven years together, the Blind Side star and the photographer have reportedly called it quits on their extremely private relationship. Article continues below advertisement. "It's widely known Bryan wanted to make things official with Sandra, but she didn't see...
News Breaking LIVE

Famed Batman Actor Dies

Tragic news has come out of the entertainment world on Friday as it has been announced that Kevin Conroy, the actor who provided the voice of Batman for decades, has died at 66, according to published reports.
People

James Cameron Says Leonardo DiCaprio Nearly Lost Titanic Role Over His Attitude in Audition

James Cameron says he dismissed Leonardo DiCaprio after the actor initially refused to read for the part of Jack, assuming a meeting would suffice to be cast Leonardo DiCaprio came close to never playing his arguably most famous and iconic character when he somewhat butted heads with James Cameron during the audition process for Titanic. In a video career retrospective for GQ published Tuesday, the Oscar-winning filmmaker spent a good portion of time talking about his 1997 historical drama epic, which for a span of years was...
Looper

Chicago P.D. Fans' Hearts Are Melting Over That Tender Upzek Moment In Season 10, Episode 7

The following article contains spoilers for "Chicago P.D." Season 10, Episode 7 — "Into the Deep." There are plenty of strong friendships that light up the dark, dangerous streets of NBC's One Chicago universe. On "Chicago P.D.," there's the connection between Kim Burgess (Marina Squerciati) and Kevin Atwater (LaRoyce Hawkins), which has superseded job-related strife to become one of the show's closest platonic bonds. There's Trudy Platt (Amy Morton) and Hank Voight (Jason Beghe) who have created a fun and fiery friendship that has bonded them together over the years. And who can forget Voight's deep, brotherlike connection to the still-mourned Alvin Olinsky (Elias Koteas)?
Popculture

'The Conners': Beloved 'Roseanne' Character Reveals Major Illness

The Conners already set the bar high for its Thanksgiving episode, welcoming back a Roseanne alum for the first time in two years. But the details from the episode became a heartbreaking reminder of why the classic series continues to be a hit with fans. Estelle Parsons' return as Jackie...
News Breaking LIVE

"Ghostbusters" Star Dies

Kymberly Herrin, who starred in the original "Ghostbusters" movie, as well as playing an iconic part in ZZ Top's "Legs" music video, has died, Fox News reports. Herrin's death was reportedly confirmed by her niece, Theresa Ramirez. Fox News, citing an obituary in the Santa Barbara News-Press, reports that she died late last month at her home in Santa Barbara, California. Her cause of death is not known.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
DoYouRemember?

Meet ‘Three’s Company’ Star John Ritter’s Children, Including His Transgender Son

John Ritter, known for his role in the sitcom Three’s Company, was married to his ex-wife, Nancy Morgan, for 19 years, and they had three children: Jason, Carly, and Tyler. In 1999, he wedded Amy Yasbeck, and they had a girl, Stella Ritter. Sadly four years later in 2003, he collapsed while on set at 8 Simple Rules and was rushed to a hospital, where he was diagnosed with aortic dissection, leading to his death a few hours later at 54.
SheKnows

By George, We’ve Done It: General Hospital’s Hook Killer Is [Spoiler]

New evidence has us pointing a finger at an old villain. They say that there are no coincidences, and that’s especially true when it comes to soaps. So as General Hospital began bringing up the name Olivia Jerome, we had to ask ourselves: Aside from her loathing of Anna, what could her connection to Port Charles mean now? And then it hit us like a fishhook in the back: She’s the killer!
Cinemablend

Cinemablend

Saint Louis, MO
166K+
Followers
40K+
Post
77M+
Views
ABOUT

Providing the latest news, in-depth reviews and expert opinion on all the latest movies and TV shows, it's a constantly updated hub for fans to explore and discuss the best that cinema and streaming has to offer.

 https://www.cinemablend.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy