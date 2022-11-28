ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marshall County, MS

MHP investigates 6 fatal crashes during Thanksgiving weekend

By Biancca Ball
JACKSON, Miss. ( WJTV ) – The Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP) is investigating six fatal crashes that happened during the 2022 Thanksgiving Holiday Travel Enforcement Period.

During the enforcement period, MHP issued 9,179 citations, made 172 arrests for impaired driving, and investigated 212 crashes resulting in 43 injuries with six fatal crashes and six deaths. The fatal crashes occurred in Stone, Scott, Leake, Rankin, Clarke and Marshall counties.

The fatal crash in Stone County happened on Highway 49 on Wednesday, November 23. Troopers said a 2008 GMC Envoy, driven by Marie Fore, 58, and passenger Donna Rayburn, 79, both from Gulfport, was traveling north on Highway 49.

According to MHP, the vehicle traveled off the roadway and overturned. Fore died in the crash, and Rayburn sustained severe injuries and was airlifted from the crash scene.

12-year-old dead after Russian roulette game in Jackson

The crash in Scott County happened on Highway 501 on Wednesday, November 23. A 2015 Ford Mustang, driven by 26-year-old Tyler Viverette, of Lake, was traveling south on the highway when the vehicle ran off the road and overturned. Viverette died at the scene.

The Leake County crash happened on Highway 35 on Thursday, November 24. A 2013 Buick Verano, driven by 24-year-old Shaniqueva Bush, of Kosciusko, was traveling north on the highway when the vehicle ran off the road and collided with a tree. Bush died at the scene.

The fatal Rankin County crash happened on Highway 49 on Friday, November 25. Troopers said a 2004 Chevrolet Silverado, driven by an unidentified man, was traveling south on the highway. The vehicle left the road and overturned. The man died in the crash. Troopers said he was not wearing his seatbelt.

The fatal crash in Clarke County happened on Interstate 59 on Sunday, November 27. A 2006 Hummer H2, driven by 49-year-old Jeremy Williams, of Tennessee, was traveling north when the vehicle left the road, overturned and collided with a tree.

Texas murder suspect accused of shooting mom in Natchez

Troopers said 10-year-old Jeremiah Williams, of Tennessee, died in the crash. Jeremy Williams was airlifted to the University of Mississippi Medical Center (UMMC) in Jackson with serious injuries.

The fatal crash in Marshall County happened on Interstate 22 on Sunday, November 22. Troopers said a vehicle was traveling west on the interstate when it collided with 30-year-old Terry Scroggins, of Ashland, who was walking on I-22. Scroggins died at the scene.

All six crashes are under investigation by MHP.

