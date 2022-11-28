ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Odessa, TX

Man arrested on suspicion of forging governmental records

By Odessa American
 2 days ago
Jauquin Osorio

An Odessa man who visited the Ector County jail Saturday ended up staying longer than he anticipated when he was arrested on a felony charge.

According to an Odessa Police Department report, an officer arriving at the jail around 5:15 p.m. saw two people getting out of a Nissan Rogue with a temporary paper license plate due to expire Dec. 27. The officer noticed a letter on the plate wasn’t in the right spot and when he ran the plate he couldn’t find it in the state database.

When the two people got back to the car and started the leave about 30 minutes later, the officer pulled them over, the report stated.

The driver of the car, Joaquin Tejeda Osorio, 46, gave the officer his license, voter ID card, insurance car and a fictitious receipt for the temporary license plate, the report stated.

The officer ran the vehicle identification number on the Nissan and discovered Osorio had purchased it in April and its original temporary plate expired June 21, according to the report.

Osorio was arrested on suspicion of forgery of a governmental records, a third-degree felony punishable by two to 10 years in prison.

Osorio remained in the Ector County jail Monday on a $15,000 surety bond and an Immigration and Customs Enforcement hold.

