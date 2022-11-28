ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlottesville, VA

iheart.com

Chilling New Details Emerge in the Triple Murder of UVA Football Players

Chilling new details have emerged in the killings of three University of Virginia football players. Christopher Darnell Jones Jr. is accused of killing one of the victims, Devin Chandler, while Chandler was sleeping, the Albemarle County prosecutor said via CNN, citing a witness. Chandler's Virginia Cavaliers teammates, Lavel Davis Jr....
WUSA9

What we know about the students killed in UVA shooting

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — A University of Virginia student suspected of killing three of his fellow classmates and wounding two others in an on-campus shooting Sunday night was taken into police custody, after the campus was told to shelter in place for more than 12 hours in a harrowing overnight event.
The Spun

NFL Owner Loans His Plane For Virginia Football Funeral

Patriots owner Robert Kraft is lending a hand in the wake of tragedy. After three University of Virginia football players were shot and killed earlier this month, Mr. Kraft is loaning New England's team plane to the Cavaliers program so that they can attend the funerals of Devin Chandler, Lavel Davis Jr. and D'Sean Perry.
The Independent

Virginia students were prepared for shooting, not aftermath

Students huddled inside laboratory closets and darkened dorm rooms across the University of Virginia while others moved far away from library windows and barricaded the doors of its stately academic buildings after an ominous warning flashed on their screens: “RUN. HIDE. FIGHT.”Responding to the immediate threat of an on-campus shooting was a moment they had prepared for since their first years of elementary school. But dealing with the emotional trauma of an attack that killed three members of the school’s football team late Sunday left students shaken and grasping to understand.“This will probably affect our campus for a very,...
Augusta Free Press

ESPN, ACC, SEC announce launch of ACC/SEC Challenge beginning in 2023

The Big Ten is moving away from ESPN, which you had to assume would lead to the end of the ACC/Big Ten Challenge, and your assumptions there proved to be correct. ESPN announced Monday, the morning of the tip for the 2022 ACC/Big Ten Challenge, the launch of an ACC/SEC Challenge in men’s and women’s basketball, to start next year.

