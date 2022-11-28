Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Buffet Has Been Named the Best in VirginiaTravel MavenCharlottesville, VA
This All-You-Can-Eat Buffet in Virginia is a Must-VisitJoe MertensCharlottesville, VA
Here's the tragic reason why flags in Virginia are half-staff for 3 days this weekWatchful EyeCharlottesville, VA
University of Virginia Student Shoots Dead 3 People, 2 Wounded and Runs Away. Police Still SearchingBryan DijkhuizenCharlottesville, VA
3 UVA Football Players Killed in Mass Shooting Incident on Campus, Suspect a Former PlayerAMY KAPLANCharlottesville, VA
Related
UVA shooting victim Mike Hollins removed from ventilator; 'devastated' by teammates' deaths
University of Virginia RB Mike Hollins has been removed from a ventilator after he was wounded in a school shooting that left three dead.
iheart.com
Chilling New Details Emerge in the Triple Murder of UVA Football Players
Chilling new details have emerged in the killings of three University of Virginia football players. Christopher Darnell Jones Jr. is accused of killing one of the victims, Devin Chandler, while Chandler was sleeping, the Albemarle County prosecutor said via CNN, citing a witness. Chandler's Virginia Cavaliers teammates, Lavel Davis Jr....
TODAY.com
Father of UVa shooting suspect says son told him people were ‘picking on him,’ seemed ‘paranoid’
The father of the student suspect arrested Monday in connection with a shooting that killed three University of Virginia football players said he’s in shock by the violence and that his son recently told him some people were “picking on him.”. Christopher Darnell Jones Jr., 22, was arrested...
University of Virginia adds security for memorial service after threatening email
A threatening email was sent to the University of Virginia regarding Saturday’s memorial for the 3 slain football players. The school responded with a message for all attendees:. “Pleased be advised that UVA has enhanced security measures in and near the Arena. At this time, the Memorial will continue...
What we know about the students killed in UVA shooting
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — A University of Virginia student suspected of killing three of his fellow classmates and wounding two others in an on-campus shooting Sunday night was taken into police custody, after the campus was told to shelter in place for more than 12 hours in a harrowing overnight event.
Virginia football team to attend 3rd funeral in 5 days
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — Virginia’s football team will travel to its third funeral in five days Wednesday to honor the life of Lavel Davis Jr., who was fatally shot on a bus along with two teammates after they returned to campus from a field trip. Davis, 20, and...
NFL Owner Getting Praised For His Generous Plane Decision
In the fallout of the University of Virginia shooting that claimed the lives of three Virginia Cavaliers football players, millions of Americans have come out to show support for the team. But one NFL owner went above and beyond. According to reports, New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft loaned the...
Patriots' Robert Kraft pays for UVA football team flights to attend teammates' funerals
New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft paid for the UVA football team's flights over the weekend to attend the funerals of three teammates that where fatally shot after a class trip on Nov. 13.
Details emerge about University of Virginia shooting
Three football players were killed during a shooting at the University of Virginia on Sunday. Read more about the University of Virginia shooting.
thesource.com
Alleged UVA Shooter’s Father Says His Son ‘Had Some Problems’ at School Prior Shooting
The father of the suspected University of Virginia shooter, Christopher Jones Jr., is speaking out. In an interview with NBC12, Christopher Jones Sr. stated his son was having issues at school. During the news segment, Jones Sr. said he had recently seen his son and stated he was acting normal...
NBC12
New England Patriots lend plane to UVA for teammates to attend funerals
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WWBT) - The New England Patriots lent its team plane to the University of Virginia recently so players and staff could attend the funerals of the teammates killed in a shooting on Nov. 13, according to multiple reports. The plane was spotted at the Charlottesville airport last week...
NFL Owner Loans His Plane For Virginia Football Funeral
Patriots owner Robert Kraft is lending a hand in the wake of tragedy. After three University of Virginia football players were shot and killed earlier this month, Mr. Kraft is loaning New England's team plane to the Cavaliers program so that they can attend the funerals of Devin Chandler, Lavel Davis Jr. and D'Sean Perry.
Augusta Free Press
Preview: Steelers look to build on MNF win with quick turnaround at Atlanta
Fresh off a win on Monday Night Football, the Steelers will have a quick turnaround as they travel south to face Atlanta Sunday at 1 p.m. With six games left on the schedule, four of the opponents Pittsburgh (4-7) will face currently have losing records, including the Falcons (5-7). The...
NFL Draft Profile: Blake Whiteheart, Tight End, Wake Forest Demon Deacons
NFL Draft profile scouting report for Wake Forest TE Blake Whiteheart
Virginia students were prepared for shooting, not aftermath
Students huddled inside laboratory closets and darkened dorm rooms across the University of Virginia while others moved far away from library windows and barricaded the doors of its stately academic buildings after an ominous warning flashed on their screens: “RUN. HIDE. FIGHT.”Responding to the immediate threat of an on-campus shooting was a moment they had prepared for since their first years of elementary school. But dealing with the emotional trauma of an attack that killed three members of the school’s football team late Sunday left students shaken and grasping to understand.“This will probably affect our campus for a very,...
Patriots lend jet to University of Virginia football players so they can attend teammates' funerals
The New England Patriots lent their jet to University of Virginia football players so they could attend the funerals of their three teammates, who were killed earlier this month. The funerals were held in Miami, Virginia Beach and North Charleston, South Carolina, the hometowns of each player, according to CBS Sports.
Augusta Free Press
ESPN, ACC, SEC announce launch of ACC/SEC Challenge beginning in 2023
The Big Ten is moving away from ESPN, which you had to assume would lead to the end of the ACC/Big Ten Challenge, and your assumptions there proved to be correct. ESPN announced Monday, the morning of the tip for the 2022 ACC/Big Ten Challenge, the launch of an ACC/SEC Challenge in men’s and women’s basketball, to start next year.
Wahoos Weekly: When and Where to Watch the Virginia Cavaliers This Week [11/22]
See the full schedule of UVA sporting events for the upcoming week
Comments / 0