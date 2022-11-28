ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manhattan, NY

Shore News Network

NYC subway rider victim of a strong-armed robbery in lower Manhattan

NEW YORK – New York City police officers responded to a strong-armed robbery inside the Essex Street and Delancey Street station in Manhattan’s Lower East Side earlier this month. On Wednesday, detectives with the NYPD’s 7th Precinct released a video of the suspects involved in the robbery. According to police, on November 10th, two suspects approached a 30-year-old man inside the station and by force, robbed him. At this time, it is not believed any weapons were displayed or used. The man was uninjured. The suspects fled the station but were seen nearby on surveillance video cameras inside a bodega. The post NYC subway rider victim of a strong-armed robbery in lower Manhattan appeared first on Shore News Network.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
therealdeal.com

Construction worker dies at Upper West Side building

A construction worker died Monday after falling from an Upper West Side building. The incident occurred late Monday morning at 263 West End Avenue, Gothamist reported. A preliminary investigation by the Department of Buildings found the 36-year-old worker, who has not been publicly identified, was installing netting around a supported scaffold on the 15th floor when he fell to a sidewalk shed below.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Woman killed in fiery Cross Bronx crash was teacher, coach

MORRISANIA, The Bronx (PIX11) — The day after she was killed in a fiery crash that shut down one of the busiest roadways in the country, Shelly Vilsaint was being honored as a devoted teacher, coach, and member of communities in New York and New Jersey. Vilsaint, 49, was a special education teacher at Frederick […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
bkreader.com

Gunman Chases Victim Down the Block During East NY Shooting

A gunman chased a man down the block during a shooting in Brooklyn. It happened November 7 around 4:30 p.m. on Linwood Street and Pitkin Avenue in East New York. The victim had just parked on the block. He tried to escape from the gunman and at one point ducked behind […] Click here to view original web page at www.msn.com.
BROOKLYN, NY
NBC New York

Suspect Steals Vehicle With 2-Year-Old in Backseat Before Abandoning Both: NYPD

Police are searching for the individual they say stole a vehicle left running in the Bronx with a toddler in the backseat -- eventually abandoning both. According to the NYPD, officers received a report Monday that at around 5:30 p.m. on Bronxwood Avenue, a 43-year-old man briefly exited his 2020 Toyota Highlander while it was still running.
BRONX, NY
NBC New York

NJ Man Run Over Multiple Times, Killed in Parking Lot Following Argument: Cops

A 36-year-old man was killed in New Jersey after being run over multiple times following an altercation in a parking lot, police said. Old Bridge police responded to a parking lot on Perrine Road on Tuesday shortly after 5 p.m. following a report of some sort of altercation that ended with an individual getting into his vehicle and running over another man multiple times before fleeing.
OLD BRIDGE TOWNSHIP, NJ
Shore News Network

Hispanic man assaulted on NYC subway train while attacker shouted racial slurs

NEW YORK, NY – Police in New York City are asking the public to help identify a suspect who attacked a Hispanic man aboard a subway train in the Bronx. The attack took place on November 20th, but police released a photo of the suspect early Wednesday morning. According to police the man approached a Hispanic man aboard the southbound 6 train. The suspect then started shouting anti-Hispanic slurs at the man while he assaulted him, punching the 26-year-old male in the head. The New York City Police Department’s 43rd Precinct is investigating the attack. The post Hispanic man assaulted on NYC subway train while attacker shouted racial slurs appeared first on Shore News Network.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

Computer crash causes chaos at Brooklyn hospitals network with ties to Hochul

The computer network has crashed and been offline for more than a week at a Brooklyn hospital group chaired by a billionaire mega donor to Gov. Kathy Hochul — causing chaos for patients and medical workers, sources said Monday. Patients from Brookdale, Interfaith and Kingsbrook Jewish hospitals — part of the One Brooklyn Health System — have had to seek treatment at other hospitals amid the cybersecurity mess, which has left medical staffers unable to access patient records, sources told The Post. The IT crash — which was first reported by The City — is also a potential security risk...
BROOKLYN, NY

