NEW YORK – New York City police officers responded to a strong-armed robbery inside the Essex Street and Delancey Street station in Manhattan's Lower East Side earlier this month. On Wednesday, detectives with the NYPD's 7th Precinct released a video of the suspects involved in the robbery. According to police, on November 10th, two suspects approached a 30-year-old man inside the station and by force, robbed him. At this time, it is not believed any weapons were displayed or used. The man was uninjured. The suspects fled the station but were seen nearby on surveillance video cameras inside a bodega.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 21 HOURS AGO