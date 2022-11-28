Read full article on original website
See it: The most expensive house for sale in The Bronx for just under $5.5 millionWelcome2TheBronxBronx, NY
New York Mayor Adams Opens Another New Shelter For MigrantsTom HandyNew York City, NY
Manhattan building manager bashed in head with chair while breaking up smoke circle
A Manhattan building manager was bashed in the head with a chair and seriously injured while trying to break up a smoke circle, police said Wednesday.
NYC subway rider victim of a strong-armed robbery in lower Manhattan
NEW YORK – New York City police officers responded to a strong-armed robbery inside the Essex Street and Delancey Street station in Manhattan’s Lower East Side earlier this month. On Wednesday, detectives with the NYPD’s 7th Precinct released a video of the suspects involved in the robbery. According to police, on November 10th, two suspects approached a 30-year-old man inside the station and by force, robbed him. At this time, it is not believed any weapons were displayed or used. The man was uninjured. The suspects fled the station but were seen nearby on surveillance video cameras inside a bodega. The post NYC subway rider victim of a strong-armed robbery in lower Manhattan appeared first on Shore News Network.
therealdeal.com
Construction worker dies at Upper West Side building
A construction worker died Monday after falling from an Upper West Side building. The incident occurred late Monday morning at 263 West End Avenue, Gothamist reported. A preliminary investigation by the Department of Buildings found the 36-year-old worker, who has not been publicly identified, was installing netting around a supported scaffold on the 15th floor when he fell to a sidewalk shed below.
amny.com
East Harlem man cuffed seven years after deadly shooting of Queens victim
Homicide detectives cuffed an East Harlem man more than seven years after he allegedly murdered a Queens resident in a triple shooting, police announced Wednesday. Tyrell Lewis, 25, of Lexington Avenue faces murder charges for the June 6, 2015 murder of Anthony Fries, 18, of Van Wyck Expressway in Jamaica.
Woman killed in fiery Cross Bronx crash was teacher, coach
MORRISANIA, The Bronx (PIX11) — The day after she was killed in a fiery crash that shut down one of the busiest roadways in the country, Shelly Vilsaint was being honored as a devoted teacher, coach, and member of communities in New York and New Jersey. Vilsaint, 49, was a special education teacher at Frederick […]
Man groped woman in Queens subway station, asked if she 'liked it': police
Police are searching for a suspect they said grabbed a woman’s buttocks inside a Queens subway station last week authorities said.
NYPD seek family of homeless man found dead under Bronx park overpass
The NYPD is looking to locate any family members of a man whose body was found floating under a Bronx overpass earlier this month, authorities said.
NJ man dies after crashing car into Lower Manhattan utility pole
A 24-year-old New Jersey man is dead after crashing his car while exiting the Manhattan Bridge early Tuesday, authorities said.
bkreader.com
Gunman Chases Victim Down the Block During East NY Shooting
A gunman chased a man down the block during a shooting in Brooklyn. It happened November 7 around 4:30 p.m. on Linwood Street and Pitkin Avenue in East New York. The victim had just parked on the block. He tried to escape from the gunman and at one point ducked behind […] Click here to view original web page at www.msn.com.
See it: The most expensive house for sale in The Bronx for just under $5.5 million
Every once in a while, we'll take a look at current real estate listings in The Bronx for available properties for sale just to see what's going on in the borough and each time we do, we'll spot something that catches our eye.
12 people injured in fire at NYCHA housing complex in the Bronx: FDNY
Firefighters jumped into action after a fire broke out at a NYCHA housing complex in the Bronx Monday night.
Police: Woman struck by police car in Yonkers
Police say the woman sustained minor injuries and was taken to a medical center for treatment.
Armed guards' fare-beater crackdown already saving MTA $100K a month at 2 stations
Diehl said the pilots include “armed guards in front of MetroCard vending machines, which make it easier for our customers to pay the fare by reducing vandalism of the MVMs and reducing the machine repair downtime.”
NBC New York
Suspect Steals Vehicle With 2-Year-Old in Backseat Before Abandoning Both: NYPD
Police are searching for the individual they say stole a vehicle left running in the Bronx with a toddler in the backseat -- eventually abandoning both. According to the NYPD, officers received a report Monday that at around 5:30 p.m. on Bronxwood Avenue, a 43-year-old man briefly exited his 2020 Toyota Highlander while it was still running.
NBC New York
Teen Gang Sought for Brutal Attack on 15-Year-Old With Cane, Stick on NYC Street: NYPD
Police are searching for a group of teens they say attacked a 15-year-old on a Queens sidewalk with a cane and stick Monday. The NYPD said it received a report that at around 4:15 p.m. on Broadway in Long Island City, a 15-year-old boy was approached by four other teens who began to attack him.
NBC New York
NJ Man Run Over Multiple Times, Killed in Parking Lot Following Argument: Cops
A 36-year-old man was killed in New Jersey after being run over multiple times following an altercation in a parking lot, police said. Old Bridge police responded to a parking lot on Perrine Road on Tuesday shortly after 5 p.m. following a report of some sort of altercation that ended with an individual getting into his vehicle and running over another man multiple times before fleeing.
Hispanic man assaulted on NYC subway train while attacker shouted racial slurs
NEW YORK, NY – Police in New York City are asking the public to help identify a suspect who attacked a Hispanic man aboard a subway train in the Bronx. The attack took place on November 20th, but police released a photo of the suspect early Wednesday morning. According to police the man approached a Hispanic man aboard the southbound 6 train. The suspect then started shouting anti-Hispanic slurs at the man while he assaulted him, punching the 26-year-old male in the head. The New York City Police Department’s 43rd Precinct is investigating the attack. The post Hispanic man assaulted on NYC subway train while attacker shouted racial slurs appeared first on Shore News Network.
Sources: Staten Island shooting victim, 53, was father of reputed Gorilla Stone Mafia gang leader
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A 53-year-old man shot and killed in Stapleton Monday has been identified as the father of reputed “Gorilla Stone Mafia” gang leader John Pena, according to police sources. John Pena Sr. was standing outside of the Stapleton Houses on Broad St. when two...
Computer crash causes chaos at Brooklyn hospitals network with ties to Hochul
The computer network has crashed and been offline for more than a week at a Brooklyn hospital group chaired by a billionaire mega donor to Gov. Kathy Hochul — causing chaos for patients and medical workers, sources said Monday. Patients from Brookdale, Interfaith and Kingsbrook Jewish hospitals — part of the One Brooklyn Health System — have had to seek treatment at other hospitals amid the cybersecurity mess, which has left medical staffers unable to access patient records, sources told The Post. The IT crash — which was first reported by The City — is also a potential security risk...
bkreader.com
Man Stabs, Bites Victim in East NY Subway Station
A man stabbed and bit another man after an argument inside a Brooklyn subway station, police said Sunday. The victim, 19, had a […] Click here to view original web page at pix11.com.
