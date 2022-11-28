ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

Indiana grants $2M in federal funds to train teachers for English learners

By Lawrence Wilson | The Center Square contributor
 2 days ago

(The Center Square) — The state of Indiana and the University of Indianapolis have partnered on a project to generate more teachers of English as a second language in Indiana schools.

Indiana Teachers of English Language Learners is operated by U of I and funded with $2 million in pass-through funding via the Indiana Department of Education. Funds are provided from Indiana’s share of Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief funds, a $190 billion program created under the federal CARES Act in 2020 and added to by the American Rescue Plan in 2021.

The initiative is expected to help Indiana students who are learning English to recover from the disruption caused by the pandemic, according to Indiana Secretary of Education Katie Jenner.

“Our COVID-19 academic impact data shows that Indiana’s English learner students experienced substantial academic impacts and have still not returned to pre-pandemic year-over-year academic growth,” Jenner said in a statement. “The best way to ensure our students accelerate their learning is to ensure they have quality, well-trained teachers supporting them.”

The I-TELL program will provide tuition, books and fees for those pursuing coursework for licensure as an English as a New Language teacher. I-TELL is open to current educators who want to become a teacher of record, which is the person primarily responsible for a student’s English language education. The program is also open to bachelor’s degree holders who want to become teachers serving students who are English language learners.

More than 295 primary languages are represented by students in Indiana schools, according to the IDOE. Some 129,000 students speak a language other than English at home. More than 77,500 of those students, about 6% of the student population, are considered English learners due to their limited English language skills.

While some are immigrants or refugees, the vast majority were born in the United States, IDOE reports. According to state assessment data, students who achieve fluency in English often outperform native-speaking peers on statewide tests.

I-TELL participants can choose from 10 online certification programs, ranging from 9 to 15 credit hours required for completion. Programs are offered by Butler University, Goshen College, Huntington University, Indiana State University, Indiana University East, Indiana Wesleyan University, Marian University, Purdue University, Taylor University and University of Indianapolis.

The number of Hoosier teachers having ENL licensure grew by 38% from 2019 to 2021 and now totals more than 600, according to IDOE.

