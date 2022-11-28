ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Laika Elevates Jeff Stringer To Chief Technology Officer

By Matt Grobar
Deadline
Deadline
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3D4ybA_0jQ6JNNp00

EXCLUSIVE : Longtime Laika executive Jeff Stringer has been upped to the post of Chief Technology Officer at the Portland, Oregon-based animation studio.

Stringer’s promotion comes following his more than 13-year run as the company’s Director of Production Technology. He will now head up its newly reorganized Technology Group, which combines the creative talent and resources of the formerly independent IT, Production Technology and Business Systems departments. The restructuring reinforces the strategic role of the Technology Group as active partners with Production and Business Operations and will help Laika establish studio-wide technology standards, thereby helping it to scale up production, modernize operations, and usher in new innovations. Stringer reports directly to the studio’s President and CEO, Travis Knight.

Said Knight: “The fusion of art and technology has been essential to our company since its founding and since 2008 Jeff has been central to that creative effort. As our studio grows, technology is increasingly important to achieving our goals and vision. The work of our technology teams is more critical than ever before, particularly as they face the challenge of our latest feature, Wildwood , the most ambitious film we’ve ever taken on, which we believe will set new standards for artistic and technical achievement in stop-motion/CG hybrid filmmaking. I can’t think of anyone more able than Jeff to lead us into an increasingly complex and challenging technological future.”

Boasting 25 years of experience in the technology sector, Stringer joined Laika as Director of Production Operations in 2008. In his subsequent role as Director of Production Technology, he led the development of Laika’s enterprise digital scheduling system for stop-motion fabrication and stage planning, and in partnership with Head of Production Arianne Sutner, conducted studio-wide postmortems after each film to capture new production methods and set goals for improvement, among many other impactful contributions. He currently leads the studio’s efforts to integrate virtual production and game engine technology into its filmmaking tools.

Founded by Knight in 2005, Laika’s first five films — Coraline (2009), ParaNorman (2012), The Boxtrolls (2014), Kubo and the Two Strings (2016) and Missing Link (2019) — were all nominated for the Academy Award for Best Animated Feature. Kubo also earned a BAFTA Award and an additional Oscar nom for VFX; Missing Link , meanwhile, won the Golden Globe for Best Animated Film. A leader in the field of stop-motion, Laika was additionally awarded a Scientific and Technology Oscar for its innovation in 3D printing back in 2016.

The studio’s sixth animated feature Wildwood , based on the book series by Colin Meloy and illustrator Carson Ellis, is currently in production. Laika is also now developing its first live-action feature, based on screenwriter John Bronlow’s action-thriller novel Seventeen , as well as the animated feature The Night Gardener , in partnership with and based on an original idea by Ozark co-creator Bill Dubuque.

More from Deadline Best of Deadline

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
nrn.com

How Killer Burger is setting the foundation for aggressive growth

When restaurant industry veteran John Dikos joined the board of directors for Portland, Oregon-based Killer Burger in early 2021, he liked what he saw. “The team, the founder, the food, the restaurants, the unit economics,” he said. “All of it together gave me a lot of confidence in this brand.”
PORTLAND, OR
portlandlivingonthecheap.com

Portland Audubon’s Wild Arts Festival

Celebrate art, literature, and nature at the Portland Audubon’s Wild Arts Festival. For 42 years, the festival has brought together nature lovers to discover one-of-a-kind nature-inspired artwork and books. This event supports the Portland Audubon’s mission to inspire people to love and protect birds, wildlife, and the natural environment...
PORTLAND, OR
WWEEK

Emails Between the City and Its Three Enhanced Service Districts Show Bitterness Over Homelessness, City Inaction and Public Scrutiny

The city of Portland has three districts in which business owners agree to pay a fee for extra cleanup and security services. Such pacts are called enhanced service districts. Each is operated by a nonprofit established by business owners in that district. Clean & Safe operates downtown, Central Eastside Together covers the inner eastside, and the third, named simply Lloyd, lies in the Lloyd District in Northeast Portland.
PORTLAND, OR
Portland Tribune

Fed up, five business threaten to move out of Portland

Community meeting happens before the City Council to approve $27 million for sanctioned homeless camps.The day before the City Council is expected to approve $27 million to help create six large sanctioned homeless camps, five local businesses told city and state leaders they are on the verge of moving out of Portland because of crime and homelessness. The businesses are Salt & Straw, Stumptown, Olympia Provisions, Revant Optics, and Smith Teamaker. All of them are located in the central eastside. "One of our employees on his way into our central kitchen was held up at gunpoint, a gun in his...
PORTLAND, OR
theorcasonian.com

People in Portland planted trees. Decades later, a stunning pattern emerged

Money may not grow from trees, but something even better does. In a new study led by the US Department of Agriculture (USDA) Forest Service, researchers found that each tree planted in a community was associated with significant reductions in non-accidental and cardiovascular mortality among humans living nearby. On top...
PORTLAND, OR
The Free Press - TFP

SAF Files Federal Challenge To Oregon Measure 114

The Second Amendment Foundation today filed a federal lawsuit in U.S. District Court in Portland, Oregon challenging provisions of Ballot Measure 114, the restrictive gun control initiative passed Nov. 8 which bans standard capacity ammunition magazines among its tenets. Joining SAF in the legal action
OREGON STATE
Clackamas Review

Citizen: Will the former landfill forever define Oregon City?

Lynda Orzen: Money developers are asking of city is less than half of the overall cost needed to clean upOMG, here we go again! I'm beginning to believe this city is happy having a garbage dump welcoming visitors into our community. When entering the city from the south, visitors are greeted with the Metro transfer station, Home Depot and a huge garbage dump! Why isn't the city welcoming this newest development by Summit? Don't we need more housing, which this has along with parking. The development would mean people could live and work in the same location, go grocery shopping,...
OREGON CITY, OR
Portland Tribune

Portland events: KATU's Helen Raptis stars as Erma Bombeck

Here are some recommendations for events to consider attending in the Portland area in the next week.Here are some upcoming events to put on your radar: • The Tribune runs a list of notable concerts each month on its website, pamplinmedia.com/portland-tribune-features. In December, it's titled "Live Music: Portland concert schedule December 2022." Please check it out — each and every month. • Returning with a production livestreamed during the COVID-19 pandemic, Triangle Productions puts on the live version of "Erma Bombeck: At Wit's End," starring Helen Raptis, Dec. 1-17 at The Sanctuary at Sandy Plaza. Raptis plays the famed humorist...
PORTLAND, OR
The Madras Pioneer

Madras tops 8,000

Central Oregon growing quickly while Portland area shrinks by 11,000 people Madras has cracked the 8,000 mark for population, Culver is now 1,663 and Metolius is nearing quadruple digits at 987. The Portland State University Population Research Center recently released its estimate for 2022. It noted that Jefferson County's population growth of 372 over the year, 1.48%, made it the seventh-fastest growing county percentage-wise in the state. Jefferson County went from 25,032 people in 2021 to 25,404 in 2022. Gilliam County, with a county seat of Condon, grew 2.76%, with 56 additional residents, from 2,016 in 2021 to...
MADRAS, OR
Portland Tribune

Beatles gift 'White Album Xmas' smashes the holidays

Portlanders love the annual circus story act with a live playing of the Beatles' 'White Album' For many Portlanders, "The White Album Xmas" is their "Nutcracker," their annual ritual of music, movement and holiday merriment. No matter that they are crammed into the 400 seat Alberta Rose Theater. Hearing the Beatle's entire 30-song "White Album" played by a live band accompanied by a circus act telling a different Christmas story every year, gets people singing along and blundering out into the Alberta Street rain with giant smiles as they talk it over with friends. This is the 15th...
PORTLAND, OR
Deadline

Deadline

143K+
Followers
40K+
Post
66M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment Breaking News

 https://deadline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy