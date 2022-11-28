Read full article on original website
Phys.org
Scientists discover five new species of black corals thousands of feet underwater near the Great Barrier Reef
Using a remote-controlled submarine, my colleagues and I discovered five new species of black corals living as deep as 2,500 feet (760 meters) below the surface in the Great Barrier Reef and Coral Sea off the coast of Australia. Black corals can be found growing both in shallow waters and...
natureworldnews.com
Scientists Conduct First Study to Determine What Happens When Hurricanes and Bushfires Collide
Hurricane-fire collisions or tropical cyclone-fire interactions can drastically change ecosystems. A new study conducted by researchers from multiple countries, including Australia, examined for the first time what transpires when storms and bushfires collide. Cyclone-Fire Interaction. The new paper entitled "Altered cyclone-fire interactions are changing ecosystems" was published in the journal...
msn.com
Scientists May Have Found Something Massive Living Under Antarctica
Scientists May Have Found , Something Massive Living Under Antarctica. The new study was published on Nov. 17 in 'Frontiers.'. Researchers say they've discovered a living world beneath the ice in Antarctica that may span 5 million square kilometers. Researchers say they've discovered a living world beneath the ice in Antarctica that may span 5 million square kilometers. BGR.com reports that for years, scientists have studied algae that is present in the summer in Antarctica, thinking that was the only time it emerged. But the new study suggests a large amount of these algae live under the ice even in the most extreme conditions. But the new study suggests a large amount of these algae live under the ice even in the most extreme conditions. This discovery challenges what we know about the continent, as it has been long believed that nothing could survive under the icy surface. It's also strange considering that algae and plankton need sunlight for photosynthesis. . The current theory is that the algae acquires enough sunlight to sustain itself via holes in the ice. Scientists think that with further research, more organisms may be discovered living under Antarctica. As ice shelves continue to melt due to climate change, there's no telling what may eventually be found.
Geologists discovered a hidden 8th continent leaving some skeptical
Imagine learning that there could be a missing continent. Most maps today portray the world with seven distinct continents; North America, South America, Europe, Africa, Asia, Australia and Antarctica. What if I told you that there was a potential eighth continent lying beneath the Earth’s surface?
natureworldnews.com
Melting Glaciers are Uncovering Centuries Old Items Covered in Ice
Melting Glaciers are uncovering lost artifacts that have been buried in ice for centuries. As glaciers melt, ancient artifacts lost for hundreds or even thousands of years are still being discovered. Glaciers Melting. Large blocks of ice, or glaciers, continually change and move due to their weight. Glaciers are important...
Scientists accidentally found life under 3,000 feet of ice in Antarctica. 'Never in a million years' would they have expected it, the lead scientist said.
Animal life was found in the icy waters beneath the Filchner-Ronne ice sheet, which experts had thought was too extreme to support life.
The world's 8 billionth person was just born, UN projection shows — the first time the global population has been so big
The living population is bigger than it has ever been, but it is not a cause for concern, UN officials said.
'World's oldest meal' discovered in ancient fossil
Scientists have discovered the last meal for ancient animal inhabitants of Earth in a fossil, dating more than 550 million years ago.
The "Siberian unicorn" existed on Earth with ancient humans before it became extinct
ElasmotheriumCredit: Heinrich Harder; Public Domain Image. The "Siberian unicorn" with the scientific name Elasmotherium sibiricum is thought to have roamed Earth as late as 39,000 years ago.
CNET
Underneath Antarctica's Sea Ice, Scientists Find Life Thriving in the Dark
Winters in the frigid depths of Antarctica are desolate. The sun disappears for months on end, and the continent becomes surrounded by a ring of sea ice, extending out into the Southern Ocean. But even these extreme conditions, scientists are learning, are no match for life. In a new study,...
Japan tells China, Russia it has 'severe concerns' over joint air patrols: spokesperson
TOKYO, Dec 1 (Reuters) - Japan has told China and Russia it has "severe concerns" over their frequent joint air force activities around Japan's territory, Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno said on Thursday.
Phys.org
Verified after two decades: The fourth anaconda species
Two decades after having described a new Anaconda species based on morphological characteristics, a team guided by David Tarknishvili succeeded in extracting DNA from some old, pre-existing tissue samples. They used these to substantiate and verify the specific status of the new species. The new findings have been published in...
France 24
‘Thousands of livelihoods destroyed’ after masses of fish die in Kenya's Lake Victoria
Kenyan fish cage farmers in Lake Victoria have suffered enormous losses following the death of their fish stock in early November, which experts have attributed to upwelling and pollution. Images circulating online and sent to us by our Observers show thousands of lifeless fish in cages in Lake Victoria. More than 364 million fish are believed to have died, with an estimated value of 1.4 billion Kenyan shillings (equivalent to 11 million euros).
Phys.org
A batfish and a blind eel: Deep sea creatures discovered by researchers in remote ocean
Hair-raising photos of newly discovered sea creatures that evolved to survive the world's deepest depths reveal an extraordinary look at life from the abyss. Images were released earlier this month of several previously unknown fish discovered in the Indian Ocean off of Australia's remote Cocos (Keeling) Islands Marine Park. A blind eel with transparent, gelatinous skin was among the never-before-seen specimens.
US and China in first South China Sea encounter since Xi-Biden meeting
The United States and Chinese militaries exchanged harsh words Tuesday after a US Navy warship performed the first freedom of navigation operation (FONOP) in the South China Sea since the leaders of the two powers met earlier this month in an attempt to ease tensions.
Cruise Critic names the best cruise ships of 2022
The best new cruise ship of 2022 holds 3,099 guests and 1,506 crew. A 24-hour butler serves its most luxurious suites, and there's a three-level race track and slides that are 10-stories tall.
BBC
Solomon Islands: 7.0 magnitude earthquake strikes Pacific nation
An earthquake of 7.0 magnitude has struck the Solomon Islands in the Pacific Ocean, near the south-west region of Malango. No injuries or deaths have been reported yet, but people in the capital Honiara reported significant shaking and tremors for around 20 seconds. Amid immediate warnings of a tsunami, the...
Scientists Have – Literally – Unearthed a Whole New Species of Tardigrade
Tardigrades are tiny, incredibly tough animals that can withstand a wide range of dangers, including many that would obliterate most other creatures known to science. Different tardigrade species have adapted to specific habitats all over the Earth, from mountains to oceans to ice sheets. Their resilience can also help them survive accidental adventures beyond the safety of their native habitats, which can lead to opportunities.
Watch: Retired colonel illustrates new Russian strategy through satellite images
Russia's widespread missile attacks on Ukraine's critical infrastructure caused the temporary shutdown of many Ukrainian power plants. Retired Air Force Col. Cedric Leighton explains Russia's shift in strategy.
Jiang Zemin, Chinese leader who oversaw its global rise, dies at 96
HONG KONG — Former Chinese President Jiang Zemin, who led China in the years after the Tiananmen Square protests and oversaw its rise as a global economic power, died in Shanghai on Wednesday, according to China’s state-run news agency. He was 96. The cause was leukemia and multiple...
