Somers, NY

Darien Police Issue All Night Parking Advisory

Darien Police have announced that effective immediately, the parking of vehicles on public roads in Darien between the hours of 2:00am and 6:00am is prohibited. "The purpose of this restriction is for the Town to be able to clear the streets of snow during the winter months," police say.
Police: Woman was DUI on Post Road East

WESTPORT — A Fairfield driver, pulled over last week when she was spotted weaving across lanes on Post Road East, has been charged with driving while impaired. Alexi Ashton, 41, in addition to facing a charge of driving while under the influence of alcohol or drugs, was charged with several traffic offenses that include operating an unregistered motor vehicle, driving while her license was suspended and improper stop/turn lamp.
Poughkeepsie woman fleeing from trooper crashes into town police vehicle

WAPPINGERS FALLS – Twenty-two-year-old Kaylee Espinosa is facing two misdemeanor charges and several traffic violations after leading state troopers on a high-speed chase northbound on Route 9 on the night of November 19, 2022. The pursuit began in the Town of Wappinger and ended when Espinosa, a Poughkeepsie resident, crashed into a Town of Poughkeepsie police cruiser that was attempting to stop the fleeing vehicle.
Fire rips through home in Melville

Officials say a fire has ripped through a home in Melville. According to officials, the flames erupted just after 12:30 a.m. on Breton Avenue. Four fire departments responded to the scene. It is not known if there were any people inside, or if there were any injuries.
