Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Dollar General Closed a Lot of Stores Because of ViolationsBryan DijkhuizenTexas State
Yonker Police Sergeant Killed on Duty By Multi-Vehicle Road Crash At Tuckahoe RoadAbdul GhaniYonkers, NY
24-year-old police sergeant killed in a multi-vehicle crash, Yonkers.Newsing the StatesYonkers, NY
Fun and Festive Holiday Events In Lower CTOut and About Westchester NYStamford, CT
Jersey Boys live on stage: White Plains Performing Arts Center, 11 City Pl, White Plains, NY 10601.Bassey BYWhite Plains, NY
Related
Firefighters: 3 families displaced in Bridgeport house fire
A house fire in Bridgeport has displaced 9 people including three families, firefighters say.
News 12
Stamford police take over investigation of fire that hospitalized two toddlers
Stamford police have taken over the investigation into a fire that sent two toddlers to the hospital. Investigators want to know if the children’s mother was home at the time – and if not, where she was. Firefighters said the children were semiconscious when they were rescued from...
hamlethub.com
Darien Police Issue All Night Parking Advisory
Darien Police have announced that effective immediately, the parking of vehicles on public roads in Darien between the hours of 2:00am and 6:00am is prohibited. "The purpose of this restriction is for the Town to be able to clear the streets of snow during the winter months," police say.
Officials: Fire tears through Bridgeport home, leaving 9 people displaced
Nine people are displaced after a fire tore through a multi-family home in Bridgeport Thursday.
Crews battle 2 major fires just miles apart in Hudson County, dozens displaced
Firefighters were on the scene of two major fires in Hudson County that were less than 3 miles apart from one another.
Police: Several people injured after sheet of glass collapses at Resorts World Monticello
News 12 was told several people were hurt and had to be hospitalized.
SUV catches fire on Route 45 in Spring Valley
The fire was put out by members of the Hillcrest fire company.
‘It’s like a nightmare.’ Fire destroys West New York apartment building; 41 families displaced
A fire at an apartment building in West New York has displaced 41 families and left the building uninhabitable.
Police: On-duty sergeant dies following crash on Tuckahoe Road in Yonkers
The accident happened on the overpass of the Sprain Ridge Parkway near the entrance to Ridge Hill.
'Somebody is going to be hurt.' Spring Valley village worker breaks silence to discuss safety code concerns
Frank Youngman told News 12's Senior Investigative Reporter Tara Rosenblum that he was compelled to break his silence.
School bus with children on board hits utility pole and house in Rockland County
News 12 has been told that there were around 20 children on the bus, and some have been taken to the hospital for treatment. The severity of any injuries is unknown at this time.
westportjournal.com
Police: Woman was DUI on Post Road East
WESTPORT — A Fairfield driver, pulled over last week when she was spotted weaving across lanes on Post Road East, has been charged with driving while impaired. Alexi Ashton, 41, in addition to facing a charge of driving while under the influence of alcohol or drugs, was charged with several traffic offenses that include operating an unregistered motor vehicle, driving while her license was suspended and improper stop/turn lamp.
Headlines: Man arrested school crash, Hastings stolen car, $14,000 stolen from Ulster home
Here are some stories making headlines across the Hudson Valley
Mid-Hudson News Network
Poughkeepsie woman fleeing from trooper crashes into town police vehicle
WAPPINGERS FALLS – Twenty-two-year-old Kaylee Espinosa is facing two misdemeanor charges and several traffic violations after leading state troopers on a high-speed chase northbound on Route 9 on the night of November 19, 2022. The pursuit began in the Town of Wappinger and ended when Espinosa, a Poughkeepsie resident, crashed into a Town of Poughkeepsie police cruiser that was attempting to stop the fleeing vehicle.
WATCH: Yonkers police provide update on crash that killed sergeant
Officials say Sgt. Frank Gualdino, 53, a supervisor assigned to the traffic unit, was killed in a multivehicle crash on Tuckahoe Road at the Sprain Brook Parkway overpass in Yonkers around 3:30 p.m.
Police chase throughout Essex County ends with car crash in Glen Ridge
Clifton police say they pulled over a Mercedes Benz on Allwood Road that appeared to have bullet holes in the windshield.
First responders across the Hudson Valley mourn loss of Yonkers police sergeant
The Yonkers police sergeant was killed in a multi-car crash on Thursday evening
News 12
Fire rips through home in Melville
Officials say a fire has ripped through a home in Melville. According to officials, the flames erupted just after 12:30 a.m. on Breton Avenue. Four fire departments responded to the scene. It is not known if there were any people inside, or if there were any injuries.
Bethpage homeowners claim athletic field construction tore down trees, led to rat infestations
The superintendent's statement did not give a timeline for the completion of the project or when trees would be installed.
Ulster County's sheriff: Home health aide stole $14K from Rosendale home
Ulster County Sheriff's Office detectives say they arrested a home health aide accused of stealing various items while working for a town resident.
Comments / 0