Indiana State

Most popular baby names for girls in Indiana

By Stacker
FOX59
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39iOrE_0jQ6Gb0c00

Stacker compiled a list of the most popular baby names for girls in Indiana using data from the Social Security Administration . Names are ranked by the number of babies born in Indiana in 2021.

Olivia is currently the most popular girl name in the United States while Emma, Charlotte, Amelia, and Ava round out the top five.

Know a remarkable woman? Nominate her for Remarkable Woman of central Indiana!

Note: The Social Security Administration collects data on baby names with a binary understanding of sex and gender. Stacker understands that names aren’t inherently gendered and will continue to look for opportunities in our coverage to demonstrate that.

#48. Madison (tie)

Madison is a name of English origin meaning “son of Matthew”.

Indiana
– Number of babies in 2021: 99

National
– Rank: #29
– Number of babies in 2021: 5,930

#48. Josephine (tie)

Josephine is a name of French origin meaning “God will increase”.

Indiana
– Number of babies in 2021: 99

National
– Rank: #72
– Number of babies in 2021: 3,364

#48. Hannah (tie)

Hannah is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “grace”.

Indiana
– Number of babies in 2021: 99

National
– Rank: #44
– Number of babies in 2021: 4,546

#47. Stella

Stella is a name of Latin origin meaning “star”.

Indiana
– Number of babies in 2021: 103

National
– Rank: #41
– Number of babies in 2021: 4,784

#46. Lydia

Lydia is a name of Greek origin meaning “woman from Lydia”.

Indiana
– Number of babies in 2021: 104

National
– Rank: #90
– Number of babies in 2021: 2,908

#44. Everleigh (tie)

Everleigh is a name of English origin meaning “boar meadow”.

Indiana
– Number of babies in 2021: 105

National
– Rank: #100
– Number of babies in 2021: 2,678

#44. Claire (tie)

Claire is a name of French origin meaning “clear”.

Indiana
– Number of babies in 2021: 105

National
– Rank: #59
– Number of babies in 2021: 3,692

#43. Lily

Lily is a name of English origin, named after the flower.

Indiana
– Number of babies in 2021: 107

National
– Rank: #31
– Number of babies in 2021: 5,584

#42. Kinsley

Kinsley is a name of English origin meaning “king’s meadow”.

Indiana
– Number of babies in 2021: 108

National
– Rank: #57
– Number of babies in 2021: 3,871

#41. Mila

Mila is a name of Slavic origin meaning “dear” or “gracious”.

Indiana
– Number of babies in 2021: 110

National
– Rank: #26
– Number of babies in 2021: 6,295

#40. Riley

Riley is a name of Irish origin meaning “courageous”.

Indiana
– Number of babies in 2021: 111

National
– Rank: #37
– Number of babies in 2021: 5,184

#39. Ivy

Ivy is a name of English origin meaning “faithfulness”.

Indiana
– Number of babies in 2021: 112

National
– Rank: #49
– Number of babies in 2021: 4,374

#38. Delilah

Delilah is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “delicate”.

Indiana
– Number of babies in 2021: 113

National
– Rank: #58
– Number of babies in 2021: 3,735

#37. Zoey

Zoey is a name of Greek origin meaning “life”.

Indiana
– Number of babies in 2021: 114

National
– Rank: #38
– Number of babies in 2021: 5,179

#34. Lucy (tie)

Lucy is a name of Latin origin meaning “light”.

Indiana
– Number of babies in 2021: 115

National
– Rank: #47
– Number of babies in 2021: 4,433

#34. Grace (tie)

Grace is a name of Latin origin meaning “gracious”.

Indiana
– Number of babies in 2021: 115

National
– Rank: #34
– Number of babies in 2021: 5,486

#34. Gianna (tie)

Gianna is a name of Italian origin meaning “Lord is gracious”.

Indiana
– Number of babies in 2021: 115

National
– Rank: #13
– Number of babies in 2021: 7,437

#33. Isla

Isla is a name of Scottish origin, that references a river and an island in Scotland.

Indiana
– Number of babies in 2021: 123

National
– Rank: #33
– Number of babies in 2021: 5,514

#30. Everly (tie)

Everly is a name of English origin meaning “boar meadow”.

Indiana
– Number of babies in 2021: 124

National
– Rank: #50
– Number of babies in 2021: 4,355

#30. Aria (tie)

Aria is a name of Hebrew, and Italian origin meaning “song” or “melody”.

Indiana
– Number of babies in 2021: 124

National
– Rank: #22
– Number of babies in 2021: 6,348

#30. Addison (tie)

Addison is an Old English name, meaning “son of Adam”.

Indiana
– Number of babies in 2021: 124

National
– Rank: #45
– Number of babies in 2021: 4,468

#29. Penelope

Penelope is a name of Greek origin meaning “weaver”.

Indiana
– Number of babies in 2021: 126

National
– Rank: #23
– Number of babies in 2021: 6,327

#28. Chloe

Chloe is a name of Greek origin meaning “blooming”.

Indiana
– Number of babies in 2021: 128

National
– Rank: #24
– Number of babies in 2021: 6,311

#27. Abigail

Abigail is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “Joy Of The Father”.

Indiana
– Number of babies in 2021: 129

National
– Rank: #17
– Number of babies in 2021: 6,938

#25. Paisley (tie)

Paisley is a name of Scottish origin meaning “church”.

Indiana
– Number of babies in 2021: 131

National
– Rank: #52
– Number of babies in 2021: 4,263

#25. Lillian (tie)

Lillian is a name of Latin origin meaning “lily”.

Indiana
– Number of babies in 2021: 131

National
– Rank: #51
– Number of babies in 2021: 4,302

#23. Ellie (tie)

Ellie is a name of Greek origin meaning “shining light”.

Indiana
– Number of babies in 2021: 132

National
– Rank: #30
– Number of babies in 2021: 5,835

#23. Aurora (tie)

Aurora is a name of Latin origin meaning “dawn”.

Indiana
– Number of babies in 2021: 132

National
– Rank: #36
– Number of babies in 2021: 5,466

#21. Nova (tie)

Nova is a name of Latin origin meaning “new”.

Indiana
– Number of babies in 2021: 134

National
– Rank: #32
– Number of babies in 2021: 5,516

#21. Layla (tie)

Layla is a name of Arabic origin meaning “wine”.

Indiana
– Number of babies in 2021: 134

National
– Rank: #25
– Number of babies in 2021: 6,303

#20. Violet

Violet is a name of English origin based on the purple flower of the same name. Violet is ultimately derived from Latin “Viola”.

Indiana
– Number of babies in 2021: 139

National
– Rank: #35
– Number of babies in 2021: 5,474

#19. Avery

Avery is a name of English origin meaning “ruler of the elves”.

Indiana
– Number of babies in 2021: 145

National
– Rank: #19
– Number of babies in 2021: 6,770

#18. Ella

Ella is a name of German origin meaning “fairy maiden”.

Indiana
– Number of babies in 2021: 152

National
– Rank: #16
– Number of babies in 2021: 6,987

#17. Luna

Luna is a name of Italian origin meaning “moon”.

Indiana
– Number of babies in 2021: 155

National
– Rank: #11
– Number of babies in 2021: 8,173

#16. Nora

Nora is a derivation of the name Norah, a name of Latin origin meaning “honor”.

Indiana
– Number of babies in 2021: 162

National
– Rank: #27
– Number of babies in 2021: 6,246

#14. Mia (tie)

Mia is a name of Latin origin meaning “mine”.

Indiana
– Number of babies in 2021: 166

National
– Rank: #8
– Number of babies in 2021: 11,096

#14. Elizabeth (tie)

Elizabeth is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “god is my oath”.

Indiana
– Number of babies in 2021: 166

National
– Rank: #14
– Number of babies in 2021: 7,190

#13. Scarlett

Scarlett is a name of English origin meaning “scarlet” or “red”.

Indiana
– Number of babies in 2021: 178

National
– Rank: #20
– Number of babies in 2021: 6,594

#12. Willow

Willow is a name of English origin meaning “slender” or “graceful”.

Indiana
– Number of babies in 2021: 184

National
– Rank: #39
– Number of babies in 2021: 5,143

#11. Isabella

Isabella is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “devoted to God”.

Indiana
– Number of babies in 2021: 189

National
– Rank: #7
– Number of babies in 2021: 11,201

#10. Hazel

Hazel is a name of English origin meaning “hazelnut tree”.

Indiana
– Number of babies in 2021: 202

National
– Rank: #28
– Number of babies in 2021: 5,967

#9. Sophia

Sophia is a name of Greek origin meaning “wisdom”.

Indiana
– Number of babies in 2021: 229

National
– Rank: #6
– Number of babies in 2021: 12,496

#8. Harper

Harper is a name of English origin meaning “harp player”.

Indiana
– Number of babies in 2021: 245

National
– Rank: #10
– Number of babies in 2021: 8,388

#7. Evelyn

Evelyn is a name of English origin meaning “desired”.

Indiana
– Number of babies in 2021: 255

National
– Rank: #9
– Number of babies in 2021: 9,434

#5. Eleanor (tie)

Eleanor is a name of Greek origin meaning “bright”.

Indiana
– Number of babies in 2021: 256

National
– Rank: #15
– Number of babies in 2021: 7,059

#5. Ava (tie)

Ava is a name of Latin origin meaning “bird”.

Indiana
– Number of babies in 2021: 256

National
– Rank: #5
– Number of babies in 2021: 12,759

#4. Olivia

Olivia is a name of Latin origin meaning “olive tree”.

Indiana
– Number of babies in 2021: 275

National
– Rank: #1
– Number of babies in 2021: 17,728

#3. Emma

Emma is a name of German origin meaning “universal”.

Indiana
– Number of babies in 2021: 291

National
– Rank: #2
– Number of babies in 2021: 15,433

#2. Amelia

Amelia is a variation of Amalia, derived from the Germanic word amal meaning “work”.

Indiana
– Number of babies in 2021: 302

National
– Rank: #4
– Number of babies in 2021: 12,952

#1. Charlotte

Charlotte is a name of French origin meaning “free man”.

Indiana
– Number of babies in 2021: 338

National
– Rank: #3
– Number of babies in 2021: 13,285

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 59.

FOX59

