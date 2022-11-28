ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockford, IL

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Rockford Police shut road due to crash

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police are warning the public of a crash that has rerouted traffic on Wednesday afternoon. At 1:40 p.m., police asked drivers to avoid the area of the 800 block of Brooke Road, saying the roadway would be closed for some time while officers investigated the crash scene. Details on injuries […]
ROCKFORD, IL
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner: Shooting Incident in the West Side

Sources are reporting a shooting incident in Rockford. Initial reports are saying approx. 10 shots were heard in the area of Indiana ave. There are reports of possible damages and injuries. Officials have not released any information, to confirm anything. We keep everyone ANONYMOUS,. Unless you let us know to...
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Four family pets killed in Rockford house fire

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) – A family escaped a house fire Tuesday morning that four of their pets did not survive. The Rockford Fire Department arrived on scene at 1643 Arlington Ave. shortly before 5 a.m. Firefighters brought the “aggressive” flames under control within 20 minutes. Both residents got out safely, along with one of their […]
ROCKFORD, IL
starvedrock.media

Mendota Crash Involves Multiple Injuries

New information has been released regarding a crash on the northwest side of Mendota that injured 5 people. Police and paramedics were initially called Friday evening just before 7 for a two-vehicle collision at the Route 52 and 13th Avenue intersection. Sixty-two-year-old driver Gary Ten Hoven of Romeoville is accused of causing the wreck. He ended up at a Rockford hospital while a passenger of his sustained serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
MENDOTA, IL
wiproud.com

Suspect arrested for shooting death of La Crosse man

LA CROSSE Wis. (WLAX/WEUX) – A second suspect in the shooting death of a La Crosse man is arrested in Arizona. The La Crosse Police Department says 26-year-old Nelson Brown of Rockford, Illinois was taken into custody Friday. Brown and Karvel Freeman are charged with first-degree intentional homicide in...
LA CROSSE, WI
WIFR

Two victims named in Genoa crash

GENOA, Ill. (WIFR) - Both victims who died Monday in a three-car crash have been identified by the DeKalb County Coroner’s Office. Herminio Rodriguez-Garcial, 38, of DeKalb and Juan Aguado-Correa, 37, of DeKalb were pronounced dead at the scene of the crash in Genoa. DeKalb County Sheriff’s deputies say...
GENOA, IL
WIFR

Freeport mom of gun violence victim looks to make city safer

FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - Out of her great loss, Robbie Capp is doing something to help curb gun violence in Freeport. The mom of 32-year-old gun violence victim Justin Capp raised more than $1,700 through the #StoppingCrimeWithJustinCapp initiative to curb the violence by increasing neighborhood surveillance. Justin and another victim,...
FREEPORT, IL
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner: Multi-Vehicle Accident in Loves Park

Sources are reporting an accident, that involves multiple vehicles. It happened this evening near N @nd st and Clifford. Initial reports are saying at least 3 vehicles were reported to be involved. Unknown on the severity of the injuries. Avoid the area for a bit. We keep everyone ANONYMOUS,. Unless...
LOVES PARK, IL
WSPY NEWS

Kane County Sheriff's Office announces arrest of man accused in fatal crash

The Kane County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday announced the arrest of the DeKalb man accused in a crash that caused the death of a four-year-old in early October. Twenty-year-old Edgar Barrios was picked up by police on November 22 from his home in DeKalb without incident. He is being held in the Kane County Jail in St. Charles.
KANE COUNTY, IL
nrgmediadixon.com

Two Persons Injured in Two Vehicle Crash

On Tuesday November 22 just after 3:00 pm, Ogle County Deputies responded to IL Route 251 and Big Mound Road in reference to a two-vehicle accident with injuries. After investigation Deputies learned that a passenger car, driven by 19 yr. old Tyree Simmons of Rochelle, was traveling northbound on IL Rte. 251 and had stopped at the Big Mound intersection and was waiting to turn.
OGLE COUNTY, IL
WIFR

Windy & Cold Today

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Blustery today with highs in the upper 20′s and west winds 15 - 25 MPH gusting to 40 MPH making it feel like the teens. Down to 15 tonight with west winds 10 - 20 MPH. Mostly sunny tomorrow with highs in the upper 30′s. Windy and low 50′s by Friday.
ROCKFORD, IL
715newsroom.com

Parole Denied in Case of Beloit Murder

A Beloit man convicted of killing his wife nearly three decades ago isn’t getting parole. This week the Wisconsin Parole Commission ruled Randal Keller won’t be released, but will be eligible for parole again next September. Keller was convicted of shooting Tina Keller to death back in 1994.
BELOIT, WI
MyStateline.com

Rockton Christmas Walk with Village of Rockton

Our next stop on our Holiday Gift Guide is the Village of Rockton and the Gem Shop. We’re talking with event manager Tricia Diduch and Gem Shop manager Shelly Schweigert about the upcoming Rockton Christmas Walk and the importance of supporting local businesses during the holidays.
ROCKTON, IL

