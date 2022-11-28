Read full article on original website
Person rescued from car after N. Main crash
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — At least one person had to be cut out of a car following a crash Wednesday afternoon. The crash happened at the intersection of N. Main and John Street at approximately 3:40 p.m. Details on injuries in the crash were not immediately available. DEVELOPING…
Rockford Police shut road due to crash
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police are warning the public of a crash that has rerouted traffic on Wednesday afternoon. At 1:40 p.m., police asked drivers to avoid the area of the 800 block of Brooke Road, saying the roadway would be closed for some time while officers investigated the crash scene. Details on injuries […]
Rockford neighbors living in fear after 10-year-old injured in drive-by shooting
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A 10-year-old has been released from the hospital after being shot on 5th Avenue Friday night. Rockford Police said the child suffered minor injuries after bullets came through the wall of a house in the 1600 block around 6:05 p.m. Angela Spotts said she was sitting in her living room nearby […]
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner: Shooting Incident in the West Side
Sources are reporting a shooting incident in Rockford. Initial reports are saying approx. 10 shots were heard in the area of Indiana ave. There are reports of possible damages and injuries. Officials have not released any information, to confirm anything. We keep everyone ANONYMOUS,. Unless you let us know to...
Four family pets killed in Rockford house fire
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) – A family escaped a house fire Tuesday morning that four of their pets did not survive. The Rockford Fire Department arrived on scene at 1643 Arlington Ave. shortly before 5 a.m. Firefighters brought the “aggressive” flames under control within 20 minutes. Both residents got out safely, along with one of their […]
10-year-old injured after suspect opens fire on Rockford house
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A 10-year-old was injured in a shooting Friday after someone opened fire on a house in the 1600 block of 5th Avenue. According to Rockford Police, the shooting happened around 6:05 p.m. Police said the home was hit multiple times by bullets, but no one else was injured. Officials said the […]
starvedrock.media
Mendota Crash Involves Multiple Injuries
New information has been released regarding a crash on the northwest side of Mendota that injured 5 people. Police and paramedics were initially called Friday evening just before 7 for a two-vehicle collision at the Route 52 and 13th Avenue intersection. Sixty-two-year-old driver Gary Ten Hoven of Romeoville is accused of causing the wreck. He ended up at a Rockford hospital while a passenger of his sustained serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
wiproud.com
Suspect arrested for shooting death of La Crosse man
LA CROSSE Wis. (WLAX/WEUX) – A second suspect in the shooting death of a La Crosse man is arrested in Arizona. The La Crosse Police Department says 26-year-old Nelson Brown of Rockford, Illinois was taken into custody Friday. Brown and Karvel Freeman are charged with first-degree intentional homicide in...
WIFR
Two victims named in Genoa crash
GENOA, Ill. (WIFR) - Both victims who died Monday in a three-car crash have been identified by the DeKalb County Coroner’s Office. Herminio Rodriguez-Garcial, 38, of DeKalb and Juan Aguado-Correa, 37, of DeKalb were pronounced dead at the scene of the crash in Genoa. DeKalb County Sheriff’s deputies say...
Photo shows driver accused in Maple Park multivehicle crash that killed 4-year-old
No information on bail was made available.
WIFR
Freeport mom of gun violence victim looks to make city safer
FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - Out of her great loss, Robbie Capp is doing something to help curb gun violence in Freeport. The mom of 32-year-old gun violence victim Justin Capp raised more than $1,700 through the #StoppingCrimeWithJustinCapp initiative to curb the violence by increasing neighborhood surveillance. Justin and another victim,...
WIFR
Father charged with endangerment after 6-year-old son fatally shoots himself
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A Rockford man faces a felony child endangerment charge after investigators claim he left a loaded gun out and went to bed, giving his 6-year-old son access to it. Ellioth D. Lopez, 26, is charged with endangering the life/health of a child. The fatal shooting happened...
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner: Multi-Vehicle Accident in Loves Park
Sources are reporting an accident, that involves multiple vehicles. It happened this evening near N @nd st and Clifford. Initial reports are saying at least 3 vehicles were reported to be involved. Unknown on the severity of the injuries. Avoid the area for a bit. We keep everyone ANONYMOUS,. Unless...
WSPY NEWS
Kane County Sheriff's Office announces arrest of man accused in fatal crash
The Kane County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday announced the arrest of the DeKalb man accused in a crash that caused the death of a four-year-old in early October. Twenty-year-old Edgar Barrios was picked up by police on November 22 from his home in DeKalb without incident. He is being held in the Kane County Jail in St. Charles.
nrgmediadixon.com
Two Persons Injured in Two Vehicle Crash
On Tuesday November 22 just after 3:00 pm, Ogle County Deputies responded to IL Route 251 and Big Mound Road in reference to a two-vehicle accident with injuries. After investigation Deputies learned that a passenger car, driven by 19 yr. old Tyree Simmons of Rochelle, was traveling northbound on IL Rte. 251 and had stopped at the Big Mound intersection and was waiting to turn.
WIFR
Windy & Cold Today
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Blustery today with highs in the upper 20′s and west winds 15 - 25 MPH gusting to 40 MPH making it feel like the teens. Down to 15 tonight with west winds 10 - 20 MPH. Mostly sunny tomorrow with highs in the upper 30′s. Windy and low 50′s by Friday.
715newsroom.com
Parole Denied in Case of Beloit Murder
A Beloit man convicted of killing his wife nearly three decades ago isn’t getting parole. This week the Wisconsin Parole Commission ruled Randal Keller won’t be released, but will be eligible for parole again next September. Keller was convicted of shooting Tina Keller to death back in 1994.
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner: Traffic Alert in Rockford, Avoid The Area Or Expect Possible Delays
Lived in a haunted house? Saw a mysterious creature?. If you are searching for a specific incident. My opinion on what allegedly may have possibly happened,. Based on the information that has been currently provided to Rockford Scanner:. 1204 S 6th St. ROCKFORD – Beginning Monday November 28, 2022 the...
MyStateline.com
Rockton Christmas Walk with Village of Rockton
Our next stop on our Holiday Gift Guide is the Village of Rockton and the Gem Shop. We’re talking with event manager Tricia Diduch and Gem Shop manager Shelly Schweigert about the upcoming Rockton Christmas Walk and the importance of supporting local businesses during the holidays.
WIFR
Boys & Girls Club of Rockford mourns loss of director Glenn Patterson
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Boys & Girls Club of Rockford is mourning the loss of a community leader this week. Memorial services for Glenn Patterson will be held throughout the weekend and into next week:. 4 to 6 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2 - Candlelight vigil at the Blackhawk Boys...
