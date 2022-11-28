Read full article on original website
Ohio couple delivers FedEx packages after driver dumps them
A good-hearted Ohio couple who saw a delivery driver dumping packages on Black Friday retrieved them and spent hours hand-delivering them to their intended recipients. Tristen Raisch and Zachary Arnwine told local media they grew suspicious when they saw a FedEx truck pulled over to the side of the road with its emergency lights on and the driver apparrently throwing things out of it. “He had the door wide open and we were doing a little creep on him,” Raisch told WLWT5 with a smile. By the time the couple turned around on Ohio State Route 123, the driver had already gone. “We...
spectrumnews1.com
Ohio's favorite Christmas candy is the same as last year's
OHIO — This year's top Christmas candy for Ohio may a surprising one to some if they aren't familiar with candystore.com's annual ranking. Candystore.com, an online bulk candy store, compiled more than 16,000 responses across the U.S. this year to tally the top three Christmas candies for each state, and for Ohio, chocolate santas are by far the favorite — the same as its favorite in 2021.
This Massive Thrift Shop in Ohio is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Spending some time at your local thrift store can be a cool way to spend your day. There's always something there for everyone and for an amazing deal too!
UPDATE: Hundreds remain without power following overnight storms
MONTGOMERY COUNTY — UPDATE: 8:30 a.m. Hundreds of AES Ohio customers are without power across the Miami Valley Wednesday morning. As of 8:30 a.m., 741 customers are without power, according to the AES Ohio outages map. Outages are still being reported in the following counties:. Montgomery County: 110. Clinton...
sciotopost.com
Monday Started Deer Hunting Gun Season in Ohio, Thousands of Deer Harvested
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Ohio’s annual white-tailed deer gun hunting week is off to a good start, with hunters checking 17,193 deer on Monday, Nov. 28, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Division of Wildlife. Ohio’s gun season is open until Sunday, Dec. 4, and again on Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 17-18.
Bill could change the future of social work in Ohio
"Folks should be able to trust that when they're working with a social worker that person actually has the degree, the experience and the training to be a social worker," Smith said.
Southeast Tornado Damage Stretches Into Ohio, Leaving Thousands Without Power
More than 1,400 AES Ohio customers reported power outages following the southeast tornado outbreak as Wednesday’s damage assessments continue. Those outages are in Ohio’s Montgomery County alone. As local WHIO reports, power crews remain at locations of power outages, and will be working long hours until customers have service restored.
WBNS 10TV Columbus
Mass shooting survivor makes plea to Ohio lawmakers
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Whitney Austin says she still has good days and bad days. But she calls herself a miracle. After all, she survived being shot 12 times. It happened on Sept. 16, 2018. Austin was on her way to work at Fifth Third Bank in Cincinnati, when she quite literally walked into a mass shooting.
Most popular baby names for girls in Ohio
Names are ranked by the number of babies born in Ohio in 2021.
Ohio lawmaker takes aim at traffic-camera tickets
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Automated traffic cameras that ding drivers who speed are yet again on the receiving end of Ohio Rep. Tom Patton’s wrath. The Strongsville Republican, who has taken aim at traffic cameras for years, is set to rally behind a string of bills on Tuesday to crack down on municipalities that employ […]
Most power restored in NE Ohio following winds
The month of November is going out with a bang as strong winds usher in December.
5 Places To Get Fish Fry in Ohio
If the answer is yes, you should visit these places in Ohio (this list is by no means comprehensive!). If you find yourself in Northeast Ohio, you can't go wrong with this local favorite. They're known for their Friday fish fries, which feature perfectly fried yellow perch from Lake Erie. Outside of Friday, you can get their fish sandwich, which has a beer-battered cod fillet, lettuce, tomato, and tartar sauce on a toasted hoagie. Locals also recommend getting their house-made Irish egg rolls, which are filled with corned beef, cabbage, and Swiss and come with Thousand Island dressing and horseradish mayo on the side.
180th Fighter Wing to conduct air defense exercise Wednesday afternoon
SWANTON, Ohio — Editor's note: The above video report initially aired Aug. 23, 2022, as part of a feature on the 180th Fighter Wing's night flight training. The Ohio Air National Guard's 180th Fighter Wing will take to the afternoon skies above northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan on Wednesday.
Ohio flu hospitalizations spike: ‘We’re in for it’
During this time period, emergency room visits for influenza-like illnesses are not only up, but they are also higher than in previous years during the same time period, data shows.
4 Places To Get Pies in Ohio
If the answer is yes, you should check out these places in Ohio (this list is by no means exhaustive!). For decades, this old-school diner has been serving great food including fantastic homemade pies. When you visit the restaurant, you will usually be able to choose from a selection of 15 to 20 different pies, depending on the season. Customers love their banana cream pie as well as their black raspberry and pecan pies. Patrons highly recommend getting a slice of pie a-la-mode. Be sure to bring cash as the diner doesn't accept credit cards.
Sixteen driving-related fatalities reported over holiday weekend in Ohio
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The Ohio State Highway Patrol reported that 16 people died, including two in Franklin County, in traffic accidents over the Thanksgiving holiday weekend. According to the Thanksgiving Holiday Report, during the five-day period between midnight Wednesday, Nov. 23 and 11:59 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 27, 16 people died in 15 fatal crashes. […]
Flu Season Spiking in Ohio: Here Are 5 Ways To Beat It
Flu season in Ohio is already starting to spike, and we still have months to go before it’s expected to end. According to a report by FOX 8, hospitalizations due to the flu are up more than 70% over the last week. With the season not expected to end until at least March, there’s a pretty good chance that you, or someone you love, will come in contact with the virus at some point. Keep scrolling to see some tips on how you and your family can stay safe from the flu!
Twenty honored at Ohio Veterans Hall of Fame
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A group of Ohio’s most distinguished veterans were honored with the achievement of a lifetime Tuesday. Twenty military service members from the Buckeye State were inducted into the Ohio Veterans Hall of Fame. For this group of veterans, the achievement isn’t a military award; it’s an appreciation for the selfless dedication […]
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Defense: Ohio man had no reason to help family in killings of 8
WAVERLY, Ohio — An Ohio man accused of helping his family kill eight members of another family had no reason to take part and wasn’t even there, his attorney told trial jurors Tuesday during closing arguments. George Wagner IV, his brother and parents were charged in the 2016...
