New Mexico State Police Arrest 17 Drunk Drivers, Seize 1,100+ Fentanyl Pills, Firearm, Issue 2,300+ Tickets During C.A.R.E. Operation Over Thanksgiving Holiday
During the Thanksgiving holiday, the New Mexico State Police (NMSP) participated in the Combined Accident Reduction Effort (C.A.R.E.) operation across all roadways within the state. The goal of the traffic initiative is to increase motorist safety and reduce the number of crashes through a strong law enforcement presence. Because of...
NM State Police issue more than 2K tickets, seize drugs during Thanksgiving sweep
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – New Mexico State Police conducted a Combined Accident Reduction Effort, or C.A.R.E operation, during the Thanksgiving holiday weekend and issued more than 2,000 traffic citations statewide. They also seized drugs and a firearm during one stop. The goal was to increase motorist safety and awareness and reduce the number of […]
Task force finds New Mexico shouldn’t combine jails and prisons
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – In the last few years, New Mexico has seen some big changes within the criminal justice system. The state decriminalized marijuana, prison populations have been dropping, and statewide crime rates have dropped since 2018 (although not every community saw a drop). All this has led New Mexico’s lawmakers to ask: Should the […]
Travel advisory for New Mexico: High winds, blowing dust expected
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) –The New Mexico Department of Transportation and law enforcement will be monitoring roadway conditions Monday and Tuesday as high wind advisories have been issued. On Sunday, the National Weather Service provided a weather winter weather briefing. They forecast wind gusts will be 55-65 mph along the central mountain chain starting Monday night and then spreading east into Tuesday. They say this will cause dangerous driving conditions on highways.
Severe wind across New Mexico
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – This morning is windy in and around the mountains, and the winds will only pick up more as the sun comes up. High wind warnings are in effect for all of the high terrain and much of the east plains, where maximum wind gusts of 65-75 mph will be possible. Wind advisories are also in effect for most of eastern NM and the west high terrain, where winds will gust up to 40-55 mph. The Metro and lower Rio Grande Valley are not under an advisory, but winds will gust between 30-40 mph. Winds will peak during the afternoon, and calm down overnight into Wednesday.
New Mexico Attorney General sues tobacco companies
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Attorney General Hector Balderas is suing several tobacco companies. He is suing the companies for breach of contract, defrauding New Mexicans and conspiracy. The Attorney General’s Office claims the companies have “withheld a portion of their annual payments to New Mexicans in bad faith and in breach of the 1998 master settlement […]
New Mexico Counties Task Force Releases Final Report
SANTA FE — Concluding eight months of work, the multi-agency task force looking into unification of New Mexico’s jail and prison systems will release its findings Tuesday before the Legislative Health and Human Services Committee. In February, the New Mexico legislature passed Senate Memorial 6 (SM6) and House...
State asks for public input about Fenton Lake
The state is conducting a survey for a New Mexico lake.
Up to 75 mph wind gusts possible for parts of New Mexico Tuesday
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Winds already started picking up Monday across New Mexico, but the strongest winds will develop Tuesday. Wind gusts up to 75 mph will be possible for some. A storm system will scrape New Mexico Tuesday bringing strong wind gusts across the state. Ahead of it,...
New Mexico may be headed toward a social work “crisis”
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – They’re professionals working across New Mexico helping to treat mental health issues. They’re the behind-the-scenes individuals helping connect families within the state. And they’re professional administrators helping to get at-risk locals the assistance they need. They’re social workers and according to the state’s Social Work Task Force, New Mexico could be headed […]
New BCSO appointees announced
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Sheriff-elect John Allen has announced Lieutenant Aaron Williamson and Sergeant Johann Jareno will be his new undersheriffs when he takes over on January 1. In addition to those appointments, retired Sergeant Hollie Anderson will be appointed as major, a new position at the sheriff’s office. Lieutenant Williamson has been a BCSO deputy […]
New Mexico Manhattan Project featured in new passport stamp set
LOS ALAMOS, N.M. (KRQE) – The history of the Manhattan Project is front and center in the 2023 “Passport to your National Parks” stamp set. The stamps are a collector’s item designed to help educate and inspire U.S. National Park visitors. Since 1986, the “Passport to your National Parks” commemorative stamps have been a family favorite for […]
New Mexico gets “failing grade” for CYFD foster care progress
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Several years ago, New Mexico’s Children, Youth and Families Department (CYFD) settled a lawsuit with 13 children in foster care. Now, the independent watchdogs for the settlement say the state is getting a “failing grade.” The lawsuit dates back to 2018. At the time, 13 children joined with Disability Rights New Mexico […]
New Mexico Lottery provides easy gift ideas for the holiday season
‘Tis the season for winning. The New Mexico lottery provides fun gift ideas for this holiday season. It invites people to get creative when giving out the scratchers. For example, you can hang some from the Christmas tree or create a mini scratchers tree to give to someone as a gift. The point of these gifts is to make it fun and exciting. By buying one, your money goes toward the New Mexico Lottery Scholarship.
Cold and clear tonight, wind gusts gradually increase
The day started out with some snow showers for our northern mountains. Parts of Taos County even collected 4-5″ with the Taos Ski Valley even receiving 8″ of snow thanks to some upslope flow. Skies quickly cleared from west to east late morning as the state saw abundant sunshine Sunday. But now, another more powerful storm is already coming our way. Wind gusts over the northern mountains are starting to strengthen and will continue to do so overnight. 8 states to our north/northwest already have winter weather advisories and warnings posted for heavy snow of 1-2 feet. New Mexico will mainly catch the windier side of the storm with potentially damaging gusts Tuesday.
Windy Start to this Week
Today will feature a relatively pleasant late November afternoon. High’s will be near seasonable for most of New Mexico, with cloud coverage streaming in from west to east. Clouds may begin to clear out a little late tonight before our next storm system arrives. Upper level westerly winds have...
Illegal immigrants in Texas bail from vehicle during traffic stop, video shows
Texas Department of Public Safety says Angelina Charles, 20, was arrested and charged with smuggling of persons after she admitted to being paid $3,200 per individual smuggled.
US nuclear waste repository begins filling new disposal area
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Workers at the nation’s only underground nuclear waste repository have started using a newly mined disposal area at the underground facility in southern New Mexico. Officials at the Waste Isolation Pilot Plant made the announcement this week, saying the first containers of waste to be entombed there came from Oak Ridge National Laboratory in Tennessee.
Cooler temps north, some wind begins overnight
Morning clouds cleared away across northern New Mexico after a brief cold front grazed the state. It brought a couple inches of snow to the Sangre de Cristo Mountains, giving ski resorts some fresh powder. While skies have cleared, another more powerful storm is already on the horizon. Wind gusts over the northern mountains will begin strengthening overnight tonight into Monday morning. Abundant winter weather advisories and warnings are posted throughout the Intermountain West and Pacific Northwest. New Mexico will mainly catch the windier side of the storm with potentially damaging gusts Tuesday.
Snow showers north, cooler temps east Sunday
Scattered light showers continue this morning over the northern mountains where Taos Valley Ski Resort, Angel Fire, and Red River are picking up a couple of quick inches of fresh powder. Clouds are already clearing out near the Four Corners. Overall, it’s a very weak front which will drop temperatures only for eastern New Mexico. Las Vegas and Clayton will be almost 10° cooler than Saturday. For us in the metro, our highs will be very similar to Saturday with highs in the lower 50s with abundant sunshine. It also won’t be quite as windy this afternoon; so it’ll be a great day to catch our breath before some pretty turbulent winds arrive early to midweek.
