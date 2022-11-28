ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gravette, AR

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
msn.com

Democrats Give Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts An Ultimatum

Top Democrats on the House and Senate Judiciary Committees demanded on Sunday that Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts comply with their investigation into the court’s refusal to abide by ethics laws. And if the court continues to suggest it’s not serious about policing itself, Congress will step in,...
The Independent

‘What are we doing here?’ Appeals panel appears inclined to toss out Trump special master order

A three-judge panel of the 11th Circuit Court of Appeals appears poised to toss out a district judge’s order blocking the Department of Justice from using documents seized during the 8 August search of former president Donald Trump’s Palm Beach, Florida home and office.The panel, composed of Chief Judge William Pryor, Circuit Judge Andrew Brasher, and Circuit Judge Elizabeth Cagle Grant, heard arguments from the government and from Mr Trump’s attorneys on whether it should allow a privilege review ordered by District Judge Aileen Cannon to continue or reverse the ruling, which prevented the department from using any...
PALM BEACH, FL
WIBC.com

Appeals Court Upholds Indiana Law Requiring Burial, Cremation Of Fetal Remains

INDIANAPOLIS — A federal appeals court has decided to end a temporary injunction on an Indiana law requiring the humane disposal of remains of aborted fetuses. The law had been challenged by pro-choice groups saying it violates the Fourteen Amendment. It requires abortion providers to dispose of fetal remains through cremation or a proper burial.
INDIANA STATE
MSNBC

The Supreme Court case that could wipe out indigenous sovereignty in the U.S.

The Supreme Court is hearing arguments in a high-stakes case about indigenous children and culture. On the surface, the case known as Brackeen v. Haaland revolves around a dispute over whether a non-native family can adopt a native baby. At the heart of the case is the Indian Child Welfare Act, a law passed in 1978 that says if a state determines a Native child must be legally removed from their home, they must be placed with an American Indian family or, if possible, a member of the child’s extended family or tribe. Non-native families and states are challenging the constitutionality of ICWA, arguing it discriminates on the basis of race. But the case could have implications that extend far beyond that - potentially upending Native sovereignty altogether. “A lot of laws flow from this special nation-to-nation relationship between tribes and the US federal government,” says Cherokee Nation journalist Rebecca Nagle. “And the fear is that because the plaintiffs are making such broad and sweeping arguments in Brackeen, (if the court strikes down ICWA) they could turn all of that – literally centuries of laws – on their head.”Nov. 27, 2022.
KLTV

Wood County constable appears in federal court Tuesday

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Wood County Pct 2 Constable Kelly Smith appeared before a federal judge Tuesday. Kelly Smith appeared in court Judge Nicole Mitchell’s court in the Tyler federal courthouse. He was also placed in custody today, but was released on bond; conditions of the bond are sealed. Smith was also required to surrender his passport.
WOOD COUNTY, TX
WLBT

Federal judge approves stipulated order governing Jackson water

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A federal judge has approved a stipulated order that will give control of Jackson’s water system to a third-party program manager. Tuesday evening, Judge Henry Wingate signed off on the order, which was previously hammered out in closed-door discussions by the U.S. Department of Justice, Environmental Protection Agency and Jackson city officials.
JACKSON, MS
coloradopolitics.com

Appeals court finds no problem with sleeping juror at Arapahoe County trial

Colorado's second-highest court last week saw no problem with an Arapahoe County judge's lack of further inquiry after the defendant's lawyer claimed she saw a juror sleeping through the defense's closing arguments. Although Amber A. Threlkel's lawyer alleged one juror was "sleeping throughout a significant portion of my closing argument"...
ARAPAHOE COUNTY, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy