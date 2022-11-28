Read full article on original website
Federal court denies 19-year-old's request to witness her father's execution by the state of Missouri
A federal court has denied a 19-year-old's request to let her witness her father's execution on Tuesday, when the state of Missouri is scheduled to put him to death for the 2005 murder of police sergeant William McEntee.
Justice Alito Concerned that Freeing Legally Innocent Man from Prison Would Clog Up the Federal Courts
The Supreme Court of the United States heard oral arguments Tuesday in a complex federal criminal case that highlights the difference between legal innocence and factual innocence. The case, Jones v. Hendrix, involves a federal habeas corpus petition filed by federal prisoner Marcus DeAngelo Jones. Jones was convicted in 2000...
Federal judge blasts the Supreme Court for its Second Amendment opinion
A federal judge based in Mississippi has released a scorching order expressing frustration with the Supreme Court's Second Amendment opinion issued last summer and ordered the Justice Department to brief him on whether he needs to appoint an historian to help him decipher the landmark opinion.
coloradopolitics.com
State Supreme Court reverses judge who ordered entire DA's office off of murder case
By a 6-1 decision on Monday, the Colorado Supreme Court reversed a Gunnison County judge who took the extraordinary step of barring the entire district attorney's office from prosecuting a murder case. Chief Judge J. Steven Patrick in June granted the request of defendant Jorge Solis to remove the Seventh...
msn.com
Democrats Give Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts An Ultimatum
Top Democrats on the House and Senate Judiciary Committees demanded on Sunday that Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts comply with their investigation into the court’s refusal to abide by ethics laws. And if the court continues to suggest it’s not serious about policing itself, Congress will step in,...
Ohio court rules on child custody issue
The Ohio Supreme Court ruled that parents cannot appeal a custody decision based on a 90-day hearing rule.
Judge denies Laundrie’s motion to limit depositions in Gabby Petito civil trial
VENICE, Fla. (WFLA) — A Florida judge has denied the motion filed by Brian Laundrie’s parents to limit the scope of their depositions in the lawsuit filed by Gabby Petito’s parents that is headed to a jury trial next year. Judge Hunter W. Carroll ruled that the motion, which sought to restrict the depositions to […]
‘What are we doing here?’ Appeals panel appears inclined to toss out Trump special master order
A three-judge panel of the 11th Circuit Court of Appeals appears poised to toss out a district judge’s order blocking the Department of Justice from using documents seized during the 8 August search of former president Donald Trump’s Palm Beach, Florida home and office.The panel, composed of Chief Judge William Pryor, Circuit Judge Andrew Brasher, and Circuit Judge Elizabeth Cagle Grant, heard arguments from the government and from Mr Trump’s attorneys on whether it should allow a privilege review ordered by District Judge Aileen Cannon to continue or reverse the ruling, which prevented the department from using any...
Supreme Court Turns Down Opportunity to Reconsider Three More Precedents
Yesterday's Supreme Court order list produced five dissents from the denial of certiorari. In three of those cases, the justices diseenting from the denial wanted the Court to accept certiorari so that the justices could reconsider, if not overturn, prior Court precedent. In Clendening v. United States, Justice Thomas dissented...
Pa. county that allowed secret access to voting data should be punished: judge
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — A Pennsylvania judge has recommended the state’s high court impose civil contempt penalties against a Republican-majority county government that this summer secretly allowed a third party to copy data from voting machines used in the 2020 election lost by former President Donald Trump. Commonwealth...
coloradopolitics.com
Appeals court finds no constitutional violation after judge told public to leave courtroom
Colorado's second-highest court ruled on Thursday that an Arapahoe County judge did not violate the Sixth Amendment's guarantee of a public trial when he ordered the one observer to a criminal proceeding out of his courtroom during jury selection. A three-judge panel for the Court of Appeals emphasized its findings...
Failed execution details: Smith 'strapped to a gurney' for hours as courts weighed appeals
Attorneys for Kenneth Eugene Smith believe he was strapped to the death chamber gurney at Holman Correctional Facility for four hours Thursday night as the state began preparing for his execution at 7:45 p.m., while Smith’s request for a stay was pending before the U.S. 11th Circuit Court. He...
WIBC.com
Appeals Court Upholds Indiana Law Requiring Burial, Cremation Of Fetal Remains
INDIANAPOLIS — A federal appeals court has decided to end a temporary injunction on an Indiana law requiring the humane disposal of remains of aborted fetuses. The law had been challenged by pro-choice groups saying it violates the Fourteen Amendment. It requires abortion providers to dispose of fetal remains through cremation or a proper burial.
MSNBC
The Supreme Court case that could wipe out indigenous sovereignty in the U.S.
The Supreme Court is hearing arguments in a high-stakes case about indigenous children and culture. On the surface, the case known as Brackeen v. Haaland revolves around a dispute over whether a non-native family can adopt a native baby. At the heart of the case is the Indian Child Welfare Act, a law passed in 1978 that says if a state determines a Native child must be legally removed from their home, they must be placed with an American Indian family or, if possible, a member of the child’s extended family or tribe. Non-native families and states are challenging the constitutionality of ICWA, arguing it discriminates on the basis of race. But the case could have implications that extend far beyond that - potentially upending Native sovereignty altogether. “A lot of laws flow from this special nation-to-nation relationship between tribes and the US federal government,” says Cherokee Nation journalist Rebecca Nagle. “And the fear is that because the plaintiffs are making such broad and sweeping arguments in Brackeen, (if the court strikes down ICWA) they could turn all of that – literally centuries of laws – on their head.”Nov. 27, 2022.
KLTV
Wood County constable appears in federal court Tuesday
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Wood County Pct 2 Constable Kelly Smith appeared before a federal judge Tuesday. Kelly Smith appeared in court Judge Nicole Mitchell’s court in the Tyler federal courthouse. He was also placed in custody today, but was released on bond; conditions of the bond are sealed. Smith was also required to surrender his passport.
Appeals court rules against Walmart in case of Black man killed by police in Ohio store
COLUMBUS – A federal appeals court ruled against Walmart and in favor of the family of a Black man who was shot and killed by police in its Beavercreek location while holding a toy assault weapon. The ruling from the 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals reverses a lower...
WLBT
Federal judge approves stipulated order governing Jackson water
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A federal judge has approved a stipulated order that will give control of Jackson’s water system to a third-party program manager. Tuesday evening, Judge Henry Wingate signed off on the order, which was previously hammered out in closed-door discussions by the U.S. Department of Justice, Environmental Protection Agency and Jackson city officials.
KIVI-TV
Judge denies former Caldwell police officer of acquittal or new trial, sentencing date set
BOISE, Idaho — United States District Judge Scott Skavdahl has denied Joseph Hoadley's motion for acquittal or a request for a new trial. In September, Hoadley was convicted on three felony charges: Destruction, Alteration, or Falsification of Records in a Federal Investigation, Tampering With a Witness by Harassment, and Tampering With Documents.
coloradopolitics.com
Appeals court finds no problem with sleeping juror at Arapahoe County trial
Colorado's second-highest court last week saw no problem with an Arapahoe County judge's lack of further inquiry after the defendant's lawyer claimed she saw a juror sleeping through the defense's closing arguments. Although Amber A. Threlkel's lawyer alleged one juror was "sleeping throughout a significant portion of my closing argument"...
