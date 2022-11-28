ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette, IN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Exponent

4 Indiana residents arrested on preliminary OWI charges

Purdue and West Lafayette police have made four arrests for alcohol- or drug-related charges since Saturday. West Lafayette Police officers arrested two people in Saturday’s early morning hours. Dominick Woolever, a 22-year-old from St Kokomo, Indiana, was arrested for a preliminary charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated. WLPD...
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
FOX59

Male killed in shooting on Indy’s east side

INDIANAPOLIS – Police are investigating after a man was found shot to death near a roadway early Wednesday morning on Indy’s east side. Police were called to the 600 block of Woods Crossing Drive around 2 a.m. for a “person down.” When officers arrived, they located a man unresponsive in a grassy area near the […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Several houses hit in random drive-by on Indy’s near east side

INDIANAPOLIS — Multiple houses in a near east side Indianapolis neighborhood were struck by gunfire in a random shooting Tuesday night. IMPD officers were alerted to detected gunshots in the area of 1100 N. Hamilton Avenue around 9 p.m. Upon arrival to the residential area north of 10th Street, police found multiple shell casings in […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

IMPD: 6 houses struck by gunfire on same east Indianapolis block

INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating at least a half-dozen houses that were shot at Tuesday night on the east side of Indianapolis. An IMPD spokesperson said at least six homes were struck by bullets in the 1000 block of North Hamilton Avenue, just north of East 10th Street, on the near east side. Two of the houses were vacant, police said, but four others had residents inside.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

6 displaced following house fire on Indy’s near southwest side

INDIANAPOLIS — Six people were displaced following a house fire on the near southwest side of Indianapolis. Firefighters responded to the fire on W. Miller Street (near the intersection of S. Harding and W. Minnesota) sometime before 6:30 a.m. The fire was extinguished by 7:30 a.m. with fortunately no one injured. Officials said six people […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

VIDEO: Flames erupt after truck hits near east side overpass

INDIANAPOLIS — A massive gust of flames was captured on security cameras after a dump truck hit an overpass on the near east side of Indianapolis, causing an impact so powerful it appeared to shake nearby buildings. The truck hit a bridge over E. New York Street with an 11’8″ clearance just before 8 a.m. […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Person found shot to death in Lafayette alley

UPDATE: The coroner on Monday identified the man killed as 52-year-old Terry Robinson. His cause of death was ruled gunshot wound(s). ORIGINAL STORY: LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Lafayette police are investigating after a male was found shot to death Friday afternoon in an alley. The Lafayette Police Department has launched a homicide investigation into the death. […]
LAFAYETTE, IN
NBC Chicago

Arrest Documents Unsealed in 2017 Killing of 2 Indiana Teens

Documents related to a man’s arrest in the 2017 killings of two teenage girls were unsealed Tuesday by an Indiana judge, allowing for the first public disclosure of evidence authorities have against the suspect since he was arrested last month. Court documents were sealed last month at the request...
DELPHI, IN
WISH-TV

Arrest warrants issued for 4 suspects in Carmel liquor store robbery

CARMEL, Ind. (WISH) — At least one of four women sought in an organized theft from a Carmel liquor store was in the Hamilton County Jail on Monday afternoon, online records show. Carmel police had issued a Facebook post Nov. 10 seeking suspects. Arrest warrants were issued Tuesday for...
CARMEL, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy