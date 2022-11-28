Read full article on original website
4 Indiana residents arrested on preliminary OWI charges
Purdue and West Lafayette police have made four arrests for alcohol- or drug-related charges since Saturday. West Lafayette Police officers arrested two people in Saturday’s early morning hours. Dominick Woolever, a 22-year-old from St Kokomo, Indiana, was arrested for a preliminary charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated. WLPD...
Male killed in shooting on Indy’s east side
INDIANAPOLIS – Police are investigating after a man was found shot to death near a roadway early Wednesday morning on Indy’s east side. Police were called to the 600 block of Woods Crossing Drive around 2 a.m. for a “person down.” When officers arrived, they located a man unresponsive in a grassy area near the […]
ISP: Greenfield man shot at vehicle with children inside during I-65 road rage incident
Detectives investigated the incident and determined that McGuire fired at least one shot at the Jeep, striking the vehicle which was occupied by an adult driver and two children.
Several houses hit in random drive-by on Indy’s near east side
INDIANAPOLIS — Multiple houses in a near east side Indianapolis neighborhood were struck by gunfire in a random shooting Tuesday night. IMPD officers were alerted to detected gunshots in the area of 1100 N. Hamilton Avenue around 9 p.m. Upon arrival to the residential area north of 10th Street, police found multiple shell casings in […]
IMPD: 6 houses struck by gunfire on same east Indianapolis block
INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating at least a half-dozen houses that were shot at Tuesday night on the east side of Indianapolis. An IMPD spokesperson said at least six homes were struck by bullets in the 1000 block of North Hamilton Avenue, just north of East 10th Street, on the near east side. Two of the houses were vacant, police said, but four others had residents inside.
Man found shot to death in subdivision on Indianapolis' east side
A man was found shot to death early Wednesday in a subdivision on the city's east side, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.
Pedestrian killed in crash at Kitley and Washington on Indianapolis' east side
A pedestrian died after being struck by a driver early Monday on the city's east side, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.
6 displaced following house fire on Indy’s near southwest side
INDIANAPOLIS — Six people were displaced following a house fire on the near southwest side of Indianapolis. Firefighters responded to the fire on W. Miller Street (near the intersection of S. Harding and W. Minnesota) sometime before 6:30 a.m. The fire was extinguished by 7:30 a.m. with fortunately no one injured. Officials said six people […]
Police looking for help identifying persons of interest in October murder
The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is looking to the public to help them identify two persons in connection with an October murder.
1 dead, 1 critically injured after car crashes into ditch in Indianapolis
State police said they found a white Chrysler well off the roadway and heavily damaged with two men trapped in the wreckage.
Kokomo police looking for trio of Black Friday wallet thieves
INDIANAPOLIS — Kokomo police are looking for a trio of thieves for allegedly swiping wallets right out of purses without Black Friday shoppers even noticing. Police believe a man and two women worked together to steal from shoppers at big box stores in Kokomo. Charleen Freeman put her purse...
VIDEO: Flames erupt after truck hits near east side overpass
INDIANAPOLIS — A massive gust of flames was captured on security cameras after a dump truck hit an overpass on the near east side of Indianapolis, causing an impact so powerful it appeared to shake nearby buildings. The truck hit a bridge over E. New York Street with an 11’8″ clearance just before 8 a.m. […]
Judge says Delphi affidavit without gun and bullet evidence is ‘a lot more thin’
DELPHI, Ind. — The probable cause affidavit that lead to the arrest of Richard Allen in the murders of Abby Williams and Libby German would be very thin without a key piece of evidence, according to a judge. According to the affidavit, investigators obtained a warrant to search Allen’s home and found a gun that […]
Police renew effort to identify remains of at least 17 victims found at Westfield, Indiana property in 1996
WESTFIELD, Ind. — The Hamilton County Coroner's Office is asking for a renewed effort to identify the remains of more than a dozen people found in Westfield 26 years ago. In 1996, deputies from the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office searched the grounds of Fox Hollow Farm, located near 156th Street and U.S. 31.
Bullet found near 2 Indiana teens' bodies came from suspect, records show
An unspent bullet found between the bodies of two teenage girls slain in 2017 “had been cycled through” a pistol owned by the suspect in their deaths, according to court documents an Indiana judge ordered to be released Tuesday.
Police renew effort to ID remains of 17 victims found at Herbert Baumeister's property
WESTFIELD, Ind. — The Hamilton County Coroner's Office is asking for a renewed effort to identify the remains of more than a dozen people found in Westfield 26 years ago. In 1996, deputies from the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office searched the grounds of Fox Hollow Farm, located near 156th Street and U.S. 31.
Person found shot to death in Lafayette alley
UPDATE: The coroner on Monday identified the man killed as 52-year-old Terry Robinson. His cause of death was ruled gunshot wound(s). ORIGINAL STORY: LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Lafayette police are investigating after a male was found shot to death Friday afternoon in an alley. The Lafayette Police Department has launched a homicide investigation into the death. […]
Lafayette firefighter axed after police say he bragged about a high-speed chase
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — A local firefighter took Vermillion County sheriff's deputies on a high-speed chase in March then bragged about it at small-town bar, according to court documents. Lafayette firefighter William Holycross faces a felony charge of resisting law enforcement and misdemeanor charges of unlawful use of a...
Arrest Documents Unsealed in 2017 Killing of 2 Indiana Teens
Documents related to a man’s arrest in the 2017 killings of two teenage girls were unsealed Tuesday by an Indiana judge, allowing for the first public disclosure of evidence authorities have against the suspect since he was arrested last month. Court documents were sealed last month at the request...
Arrest warrants issued for 4 suspects in Carmel liquor store robbery
CARMEL, Ind. (WISH) — At least one of four women sought in an organized theft from a Carmel liquor store was in the Hamilton County Jail on Monday afternoon, online records show. Carmel police had issued a Facebook post Nov. 10 seeking suspects. Arrest warrants were issued Tuesday for...
