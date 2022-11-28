ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

ABC10

All about Roseville's free vacation house check program

ROSEVILLE, Calif. — Going on vacation for the holidays? You can have someone check on your home while you're out of town by signing up for Roseville's Vacation House Check program. Volunteers with the Citizens On Patrol program will check people's houses for suspicious activity like open doors, broken...
ROSEVILLE, CA
ABC10

Alaska Airlines offering $29 flights for 'Travel Tuesday'

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — If you've been wanting to take a trip for the holidays, you might want to take a glance at Alaska Airlines sooner rather than later. The airline is one of many slashing prices for the holiday season, specifically for Cyber Monday and "Travel Tuesday." Some one-way...
SACRAMENTO, CA
ABC10

Why holiday giving might be curbed by inflation

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A new report shows Americans are expected to give less to charity this holiday season due to inflation, but the need for donations is growing. The Salvation Army is one organization feeling the pinch, and in Sacramento County alone, they expect to serve more than 10,000 people this Christmas season. Salvation Army leaders said they're making changes this year to make sure no one is left behind.
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
sacramento365.com

Events to Spread Holiday Cheer in the 916

With dazzling lights, homemade cookies, and warm spirits, there’s a reason it is called the most wonderful time of the year. Take one look around Sacramento and it is clear the community is eager to get into the Christmas spirit! With a lighted boat parade, holiday performances, Santa meet ups, and more, Sacramento365 has rounded up events to make your Christmas merry and bright.
SACRAMENTO, CA
familydestinationsguide.com

30 Free Things to Do in Sacramento, CA — Places to Go for Free!

As the capital city of the state of California, Sacramento sure does get plenty of visitors, and for plenty of reasons. It’s filled with museums and attractions depicting its great history within the Gold Rush era, and you might be surprised to find out many of them are free to the public.
SACRAMENTO, CA
ABC10

Family-friendly holiday events in Roseville | Need to know

ROSEVILLE, Calif. — Roseville is ringing in the holidays with several events throughout December. Many of the events take place during Roseville's Downtown Holiday Celebration happening the first week of December. Gingerbread House Contest Nov. 30. The annual gingerbread house contest is happening this year. All the houses will...
ROSEVILLE, CA
ABC10

'Victorian Christmas' in Nevada City: Here's what to know.

NEVADA CITY, Calif. — Nevada City is celebrating its annual Victorian Christmas on Main Street—where families roaming up and down the street are encouraged to dress in Victorian-era style and dress. Schedule:. The family-friendly tradition comes with wandering Christmas carolers also dressed in Victorian attire. Food and live...
NEVADA CITY, CA
ABC10

Brannan Island to reopen 7 days a week

ISLETON, Calif. — Brannan Island State Recreation Area will be fully re-opening Thursday, according to California Department of Parks and Recreation. The area was previously under reduced operations this year, but now will be open every day from sunrise until one hour after sunset. The public can start booking...
ISLETON, CA
CBS Sacramento

"The most exciting call I've ever taken": Sacramento-area dispatcher helps deliver Thanksgiving baby

SACRAMENTO — "No call is routine." That's the case with police and firefighters, but it also applies to dispatchers.For one Sacramento-area dispatcher, a Thanksgiving shift turned into a special delivery that no one saw coming.Marissa Wittmann thought her night shift would be spent fielding lots of calls about turkey troubles over the holiday."I said, 'Wouldn't it be cool if I delivered my first baby tonight?' And we all kind of giggled," she said.And in the wee hours after meals wrapped up, a woman dialed dispatch with more than just indigestion."I think the first thing she said was, 'I think I'm...
SACRAMENTO, CA
KCRA.com

Video: Sacramento garbage truck throws away green waste bin

A Sacramento garbage truck was captured on video recently dumping an entire organic waste container into the truck and driving off. A Sacramento man added some music and emojis to video of the experience and posted it to Reddit. He said that he called 311 to report losing the container...
SACRAMENTO, CA
ABC10

