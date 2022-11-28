Read full article on original website
All about Roseville's free vacation house check program
ROSEVILLE, Calif. — Going on vacation for the holidays? You can have someone check on your home while you're out of town by signing up for Roseville's Vacation House Check program. Volunteers with the Citizens On Patrol program will check people's houses for suspicious activity like open doors, broken...
KCRA.com
When and where holiday shoppers can find free parking in Sacramento
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Holiday shopping is underway, and that also means more free parking options in Sacramento as the city aims to make it convenient for people to support local businesses with its holiday parking program. From Nov. 25 to Dec. 24, drivers are not required to pay at...
What time do Best Buy and Costco open on Black Friday?
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Black Friday is underway for shoppers. Here's when Best Buy and Costco are open on Friday. Best Buy is open from 5 a.m. to 10 p.m. Find Best Buy locations HERE. Find Black Friday deals HERE. Costco Hours. Costco is open on Black Friday from 9...
Alaska Airlines offering $29 flights for 'Travel Tuesday'
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — If you've been wanting to take a trip for the holidays, you might want to take a glance at Alaska Airlines sooner rather than later. The airline is one of many slashing prices for the holiday season, specifically for Cyber Monday and "Travel Tuesday." Some one-way...
Roseville Galleria ramps up security as organized retail theft meets holiday shopping season
ROSEVILLE, Calif. — With Black Friday in full force, shoppers are ramping up—and so are the possibilities of retail theft and car break-ins. But the Roseville Galleria, one of the busiest shopping centers around, is looking out for you so thieves don't ruin your holidays. "It feels amazing....
Why holiday giving might be curbed by inflation
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A new report shows Americans are expected to give less to charity this holiday season due to inflation, but the need for donations is growing. The Salvation Army is one organization feeling the pinch, and in Sacramento County alone, they expect to serve more than 10,000 people this Christmas season. Salvation Army leaders said they're making changes this year to make sure no one is left behind.
sacramento365.com
Events to Spread Holiday Cheer in the 916
With dazzling lights, homemade cookies, and warm spirits, there’s a reason it is called the most wonderful time of the year. Take one look around Sacramento and it is clear the community is eager to get into the Christmas spirit! With a lighted boat parade, holiday performances, Santa meet ups, and more, Sacramento365 has rounded up events to make your Christmas merry and bright.
Small businesses making tough decisions amid supply chain issues and rising costs
RANCHO CORDOVA, Calif. — A new report finds many small businesses are struggling with rising costs and supply chain problems. Some are also making tough decisions to stay afloat. Niyama Design Studio, a Filipino-owned family business in Rancho Cordova, is all about heart. "I do this in the evenings...
familydestinationsguide.com
30 Free Things to Do in Sacramento, CA — Places to Go for Free!
As the capital city of the state of California, Sacramento sure does get plenty of visitors, and for plenty of reasons. It’s filled with museums and attractions depicting its great history within the Gold Rush era, and you might be surprised to find out many of them are free to the public.
KCRA.com
Looking for some holiday cheer? Here are free events, things to do in the Sacramento area
The holiday season is upon us once again, and budgets are tighter than ever as we try to get back to normal amid record inflation. Seasonal events can also quickly become costly — but you don’t have to break the bank to get in the spirit of the holidays.
In the holiday spirit? Here are holiday-themed events across the Sacramento region
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The holidays are upon us, and for those who are in the spirit of the season, multiple events are happening throughout the Sacramento area. Tree lightings There are different holiday-themed trees throughout the Sacramento area with some scheduled to light up sometime in early December. The holiday tree at the Old […]
Family-friendly holiday events in Roseville | Need to know
ROSEVILLE, Calif. — Roseville is ringing in the holidays with several events throughout December. Many of the events take place during Roseville's Downtown Holiday Celebration happening the first week of December. Gingerbread House Contest Nov. 30. The annual gingerbread house contest is happening this year. All the houses will...
How Sacramento is preparing to help the homeless as a winter storm looms
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — With a storm looming over Northern California, concerns are growing for the homeless population. There are more than 9,000 homeless people living in Sacramento County alone, and the county says 72% of them are unsheltered. "This is literally a matter of life and death for thousands...
KCRA.com
'They took down all the cameras': Sacramento toy, collectible store hit by thieves ahead of Small Business Saturday sale
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Andrew Leuong, the owner of Toy Fusion in Sacramento, takes pride in the nostalgia his shop offers to customers. “When people come visit, in a way, they go back in time,” Leuong said. He and his staff love bringing that joy to customers, who, he...
'Victorian Christmas' in Nevada City: Here's what to know.
NEVADA CITY, Calif. — Nevada City is celebrating its annual Victorian Christmas on Main Street—where families roaming up and down the street are encouraged to dress in Victorian-era style and dress. Schedule:. The family-friendly tradition comes with wandering Christmas carolers also dressed in Victorian attire. Food and live...
Giving Tuesday lends way to help the Meadowview Family Resource Center
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — On Giving Tuesday, people have the opportunity to make a difference for some of the most underserved families in South Sacramento. That includes resources like the Meadowview Family Resource Center, which depends heavily on donations. Coming off the pandemic in addition to inflation, the holidays are...
Brannan Island to reopen 7 days a week
ISLETON, Calif. — Brannan Island State Recreation Area will be fully re-opening Thursday, according to California Department of Parks and Recreation. The area was previously under reduced operations this year, but now will be open every day from sunrise until one hour after sunset. The public can start booking...
"The most exciting call I've ever taken": Sacramento-area dispatcher helps deliver Thanksgiving baby
SACRAMENTO — "No call is routine." That's the case with police and firefighters, but it also applies to dispatchers.For one Sacramento-area dispatcher, a Thanksgiving shift turned into a special delivery that no one saw coming.Marissa Wittmann thought her night shift would be spent fielding lots of calls about turkey troubles over the holiday."I said, 'Wouldn't it be cool if I delivered my first baby tonight?' And we all kind of giggled," she said.And in the wee hours after meals wrapped up, a woman dialed dispatch with more than just indigestion."I think the first thing she said was, 'I think I'm...
Stockton residents piling on when it comes to leaves with storm approaching
STOCKTON, Calif. — It's been a couple of weeks since the last storm dropped rain on Northern California, and as such, people are taking action on the leaves lining their yards and roadways ahead of a looming storm. "A lot of leaves on the street. Nobody clean it up...
KCRA.com
Video: Sacramento garbage truck throws away green waste bin
A Sacramento garbage truck was captured on video recently dumping an entire organic waste container into the truck and driving off. A Sacramento man added some music and emojis to video of the experience and posted it to Reddit. He said that he called 311 to report losing the container...
ABC10
