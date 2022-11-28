ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

WRAL News

Man arrested in fatal shooting of Migos rapper Takeoff

HOUSTON — A 33-year-old man was arrested on a murder charge in the shooting of rapper Takeoff, who police on Friday said was an “innocent bystander” when he was struck by gunfire outside a Houston bowling alley. Patrick Xavier Clark was taken into custody peacefully Thursday night,...
HOUSTON, TX
