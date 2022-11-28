ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mother charged with murder after daughter found dead in fire

By Associated Press
 2 days ago

EAST POINT, Ga. (AP) – An Atlanta-area woman has been arrested on murder charges after investigators say she killed one of her twin 4-year-old daughters and set fire to her apartment to conceal the death.

The second twin was injured in the fire.

East Point investigators say 27-year-old Nicole Jackson told them her daughter was already dead, but didn’t say how they believe the girl died.

The other daughter was burned on her hands, arms and parts of her face.

Jackson remains jailed Monday in Atlanta with no bail set.

She’s charged with malice murder, felony murder, two counts of first degree cruelty to children and criminal attempt to commit a felony.

