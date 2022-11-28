ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oxford, MS

Ole Miss football transfer tracker: Follow all of Lane Kiffin's portal activity

By David Eckert, Mississippi Clarion Ledger
 2 days ago

OXFORD — Transfer season has unofficially begun, and if Lane Kiffin 's previous actions are any indication, Ole Miss football is likely to be busy.

Kiffin's Rebels brought in 17 Division I transfers in the offseason following the 2021 campaign, sidestepping what many anticipated would be a rebuilding season.

After concluding the 2022 regular season with an 8-4 mark and 4-4 record in the SEC, can Kiffin once again use the portal to his favor? Will the Rebels be able to hang onto all of their key players?

The portal doesn't officially open until Dec. 5, but some players have already declared their intentions.

Keep track of it all with our Ole Miss transfer tracker:

Ole Miss players entering the portal

DB MJ Daniels

A three-star prospect out of George County in the Class of 2021, MJ Daniels announced his intent to enter the transfer portal. Daniels played 45 snaps for the Rebels on defense this season, with the majority of his action coming on special teams. He finished the season with four tackles.

QB Luke Altmyer

After coming second to Jaxson Dart in Ole Miss' quarterback competition this fall, Altmyer is portal-bound. The Starkville native and former four-star prospect appeared in eight games over his two seasons in Oxford, completing 28 of his 54 passing attempts for 817 yards, three touchdowns and three interceptions.

RB Isaiah Woullard

Woullard carried the ball 84 times for 428 yards as a freshman, but saw his usage decline in the seasons that followed. In five years at Ole Miss, Woullard rushed 103 times for 472 yards and four touchdowns. The Hattiesburg native has one season of eligibility remaining. He holds the record as Mississippi high school football's all-time leading rusher with 8,294 yards with Presbyterian Christian.

RB Kentrel Bullock

Bullock, a former three-star prospect and Columbia native, did not see any snaps on offense for the Rebels this season, with his role limited to 11 special teams snaps. He carried 19 times for 89 yards over three seasons in Oxford.

DE Demon Clowney

A four-star prospect out of Baltimore, Maryland, Clowney never saw much time on the field with the Rebels. He totaled only 108 snaps over his three seasons in Oxford, according to Pro Football Focus Data. He saw 35 snaps in total in 2022, making four tackles and one sack.

DE Brandon Mack

Mack took a redshirt in his first season in Oxford in 2019, then played in five games and earned a start for the Rebels in 2020. Before the 2021 season began, injury struck and Mack missed the entire campaign. He played 11 snaps for Ole Miss in 2022, according to PFF. The Montgomery, Alabama, native was a three-star prospect before he arrived.

David Eckert covers Ole Miss for the Clarion Ledger. Email him at deckert@gannett.com or reach him on Twitter @davideckert98.

This article originally appeared on Mississippi Clarion Ledger: Ole Miss football transfer tracker: Follow all of Lane Kiffin's portal activity

