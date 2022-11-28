Read full article on original website
Doris J Myers obituary 1933~2022
Doris J Myers, age 89, of Fayetteville, PA, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on November 30, 2022. Born May 29, 1933, in Fayetteville, PA, she was the daughter of the late Russell W. Gsell and Hazel M. Knoll Gsell. Doris graduated from the Chambersburg High School...
Sharon Marie Riley obituary 1957~2022
Sharon Marie Riley, 64, of Mercersburg, passed away on Monday, November 28, 2022 at the WellSpan Chambersburg Hospital. Born December 24, 1957 in Chambersburg, PA, she was a daughter of the late James E. and Mabel Frisby. Sharon graduated from James Buchanan High School. For 33 years, she worked at...
Rosanne Pulaski obituary 1940~2022
Mrs. Rosanne Pulaski (Kriner), 82, of Waynesboro, PA passed away Wednesday morning, November 30, 2022, in the Chambersburg Hospital. Born April 21, 1940 in Waynesboro, PA she was the daughter of the late John G. Kriner and Anna B. (Burger) Kriner Coldsmith. Mrs. Pulaski graduated from Waynesboro Area Senior High...
Mary Jane Keller obituary 1930~2022
Mary Jane Keller (Muth), 92, of Carlisle, Pennsylvania, died peacefully at home on November 25, 2022. She was born January 26, 1930, in Emmaus, Pennsylvania to Edwin and Helen (Hunsberger) Muth. Mary graduated from Emmaus High School in 1947, Temple University Dental Hygiene School in 1950 and Penn State University...
John Robert Ankney obituary 1952~2022
John Robert Ankney, 70, of Chambersburg, Pennsylvania passed away November 28, 2022. He was born on January 14, 1952, in Greensburg, Pennsylvania to Orren and Catherine (Fritz) Ankney. John worked at Letterkenny, retiring in 2015. He loved hunting and working on the family farm. John is survived by his wife,...
F Joan Bowen obituary 1931~2022
F Joan Bowen, 91, of Chambersburg, passed away on Monday, November 28, 2022 at Chambers Point. She was born on October 15, 1931 in Chambersburg to Mose A. and Mabel (Houser) Bowen. She had lived all her life in Chambersburg. Joan was a third grade teacher and elementary librarian in...
Judith Ann Peiffer obituary 1937~2022
Judith Ann Peiffer, 85, of Chambersburg, PA passed away on November 26, 2022 at the home of her son, Darren Peiffer. Born October 7, 1937 in Quincy Twp., Franklin County, PA, she was a daughter of the late Floyd Vernon Rock and Anna Katherine Berger Rock. Her husband, Charles Vernon...
Joyce Lynn Winfield obituary 1965~2022
Joyce Lynn Winfield, age 56, of Big Cove Tannery, PA, passed away on Tuesday, November 22, 2022, at Chambersburg Hospital in Chambersburg, PA. Joyce was born on December 5, 1965, in Hagerstown, MD, the daughter of Carroll Kline and Linda Rudy Kline. Joyce married Gregory Winfield. Along with her husband...
Betty Jane Freed obituary 1949~2022
Betty Jane Freed, age 72, of Aspers, passed away Sunday, November 27, 2022 at her home. She was born December 2, 1949 in Carlisle, PA, to the late Raymond C. and Bobette M. (Yost) Lobaugh. Betty was a graduate of the class of 1969 at Gettysburg High School. She was...
Russell Lloyd Hartman obituary 1940~2022
Russell Lloyd Hartman, Jr., 82, of Fairfield, PA died November 26, 2022 at the Genesis Healthcare Facility in Gettysburg. Born June 27, 1940 in Gettysburg to the late Russell Lloyd Hartman, Sr. and Mary (Showers) Hartman. Russell is survived by his loving wife of 58 years, Barbara Jean (Hardman) Hartman.
F Albert “Abbie” Shank obituary 1944~2022
F Albert “Abbie” Shank, age 78, of Marion, PA, passed away on Sunday, November 27, 2022, at the Chambersburg Hospital. Born in Waynesboro, PA on April 11, 1944, he was the son of the late William K. and Lillie I. Monninger Shank. A 1962 graduate of the Greencastle...
Constance Lee “Connie” Blackhurst 1949~2022
Constance Lee “Connie” Blackhurst, 73, of Shippensburg, late a resident of Green Ridge Village, Newville, departed this life on the evening of Sunday, November 27, 2022. She was born on October 12, 1949, in Chambersburg, a daughter of the late Earl H. and Tressa (Varner) Baer. Connie was...
Terry Paul Grove obituary 1961~2022
Terry Paul Grove, 61, passed away Thursday, November 24, 2022 at Chambersburg Hospital. He was born June 12, 1961 in Chambersburg, the son of the late Betty (Bryan) and Richard Grove. Graduated from Scotland School for Veterans Children in 1979. Terry was very athletic and spent many years playing different...
Barry Towers obituary 1938~2022
Dr. Barry Towers, beloved husband, brother, uncle and friend of many, passed away on Tuesday, November 22, 2022 at York Hospital. Barry the eldest of two sons, born to Gertrude Leslie (DOB: 2/16/1909) and Dana Towers (DOB: 7/2/12) was born in Toledo, Ohio. At the age of 14, his family...
James “Jim” Wilson Wint obituary 1947~2022
James “Jim” Wilson Wint, 75, of Chambersburg, Pennsylvania passed away November 26, 2022, in Chambersburg. He was born on August 14, 1947, in Ann Arbor, Michigan to the late Bernard and Bolly Wint. Jim served in the United States Navy, Naval Intelligence, the CIA, and was a real...
Carol A Hurley obituary 1947~2022
Carol A Hurley (Kelley), 75, of Newville passed away Friday November 25, 2022 in UPMC Carlisle. She was born December 9, 1946 in Carlisle a daughter of Leroy and Evelyn Minich Kelley. Mrs. Hurley had worked as a Home & Health Care Giver for Celtic and Residential Hospice. She was...
Clement L Runyon Jr. obituary 1942~2022
Clement L Runyon Jr., 80, of Chambersburg, PA passed away November 24, 2022, at Chambersburg Hospital. He was born on August 29, 1942, in Chambersburg, PA. He and his wife Dale were married on December 22, 1964, in Basel, Switzerland. Clem was a Marine from 1960 to 1965 as a...
Donald Edward Jones obituary 1937~2022
Donald Edward Jones, 85, of Fayetteville, PA, passed away Sunday afternoon, November 27, 2022 at his home on his birthday. Born November 27, 1937 in Waynesboro, PA, he was the son of the late Genevieve E. (Jones) Snively. Donald attended Waynesboro Area High School and had served his country in...
Robin Dale Collins obituary 1956~2022
Robin Dale Collins (Blue), 66, formerly of Dry Run, passed away November 25, 2022, at Havencrest Healthcare & Rehabilitation Center in Monongahela, Pa. She had been residing with her daughter, son-in-law, Amanda and Mark Jones, and granddaughter, Katherine Chapman, in Belle Vernon, PA prior to her illness. She was preceded...
Robert E “Bobby” Kayhoe 1970~2022
Robert E “Bobby” Kayhoe, Jr., 52, Orrtanna, PA passed away Friday, November 25, 2022 at his home after a long illness. He was born February 17, 1970 in Waynesboro, PA the son of the late Robert E. Kayhoe, Sr. and Brenda Reed Kayhoe of Waynesboro, PA. Bob is survived by his wife Jeanette Re Kayhoe.
