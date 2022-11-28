ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greencastle, PA

Franklin County Free Press

Doris J Myers obituary 1933~2022

Doris J Myers, age 89, of Fayetteville, PA, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on November 30, 2022. Born May 29, 1933, in Fayetteville, PA, she was the daughter of the late Russell W. Gsell and Hazel M. Knoll Gsell. Doris graduated from the Chambersburg High School...
FAYETTEVILLE, PA
Franklin County Free Press

Sharon Marie Riley obituary 1957~2022

Sharon Marie Riley, 64, of Mercersburg, passed away on Monday, November 28, 2022 at the WellSpan Chambersburg Hospital. Born December 24, 1957 in Chambersburg, PA, she was a daughter of the late James E. and Mabel Frisby. Sharon graduated from James Buchanan High School. For 33 years, she worked at...
MERCERSBURG, PA
Franklin County Free Press

Rosanne Pulaski obituary 1940~2022

Mrs. Rosanne Pulaski (Kriner), 82, of Waynesboro, PA passed away Wednesday morning, November 30, 2022, in the Chambersburg Hospital. Born April 21, 1940 in Waynesboro, PA she was the daughter of the late John G. Kriner and Anna B. (Burger) Kriner Coldsmith. Mrs. Pulaski graduated from Waynesboro Area Senior High...
WAYNESBORO, PA
Franklin County Free Press

Mary Jane Keller obituary 1930~2022

Mary Jane Keller (Muth), 92, of Carlisle, Pennsylvania, died peacefully at home on November 25, 2022. She was born January 26, 1930, in Emmaus, Pennsylvania to Edwin and Helen (Hunsberger) Muth. Mary graduated from Emmaus High School in 1947, Temple University Dental Hygiene School in 1950 and Penn State University...
CARLISLE, PA
Franklin County Free Press

John Robert Ankney obituary 1952~2022

John Robert Ankney, 70, of Chambersburg, Pennsylvania passed away November 28, 2022. He was born on January 14, 1952, in Greensburg, Pennsylvania to Orren and Catherine (Fritz) Ankney. John worked at Letterkenny, retiring in 2015. He loved hunting and working on the family farm. John is survived by his wife,...
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
Franklin County Free Press

F Joan Bowen obituary 1931~2022

F Joan Bowen, 91, of Chambersburg, passed away on Monday, November 28, 2022 at Chambers Point. She was born on October 15, 1931 in Chambersburg to Mose A. and Mabel (Houser) Bowen. She had lived all her life in Chambersburg. Joan was a third grade teacher and elementary librarian in...
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
Franklin County Free Press

Betty Jane Freed obituary 1949~2022

Betty Jane Freed, age 72, of Aspers, passed away Sunday, November 27, 2022 at her home. She was born December 2, 1949 in Carlisle, PA, to the late Raymond C. and Bobette M. (Yost) Lobaugh. Betty was a graduate of the class of 1969 at Gettysburg High School. She was...
ASPERS, PA
Franklin County Free Press

Russell Lloyd Hartman obituary 1940~2022

Russell Lloyd Hartman, Jr., 82, of Fairfield, PA died November 26, 2022 at the Genesis Healthcare Facility in Gettysburg. Born June 27, 1940 in Gettysburg to the late Russell Lloyd Hartman, Sr. and Mary (Showers) Hartman. Russell is survived by his loving wife of 58 years, Barbara Jean (Hardman) Hartman.
FAIRFIELD, PA
Franklin County Free Press

Terry Paul Grove obituary 1961~2022

Terry Paul Grove, 61, passed away Thursday, November 24, 2022 at Chambersburg Hospital. He was born June 12, 1961 in Chambersburg, the son of the late Betty (Bryan) and Richard Grove. Graduated from Scotland School for Veterans Children in 1979. Terry was very athletic and spent many years playing different...
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
Franklin County Free Press

Barry Towers obituary 1938~2022

Dr. Barry Towers, beloved husband, brother, uncle and friend of many, passed away on Tuesday, November 22, 2022 at York Hospital. Barry the eldest of two sons, born to Gertrude Leslie (DOB: 2/16/1909) and Dana Towers (DOB: 7/2/12) was born in Toledo, Ohio. At the age of 14, his family...
GETTYSBURG, PA
Franklin County Free Press

Carol A Hurley obituary 1947~2022

Carol A Hurley (Kelley), 75, of Newville passed away Friday November 25, 2022 in UPMC Carlisle. She was born December 9, 1946 in Carlisle a daughter of Leroy and Evelyn Minich Kelley. Mrs. Hurley had worked as a Home & Health Care Giver for Celtic and Residential Hospice. She was...
NEWVILLE, PA
Franklin County Free Press

Donald Edward Jones obituary 1937~2022

Donald Edward Jones, 85, of Fayetteville, PA, passed away Sunday afternoon, November 27, 2022 at his home on his birthday. Born November 27, 1937 in Waynesboro, PA, he was the son of the late Genevieve E. (Jones) Snively. Donald attended Waynesboro Area High School and had served his country in...
FAYETTEVILLE, PA
Franklin County Free Press

Robin Dale Collins obituary 1956~2022

Robin Dale Collins (Blue), 66, formerly of Dry Run, passed away November 25, 2022, at Havencrest Healthcare & Rehabilitation Center in Monongahela, Pa. She had been residing with her daughter, son-in-law, Amanda and Mark Jones, and granddaughter, Katherine Chapman, in Belle Vernon, PA prior to her illness. She was preceded...
MONONGAHELA, PA
Franklin County Free Press

Robert E “Bobby” Kayhoe 1970~2022

Robert E “Bobby” Kayhoe, Jr., 52, Orrtanna, PA passed away Friday, November 25, 2022 at his home after a long illness. He was born February 17, 1970 in Waynesboro, PA the son of the late Robert E. Kayhoe, Sr. and Brenda Reed Kayhoe of Waynesboro, PA. Bob is survived by his wife Jeanette Re Kayhoe.
ORRTANNA, PA
