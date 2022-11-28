Read full article on original website
Ronda Rousey Calls Out Justin Bieber For Awful Attitude During Live Interview
Ronda Rousey is riding high in WWE this year. After returning at the 2022 Royal Rumble, Rousey has been on an impressive streak of performances, capped off by her current reign as Smackdown Women’s Championship. The spotlight has been briefly removed from her on-screen performances, however, in favour of...
itrwrestling.com
Wrestling Veteran Calls Out Seth Rollins For Wearing “Women’s Clothing” On WWE Raw
At Survivor Series Seth Rollins lost his United States Championship to Austin Theory in a Triple Threat Match also involving Bobby Lashley. Naturally, this didn’t sit too well with the former World Champion who confronted Theory on the following episode of Monday Night Raw. Theory had come to the...
wrestlinginc.com
Roman Reigns Reportedly Upset With Kevin Owens After WWE WarGames Match
WWE Survivor Series WarGames saw the end of the dissension between The Bloodline, as Sami Zayn showed his loyalty to the group, turning on his former best friend Kevin Owens in the process, leaving way for Jey Uso to earn the victory in the match. Although the ending of the match seemed to go off without a hitch to fans watching the shows close, according to Fightful Select, that wasn't necessarily the case.
ringsidenews.com
Lacey Evans Is Waiting On A Phone Call About WWE Return
Lacey Evans made her return to WWE television earlier this year after a pregnancy hiatus. After her return with a marine gimmick, Evans was once again taken off WWE television. She came back recently and also explained how important it is to be ready to go when WWE calls. Evans...
New Day Pay Tribute To Jason David Frank At WWE Live Event
New Day rock the Power Rangers gear. At a WWE live event in Portland, Maine on November 27, Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston paid tribute to the late Jason David Frank by wearing their Power Rangers gear. Woods had on the White Ranger gear while Kingston went with the Green Ranger get up.
PWMania
Charlotte Flair Teases Her Return to WWE In-Ring Action
Fans believe Charlotte Flair is getting closer to making a comeback on WWE television. Since losing the SmackDown Women’s Title to Ronda Rousey in an I Quit Match at WrestleMania Backlash in May, Flair hasn’t been seen on WWE television. In order to take time off for her...
wrestletalk.com
Kevin Owens/Roman Reigns Backstage Incident, AEW Star Undergoes Surgery, Big E New WWE Role – News Bulletin – November 29, 2022
More details on the backstage incident involving Kevin Owens and Roman Reigns, an AEW star has undergone surgery, Big E’s new WWE role, and more. It is the day after Monday Night Raw, a show packed with the fallout from Survivor Series WarGames. Get up to speed with all the latest news with our bulletin on Tuesday, November 29, 2022.
itrwrestling.com
“That Was Pure Entertainment” – Mandy Rose Reflects On Beloved Storyline With Otis
Towards the end of 2019, a romance storyline between Otis and Mandy Rose was featured on WWE television. The story continued to Wrestlemania 36, where Mandy Rose helped Otis score a victory over veteran Dolph Ziggler. The romantic angle was adored by WWE fans thanks to the undeniable on-screen chemistry...
ComicBook
Ronda Rousey Requested Recent WWE Return
Ronda Rousey is still SmackDown Women's Champion. The Rowdy One retained her title against Shotzi at WWE Survivor Series, extending her reign that only began last month at WWE Extreme Rules. While the title match was contested between Rousey and Shotzi on screen, the two women had behind-the-scenes assistance from a returning WWE star. Former WWE Cruiserweight Champion Brian Kendrick worked alongside Jason Jordan as a producer for the SmackDown Women's Title match at WWE Survivor Series, marking his first work within the company in nearly a year.
ComicBook
WWE: Next Two Challengers for Roman Reigns Reportedly Revealed
The Bloodline reigns supreme. Since the re-formation of the short-lived 2010s trio, Roman Reigns and the Usos have dominated the WWE, regularly closing premium live events draped in gold. The additions of Sami Zayn and Solo Sikoa have only aided the Anoa'i faction, as both former NXT titleholders have been integral parts to maintaining The Bloodline's success. The group saw their biggest collective achievement this past weekend at WWE Survivor Series, when all five men stood tall together following their victory in the War Games bout against Kevin Owens, Drew McIntyre, Sheamus, Butch, and Ridge Holland.
Ronda Rousey To Be Playable Character In RAID: Shadow Legends
Ronda Rousey is part of the RAID. RAID: Shadow Legends announced that Ronda Rousey is now a playable character in the game. Fans can play as the WWE SmackDown Women's Champion for free when they download the game and play for seven days. From RAID:. If you want something done...
Report: Ronda Rousey Asked For Brian Kendrick To Be Producer For WWE Survivor Series Match
An update on Brian Kendrick. Fightful Select reported after WWE Survivor Series that Brian Kendrick worked as the producer for Ronda Rousey's WWE SmackDown Title defense against Shotzi at WWE Survivor Series. Jason Jordan was also listed as a producer for the match. According to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling...
WWE SmackDown On 11/25 Preliminary Viewership Down Ahead Of WWE Survivor Series
The preliminary numbers are in for the November 25 episode of WWE SmackDown. SpoilerTV reports Friday's WWE SmackDown averaged 2.064 million viewers in the preliminary numbers. The first hour produced 2.224 million viewers while the second hour produced 1.904 million viewers. The November 18 episode scored 2.127 million preliminary viewers with a final viewership number of 2.232 million viewers.
WWE NXT Records Increase In Viewership, Key Demo Rating On 11/29/22
Viewership for the November 29 edition of WWE NXT is in. According to Brandon Thurston, NXT on November 29 drew 644,000 viewers. This number is up slightly from the 624,000 viewers the show drew last week. NXT recorded a 0.13 rating in the 18-49 key demo, which is up slightly...
Is CM Punk Returning to AEW, Should Survivor Series Keep WarGames, William Regal & WWE? | Roundtable
Episode 12 of Fightful Roundtable returns on Tuesday, Nov. 1. Join host Shakiel Mahjouri (CBS Sports) and guests Jeremy Lambert, Cher Delaware and Joel Pearl The panelists discuss the The Elite's provoking of CM Punk on AEW programming, the aftermath of WWE Survivor Series WarGames, which company would benefit more from William Regal's services and more.
Austin Theory: The Way I'm Headed Now Is Setting Me Up To Stand Toe To Toe With Roman Reigns
Austin Theory no longer carries the Money in the Bank briefcase, which means he no longer has a guaranteed shot at the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. Theory tried cashing in his briefcase multiple times on Roman Reigns, but was thwarted each attempt. Eventually, Theory cashed in on Seth Rollins and the WWE United States Championship, but was unsuccessful during his cash in. After losing the briefcase, Theory took a more serious turn and ended up winning the US Title at WWE Survivor Series.
Dean Muhtadi (Mojo Rawley) Wishes He Did More 'Mental Work' In WWE
Dean Muhtadi (Mojo Rawley) carved out a good role in WWE as the man who didn't need to get hype because he always stayed hype. Muhtadi's WWE career lasted from 2015 to 2021 and featured multiple runs with the WWE 24/7 Title and an Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal victory.
PWMania
WWE Star Spotted Backstage Wearing a Neck Brace on RAW
IYO SKY may have to take a break from ring action. It was announced that IYO SKY was not cleared to compete Monday night on WWE RAW. She did appear on the show during the brawl segment near the concession stands, but as you can see in the video below, they were very careful with her and she received no bumps or shots to the neck.
CM Punk Being Trolled Or Teased By AEW? The List & Ya Boy 11/30/2022
Sean Ross Sapp battles illness (unlike Jimmy) to team up with Jimmy Van for November 30's wrestling news!. Exclusive! Grab the NordVPN deal https://nordvpn.com/fightful Try it risk-free now with a 30-day money-back guarantee, and FOUR MONTHS FREE!. Miracle Brand sheets stay cleaner longer! Get a set at TryMiracle.com/Fightful!
Iron Survivors Selected, Dijak In Action | WWE NXT Sour Graps Post Show | 11/30/2022
Alex Pawlowski (@AlexSourGraps) and Kate (@MissKatefabe) discuss tonight's episode of WWE NXT, including:. -Shawn Michaels, Molly Holly, Alundra Blaze, X-Pac, and Road Dogg reveal Iron Survivor Challenge competitors. -Kiana James vs. Fallon Henley. -Von Wagner (w/ Mr. Stone) vs. Malik Blade (w/ Edris Enofe) -Dijak Makes In-Ring Return to NXT.
