Dayton, OH

WDTN

Archer’s Tavern Chili Cook-Off Winner

DAYTON, OHIO (WDTN) – During this chilly weather, chili is cozy and comforting! Tyler, the winner of Archer’s Chili Cook-off, joins Dan Apolito from Archer’s Tavern to share his award-winning chili recipe. The previous winner was a white chicken chili, a unique twist, veering off of the...
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

Crews respond to Huber Heights Taco Bell fire

HUBER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WDTN) — Crews are responding to a fire at a Taco Bell in Huber Heights Thursday morning. According to Huber Heights Dispatch, crews are responding to a fire at the Taco Bell located at 6500 Brandt Pike. Dispatch reported that the call for the fire came...
HUBER HEIGHTS, OH
WDTN

‘Ready to move on’: Evans Bakery to close in December

"It's not a negative decision," Jennifer Evans, co-owner of the bakery, said. "It's not that it's the pandemic, or inflation, or the tornado...We're just ready to move on, and we'd like to do that while we're still happy and able to do something else besides this.
DAYTON, OH
WHIO Dayton

Chick-fil-A to open new location in Miami Valley this week; 100 local heroes to eat free

SPRINGFIELD — A new Chick-fil-A restaurant is set to open its doors to the public this week in Springfield. Beginning on Thursday, Dec. 1st., the new Chick-fil-A on Bechtle Avenue near the Bechtle Crossing Shopping Mall will be open for dine-in, drive-thru and carry out services Monday through Saturday from 6:30 a.m. through 10 p.m., according to a spokesperson with Chick-fil-A.
SPRINGFIELD, OH
dayton.com

District Market opens in downtown Dayton with several food vendors

A new place to grab a bite to eat or purchase other food-related items is opening Thursday, Dec. 1, on Wayne Avenue in Dayton’s Oregon District. District Market is a new marketplace where small businesses can sell their food, learn and grow before venturing out on their own. The market will be similar to The Entrepreneurs Marketplace previously located in the Wright-Dunbar District.
DAYTON, OH
WKRC

Downtown restaurant to close for good

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A downtown Cincinnati restaurant is closing its doors. The Ferrari Brothers and the Contemporary Arts Center announced that Fausto will close with the last day of service scheduled for Dec. 22. Tony and Austin Ferrari opened Fausto inside of the CAC in June of 2019 and it...
CINCINNATI, OH
dayton.com

November business news in Dayton: 3 openings, 2 closings, 7 project updates

Here is a look at the latest news on business and development projects planned or ongoing in the Dayton area. Walmart calls newly remodeled Beavercreek location a ‘store of the future’. The Beavercreek Walmart Supercenter was recently remodeled into a “store of the future,” according to Walmart officials, who...
DAYTON, OH
dayton.com

DAYTON EATS: Brunches that are worthy of the holidays and beyond

There are many ways to tackle breakfast. The superstar ingredients of the hour — eggs, bread, potatoes, salty meats, butter and sugary carbohydrate confections — may be familiar sights, but the vision, preparation, presentation and recipes are all there to tantalize and delight in their own special way.
DAYTON, OH
dayton.com

Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers is coming to Beavercreek

If you have driven by the Beavercreek Speedway on the corner of Kemp and North Fairfield Roads, you may have noticed something is coming soon. The future home of Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers is officially underway. During a Beavercreek City Council meeting in April, site plans for the...
BEAVERCREEK, OH
WDTN

Santa busses into Dayton: Where to see him

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Santa is coming to Dayton and catching a ride on the RTA holiday bus. According to a release by the Dayton RTA, Santa will be riding the Holiday Bus on several days this December. While on the bus, Santa will be handing out candy canes to passengers and will listen to […]
DAYTON, OH
wbrc.com

Man delivers FedEx packages found dumped on side of highway

CINCINNATI (WKRC) – An Ohio man rescued a bunch of packages dumped on the side of the road by a FedEx driver. The matter is under investigation, but the people who received the potentially lost items are thankful. Zach Arnwine and his fiancée were driving along a highway east...
GERMANTOWN, OH
WKRC

Kathryn Robinson says goodbye to Local 12

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - For nearly four years Kathryn Robinson has been a part of the Local 12 family as an anchor and reporter. November 30 was her last day and the Good Morning Cincinnati team celebrated her while holding back the tears.
CINCINNATI, OH
dayton247now.com

SICSA hosting free community event called 'A Night To Remember'

DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- On Thursday, December 1, the SICSA Pet Adoption and Wellness Center (SICSA) will host a free community event called A Night To Remember from 6-7 p.m. at 8172 Washington Church Road in Dayton. “Our building is illuminated in Lights of Love, in which each light represents...
DAYTON, OH

