4 Great Steakhouses in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Women’s Basketball: No. 4 Ohio State rolls Wright State 105-52The LanternColumbus, OH
Heidi Mathenby: Ohio woman "tired of taking care of grandmother" drowns her in bathtubLavinia ThompsonEaton, OH
50th Anniversary, Dayton Holiday Festival's Celebration! Begins this week, with the Grande Illumination.Everything Kaye!Dayton, OH
Walmart Introducing Nationwide “Stores of the Future”Joel EisenbergBeavercreek, OH
WDTN
Archer’s Tavern Chili Cook-Off Winner
DAYTON, OHIO (WDTN) – During this chilly weather, chili is cozy and comforting! Tyler, the winner of Archer’s Chili Cook-off, joins Dan Apolito from Archer’s Tavern to share his award-winning chili recipe. The previous winner was a white chicken chili, a unique twist, veering off of the...
‘Life’s next chapter’: Sweeney’s Seafood Bar and Grill closing after 28 years
"I have been blessed with support and loyalty throughout the last 10 plus years," Long said in the post.
WDTN
Crews respond to Huber Heights Taco Bell fire
HUBER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WDTN) — Crews are responding to a fire at a Taco Bell in Huber Heights Thursday morning. According to Huber Heights Dispatch, crews are responding to a fire at the Taco Bell located at 6500 Brandt Pike. Dispatch reported that the call for the fire came...
‘Ready to move on’: Evans Bakery to close in December
"It's not a negative decision," Jennifer Evans, co-owner of the bakery, said. "It's not that it's the pandemic, or inflation, or the tornado...We're just ready to move on, and we'd like to do that while we're still happy and able to do something else besides this.
Chick-fil-A to open new location in Miami Valley this week; 100 local heroes to eat free
SPRINGFIELD — A new Chick-fil-A restaurant is set to open its doors to the public this week in Springfield. Beginning on Thursday, Dec. 1st., the new Chick-fil-A on Bechtle Avenue near the Bechtle Crossing Shopping Mall will be open for dine-in, drive-thru and carry out services Monday through Saturday from 6:30 a.m. through 10 p.m., according to a spokesperson with Chick-fil-A.
dayton.com
District Market opens in downtown Dayton with several food vendors
A new place to grab a bite to eat or purchase other food-related items is opening Thursday, Dec. 1, on Wayne Avenue in Dayton’s Oregon District. District Market is a new marketplace where small businesses can sell their food, learn and grow before venturing out on their own. The market will be similar to The Entrepreneurs Marketplace previously located in the Wright-Dunbar District.
dayton.com
Vendors offering coffee, tacos coming to The Mall at Fairfield Commons
The Mall at Fairfield Commons is welcoming two new tenants to its food court. El Buen Taco opened on Friday, Nov. 25 and Third Perk Express is opening on Friday, Dec. 2, according to a press release from The Mall at Fairfield Commons. After operating two food trucks serving the...
WKRC
Downtown restaurant to close for good
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A downtown Cincinnati restaurant is closing its doors. The Ferrari Brothers and the Contemporary Arts Center announced that Fausto will close with the last day of service scheduled for Dec. 22. Tony and Austin Ferrari opened Fausto inside of the CAC in June of 2019 and it...
dayton.com
12 ice cream shops where you can take holiday visitors in the Dayton region
An alphabetical list of area ice cream shops that have done well over the years in our annual Best of Dayton contests. Best of Dayton finalist 2015, 2016, 2019. 1934 Brown St, Dayton | (937) 461-1888 | Website | Facebook. Cold Stone Creamery. Best of Dayton finalist 2015, 2016, 2019.
dayton.com
November business news in Dayton: 3 openings, 2 closings, 7 project updates
Here is a look at the latest news on business and development projects planned or ongoing in the Dayton area. Walmart calls newly remodeled Beavercreek location a ‘store of the future’. The Beavercreek Walmart Supercenter was recently remodeled into a “store of the future,” according to Walmart officials, who...
dayton.com
DAYTON EATS: Brunches that are worthy of the holidays and beyond
There are many ways to tackle breakfast. The superstar ingredients of the hour — eggs, bread, potatoes, salty meats, butter and sugary carbohydrate confections — may be familiar sights, but the vision, preparation, presentation and recipes are all there to tantalize and delight in their own special way.
dayton.com
Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers is coming to Beavercreek
If you have driven by the Beavercreek Speedway on the corner of Kemp and North Fairfield Roads, you may have noticed something is coming soon. The future home of Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers is officially underway. During a Beavercreek City Council meeting in April, site plans for the...
Santa busses into Dayton: Where to see him
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Santa is coming to Dayton and catching a ride on the RTA holiday bus. According to a release by the Dayton RTA, Santa will be riding the Holiday Bus on several days this December. While on the bus, Santa will be handing out candy canes to passengers and will listen to […]
New EMT saves puppy during Dayton fire
Hale graduated on November 18 and had only worked two full shifts before she found herself saving the life of this adorable patient.
wbrc.com
Man delivers FedEx packages found dumped on side of highway
CINCINNATI (WKRC) – An Ohio man rescued a bunch of packages dumped on the side of the road by a FedEx driver. The matter is under investigation, but the people who received the potentially lost items are thankful. Zach Arnwine and his fiancée were driving along a highway east...
Truck smashes into house in 2-vehicle accident in Beavercreek
BEAVERCREEK — A pickup truck struck a house tonight in a two-vehicle accident in Beavercreek that has sent at least two people to a hospital. >> Jury finds George Wagner IV guilty of murder in Pike County slayings. Medic, fire and police were dispatched to the 3900 block of...
dayton.com
Best of Dayton: Meet Best Tattoo Artist Caleb Neff, who enjoys sharing his passion in ‘mecca of tattooing’
Caleb Neff’s body first became a canvas at 17 years old when he had his family crest tattooed on his back. Just over a decade later, Neff – of Blacklist Tattoo – is sharing his passion with inked customers throughout the community and across the country as a tattoo artist.
One hospitalized after Dayton pedestrian strike
According to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch, a person was hit near 3846 Alvin Avenue just before midnight on Tuesday.
WKRC
Kathryn Robinson says goodbye to Local 12
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - For nearly four years Kathryn Robinson has been a part of the Local 12 family as an anchor and reporter. November 30 was her last day and the Good Morning Cincinnati team celebrated her while holding back the tears.
dayton247now.com
SICSA hosting free community event called 'A Night To Remember'
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- On Thursday, December 1, the SICSA Pet Adoption and Wellness Center (SICSA) will host a free community event called A Night To Remember from 6-7 p.m. at 8172 Washington Church Road in Dayton. “Our building is illuminated in Lights of Love, in which each light represents...
