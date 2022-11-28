ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waynesboro, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Comeback

Cleveland Browns cut veteran quarterback

For better or worse, Deshaun Watson is back on the active roster for the Cleveland Browns. In order to make room for their superstar who missed the first 11 weeks of the season over various allegations of sexual assault and misconduct, the Browns cut quarterback Josh Dobbs. The #Browns have waived QB Josh Dobbs. — Read more... The post Cleveland Browns cut veteran quarterback appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
CLEVELAND, OH
The Game Haus

2023 NFL Mock Draft December 1

The college football season is about to start, but it isn’t too early to look ahead. Here is the 2023 NFL Mock Draft December 1. 1. Houston Texans- C.J. Stroud, QB, Ohio State Buckeyes. Davis Mills has been benched, so it makes it clear that the Texans need a...
ALABAMA STATE
numberfire.com

Steelers' Najee Harris (abdominal) will not return Monday night

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris (abdominal) will not return to the team's Week 12 game against the Indianapolis Colts. Harris suffered an abdominal injury in Monday's game and was unable to return to the game. With Jaylen Warren (hamstring) sidelined, the Steelers should be expected to utilize Anthony McFarland and Benny Snell in the backfield.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Steelers’ Great Alan Faneca Recalls Last Transition in 2004 – Do You Want To Work With ‘Some Little Kid Who’s Just Out Of College’?

When the Pittsburgh Steelers selected future Hall of Fame quarterback, Ben Roethlisberger , in the first round of the 2004 NFL Draft, he was expected to be the guy right away. Tommy Maddox was the starting signal-caller until he injured his elbow in Week 2 of the 2004 regular season. That opened the door for the rookie and as they say, The rest is history. Roethlisberger led the team to a 15-1 regular season record while going a record-setting 14-0 in his first year as the starter. It’s easy to look back now and say Maddox’s non-surgical injury to his elbow led to a new era of winning football, but not everyone was too thrilled at the time.
PITTSBURGH, PA
PennLive.com

Penn State could be perfect fit for transfer portal target; Lions move up to No. 8 in CFP rankings, and more

Today’s Penn State football news headlines feature an intriguing name to watch in the NCAA transfer portal and the latest College Football Playoff rankings. Penn State has a connection and could be a factor with Dont’e Thornton, a sophomore wide receiver from Oregon who announced his intentions to enter the NCAA transfer portal. Thornton was a topic of conversation for Ryan Snyder and Sean Fitz of Blue-White Illustrated as a one-time Penn State commit at a position of need for the Lions with Mitchell Tinsley moving on and Parker Washington potentially considering the 2023 NFL Draft.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Yardbarker

Steelers Rookie QB1’s Traits Get Compared To Hall Of Famer, Legendary QB

Pittsburgh Steelers rookie Quarterback Kenny Pickett broke out in his senior year of college at the University of Pittsburgh. As a result, he rose up draft boards significantly, ending up as a first-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. In the process, he’s drawn comparisons to several NFL quarterbacks, current and past, from Derek Carr to Joe Burrow.
PITTSBURGH, PA
PennLive.com

PennLive.com

Harrisburg, PA
194K+
Followers
83K+
Post
67M+
Views
ABOUT

PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.com

 https://www.pennlive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy