Cleveland Browns cut veteran quarterback
For better or worse, Deshaun Watson is back on the active roster for the Cleveland Browns. In order to make room for their superstar who missed the first 11 weeks of the season over various allegations of sexual assault and misconduct, the Browns cut quarterback Josh Dobbs. The #Browns have waived QB Josh Dobbs. — Read more... The post Cleveland Browns cut veteran quarterback appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Penn State CB Joey Porter Jr. declares for the NFL draft, will not play in bowl game
On Monday, Penn State received good news from one potential first-round pick when Olu Fashanu announced that he will return for the 2023 season. Two days later, the Nittany Lions got unfortunate but expected news when another top player decided his future. Penn State cornerback Joey Porter Jr. declared for...
Augusta Free Press
Steelers blow early lead, then rally to defeat Colts, 24-17, on Monday Night Football
After blowing a comfortable early lead, Pittsburgh rallied against Indianapolis in the fourth quarter and held on late for a 24-17 Monday-night win on the road. The Steelers (4-7) let a 13-point halftime lead slip away, as the Colts (4-7-1) went ahead 17-16 on a Michael Pittman Jr. touchdown catch with 16 seconds left in the third quarter.
Lengthy list for Steelers first injury report against Falcons
The Steelers first injury list on a short week is lengthy but there isn’t anything surprising that we didn’t hear from Mike Tomlin during his weekly news conference on Tuesday.
Olu Fashanu’s Penn State return, a look at some Lions with NFL decisions to make: Blue-White Breakdown
PennLive’s Johnny McGonigal and Bob Flounders analyze the huge news that talented left tackle Olu Fashanu is returning to Penn State in 2023. James Franklin’s Nittany Lions have a number of players who could leave for the NFL draft. Who are the names to know? Johnny and Bob also look at players who could leave in the transfer portal.
2023 NFL Mock Draft December 1
The college football season is about to start, but it isn’t too early to look ahead. Here is the 2023 NFL Mock Draft December 1. 1. Houston Texans- C.J. Stroud, QB, Ohio State Buckeyes. Davis Mills has been benched, so it makes it clear that the Texans need a...
numberfire.com
Steelers' Najee Harris (abdominal) will not return Monday night
Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris (abdominal) will not return to the team's Week 12 game against the Indianapolis Colts. Harris suffered an abdominal injury in Monday's game and was unable to return to the game. With Jaylen Warren (hamstring) sidelined, the Steelers should be expected to utilize Anthony McFarland and Benny Snell in the backfield.
Yardbarker
Steelers’ Great Alan Faneca Recalls Last Transition in 2004 – Do You Want To Work With ‘Some Little Kid Who’s Just Out Of College’?
When the Pittsburgh Steelers selected future Hall of Fame quarterback, Ben Roethlisberger , in the first round of the 2004 NFL Draft, he was expected to be the guy right away. Tommy Maddox was the starting signal-caller until he injured his elbow in Week 2 of the 2004 regular season. That opened the door for the rookie and as they say, The rest is history. Roethlisberger led the team to a 15-1 regular season record while going a record-setting 14-0 in his first year as the starter. It’s easy to look back now and say Maddox’s non-surgical injury to his elbow led to a new era of winning football, but not everyone was too thrilled at the time.
Snell runs for go-ahead TD as Steelers beat Colts for 8th straight time
INDIANAPOLIS — Benny Snell Jr.’s 2-yard touchdown run with 9:55 left gave Pittsburgh the lead and the Steelers fended off a last-minute comeback bid to beat the Indianapolis Colts 24-17 on Monday night. Snell had 12 carries for a season-high 62 yards after replacing the injured Najee Harris...
Olu Fashanu, Nick Singleton headline Penn State’s All-Big Ten offensive honorees
On Monday, Penn State left tackle Olu Fashanu announced he was skipping the NFL draft and returning for the 2023 season. Two days later, Fashanu was recognized as one of the top offensive linemen in the Big Ten. Fashanu was named second-team All-Big Ten by the coaches on Wednesday, leading...
Steelers’ Benny Snell was ready to prosper during 1st meaningful action of season
It’d been 323 days since Benny Snell had last carried the ball in a meaningful game — and almost 100 weeks since he’d had a workload like he did Monday night in Indianapolis. So did Snell’s production during a 24-17 win against the Colts show how well...
Penn State QB Christian Veilleux announces plans to enter the transfer portal
Penn State’s first transfer portal domino has fallen, and it was an expected one. Reserve quarterback Christian Veilleux will enter the transfer portal, he announced on Tuesday afternoon. Veilleux will have three years of eligibility wherever he ends up. “Being at Penn State has been nothing but a blessing,”...
Colts Still Outside of Top 10 in 2023 NFL Draft Order
The Indianapolis Colts still sit outside of the top 10 picks of the 2023 NFL Draft order despite losing on Monday night and being three games under .500.
Penn State could be perfect fit for transfer portal target; Lions move up to No. 8 in CFP rankings, and more
Today’s Penn State football news headlines feature an intriguing name to watch in the NCAA transfer portal and the latest College Football Playoff rankings. Penn State has a connection and could be a factor with Dont’e Thornton, a sophomore wide receiver from Oregon who announced his intentions to enter the NCAA transfer portal. Thornton was a topic of conversation for Ryan Snyder and Sean Fitz of Blue-White Illustrated as a one-time Penn State commit at a position of need for the Lions with Mitchell Tinsley moving on and Parker Washington potentially considering the 2023 NFL Draft.
Yardbarker
Steelers Rookie QB1’s Traits Get Compared To Hall Of Famer, Legendary QB
Pittsburgh Steelers rookie Quarterback Kenny Pickett broke out in his senior year of college at the University of Pittsburgh. As a result, he rose up draft boards significantly, ending up as a first-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. In the process, he’s drawn comparisons to several NFL quarterbacks, current and past, from Derek Carr to Joe Burrow.
