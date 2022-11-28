ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Michigan Board of Canvassers officially certifies midterm election

By Nate Salazar, Iz Martin
 2 days ago

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The Michigan State Board of Canvassers met Monday morning to certify the results of the 2022 general elections.

Many people who attended claimed election misconduct even though they offered no proof.

“You’ve got people so angry at the lack of carrying out a free and fair election,” said failed governor candidate Donna Brandenburg. She only got 0.4% of the vote as part of the US Taxpayers party.

In Michigan, election certification has been a contentious topic since 2020 when some claimed the presidential election was stolen.

“This board has been thrown a little bit more in the public, and it’s nice to know that people actually want to know what we do,” said State Board of Canvassers member Jeannette Bradshaw.

The Board of Canvassers, which is made up of two Republicans and two Democrats, spent the morning hearing statements alleging election misconduct.

Republican Secretary of State Candidate Kristina Karamo, who lost by more than 12 percentage points, joined the ranks of protest.

“I am totally against the certification of this election. How is it that when citizens bring these very reasonable complaints forward they are instead demonized,” said Karamo.

But the board maintained its decision, even after one member of the public was removed, saying there are better ways to have a healthy discussion on the election.

“There are avenues that do not involve baseless allegations. The questions that arise are from just a lack of proper understanding, which is unfortunately led by candidates and party officials on both sides of the aisle. It is critical that people accept the results of an election when it’s all said and done. It is critical that they have faith in the ability to accept those results,” said Republican Board member Tony Daunt.

State lawmakers reflect on changes to gun safety since Oxford

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – With a new legislative session ahead, state lawmakers are reflecting on measures passed and work yet to be done to help keep schools safe. It's been one year since a student opened fire killing four students and hurting seven others at Oxford High School Lawmakers on both sides of the aisle […]
MICHIGAN STATE
President Biden makes stop in Michigan

President Joe Biden made a stop in Bay City, Mich. Tuesday to highlight a $300 million expansion of a semiconductor manufacturing plant. (Nov. 29, 2022) President Joe Biden made a stop in Bay City, Mich. Tuesday to highlight a $300 million expansion of a semiconductor manufacturing plant. (Nov. 29, 2022)
BAY CITY, MI
Restaurant workers hoping to protect tipped wages

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – "This is an imminent threat in February, we're going to have to deal with this and I don't know how I'm going to pay for my rent," said Riv bartender Gabbie Huhn. She says her livelihood could be in danger if courts eliminate the current tipped minimum wage. "Without the […]
MICHIGAN STATE
MSU students join global Iranian protests

Koji Vroom ready to begin first season coaching Williamston, …. Koji Vroom ready to begin first season coaching Williamston, the defending state champions. State lawmakers reflect on changes to gun safety …. State lawmakers reflect on changes to gun safety since Oxfor. Study: 75 mph speed limits leading to more...
EAST LANSING, MI
House Democratic Rep. Donald McEachin dies at 61

Rep. Donald McEachin, a Democrat representing Virginia's fourth Congressional District since 2017, died Monday night after a battle with colorectal cancer, according to his office. He was 61. Eachin's chief of staff, Tara Rountree, said in a statement the congressman had been experiencing "secondary effects of his colorectal cancer from 2013." "We are all devastated at the […]
VIRGINIA STATE
Former Oxford leaders claim training shortcomings before shooting

OXFORD, Mich. (WLNS) – Two former board of education members at Oxford Schools are claiming the district did not follow procedures or even train staff on policies made to address school violence. The announcement comes nearly a year after the shooting at Oxford high where four students were killed and seven other people were injured. […]
