Need help with today’s Wordle? Here are some hints

By Lottie Elizabeth Johnson
 6 hours ago
The Wordle game website. | Screenshot, powerlanguage.co.uk/wordle

Today’s Wordle is fairly easy — it’s taking players an average of 3.7 guesses to solve, per the website Tom’s Guide .

If you are stumped — or have a winning streak you don’t want to snap — here are a few hints to help you out:

  • The word contains two vowels.
  • There are no repeated letters.
  • All of the letters are commonly used.

(The answer is at the very bottom of the article.)

What is the best Wordle starting word?

A Wordle bot has revealed that “crane” is the best Wordle starting word, the Deseret News reported.

The Deseret News staff recently shared some of its go-to starting words, which included “stare” and “adieu,” among others.

What are some of your Wordle go-to words? Share in the comments section below.

Wordle spinoffs

If you’re wanting to try other Wordle-esque games, visit this extensive list of Wordle spinoffs at Deseret.com . The running list covers everything from music to math to travel to movies.

And today’s Wordle answer is ...

Chafe.

According to Merriam-Webster, “chafe” has a few definitions, including:

  • “To warm by rubbing especially with the hands.”
  • “To rub so as to wear away.”
  • “To feel irritation, discontent, or impatience.”
  • “A state of vexation.”

Note: This story will be updated daily.

