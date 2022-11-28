Need help with today’s Wordle? Here are some hints
Today’s Wordle is fairly easy — it’s taking players an average of 3.7 guesses to solve, per the website Tom’s Guide .
If you are stumped — or have a winning streak you don’t want to snap — here are a few hints to help you out:
- The word contains two vowels.
- There are no repeated letters.
- All of the letters are commonly used.
(The answer is at the very bottom of the article.)
What is the best Wordle starting word?
A Wordle bot has revealed that “crane” is the best Wordle starting word, the Deseret News reported.
The Deseret News staff recently shared some of its go-to starting words, which included “stare” and “adieu,” among others.
What are some of your Wordle go-to words? Share in the comments section below.
Wordle spinoffs
If you’re wanting to try other Wordle-esque games, visit this extensive list of Wordle spinoffs at Deseret.com . The running list covers everything from music to math to travel to movies.
And today’s Wordle answer is ...
Chafe.
According to Merriam-Webster, “chafe” has a few definitions, including:
- “To warm by rubbing especially with the hands.”
- “To rub so as to wear away.”
- “To feel irritation, discontent, or impatience.”
- “A state of vexation.”
Note: This story will be updated daily.
