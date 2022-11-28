ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MS

Deion Sanders Confirms Head Coaching Job Offer From Colorado

By Zach Koons
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 2 days ago

The Jackson State coach made clear that it’s not the only offer he’s received.

Jackson State football coach Deion Sanders confirmed a blockbuster report Monday, telling reporters on a conference call that he has received a job offer to be the new coach at Colorado .

“The report is true,” Sanders said, per Kyle T. Mosely of HBCU Legends , referring to a report by Bruce Feldman of Fox Sports ahead of Saturday morning’s rivalry week slate.

Sanders said Monday that while Colorado has offered him the gig, other unidentified programs are still in the mix for his services. He did not say whether or not he’d accepted a new job, saying that his focus remains on this week’s SWAC championship game against Southern, according to Terrance Harris of Defender Network.

Feldman reported Saturday that he was told Sanders “has legit interest” in filling the Buffs’ vacancy and that Colorado is optimistic about its chances to pry him away from Jackson State. Sources previously told Sports Illustrated ’s Richard Johnson that Sanders had interviewed for the gig at Colorado, but that the Pac-12 program had not given up on its pursuit of Illinois defensive coordinator Ryan Walters, who is a Colorado alum.

The 2022 season has been one to forget for the Buffs. Colorado fired Karl Dorrell after an 0–5 start and then went 1–6 under interim coach Mike Sanford Jr. The Buffs closed out the campaign on Saturday with a 63–21 blowout loss to Utah.

Meanwhile at Jackson State, Sanders has turned the Tigers into one of the hottest teams in the country. Jackson State has gone 22–2 over its past two seasons, due in large part to Coach Prime’s efforts on the recruiting trail and on the sideline.

The Tigers are 11–0 in 2022 going into this weekend’s game against Southern. Kickoff for the SWAC Championship–and what could be Sanders’s last game at Jackson State–is scheduled for 4 p.m. ET on Saturday in Jackson, Miss.

George Palmer Sr
2d ago

I know the larger schools can offer Coach Prime more money. But, I and pray he stays at Jackson State. He's been a blessing to all HBCU's schools and their programs.

Robert Howze
2d ago

Well no matter the choice he makes his services or deeply appreciated. It's about disciplining the kids,and growing men. He has set the example, and turned boys into men. The thing to do is continue the growth. Me myself would like for him to remain at least until the stadium is build,but I will support any decision he makes. He has returned the torch light on all HBCU Schools once again. He didn't only motivate JSU, but all HBCU schools can be recognized, not only in the black community, but in all of the Football world.

Hadron
2d ago

We can't put that entire burden on one man. Whether Deion stays or goes, he has played a significant role in bringing much needed attention to HBCU football. However, one man won't be the savior. Honestly, how many of us would deny ourselves a significant increase in salary if that was offered? Better yet, how many of us regularly contribute money to HBCU's? By virtue of the reported numbers it would seem not too many. We have to spread this responsibility more widely.

Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

