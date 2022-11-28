What they're saying: 49ers hand Saints first shutout in 21 years

New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara, middle, fumbles the ball between San Francisco 49ers cornerback Deommodore Lenoir, left, and linebacker Fred Warner during the first half. AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez

Defensive stops were the key to the San Francisco 49ers' Week 12 victory as the team topped the New Orleans Saints 13-0 for their fourth-straight win.

Jimmy Garoppolo threw a career-high 28 passes in the first half, the most by a 49ers quarterback in a first half in 13 years. He racked up 222 yards and connected with wide receiver Jauan Jennings for the game's lone touchdown.

After a brief absence, the injury bug crept up on the team again as running back Elijah Mitchell left the game in the third quarter with a possible sprained MCL.

With the 49ers sitting atop the NFC West division, here's a sampling of the Faithful to The Bay's feelings as the red and gold blanked the Saints for the first time since 2001.

The last 4 times the Saints have been shut out 🤯 Opponent2022 Week 12 @49ers 2002 Week 17 49ers1998 Week 6 49ers1997 Week 9 49ers pic.twitter.com/MkLhgHuH08 — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) November 28, 2022

FOX is trying to cause a 49ers Twitter Armageddon😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/Ix6kmQqT5z — 49ersSpin (@49ersSpin) November 28, 2022

A 49ers Super Bowl win would be nice to watch but the meltdown of Russ Wilson is a close second— NFL handicapper (@Tonyshealthtips) November 28, 2022

Seahawks lostCardinals lost Rams lost 49ers wonGoing to bed hyped knowing the squad is in sole place of first place in the NFC West 🙌🏼 pic.twitter.com/D1fSD7W2UI — OurSF49ers (@OurSf49ers) November 28, 2022

The @49ers sideline is having all the fun today 💪💪 pic.twitter.com/a9QAItIiIF — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) November 28, 2022

49ers now face 3 opponents in their next 4 games who are above .500 after facing just 3 all season...They also face TB12We are going to learn a lot about the 49ers over the next month. Season is about to get really fun.Enjoy it!— Jessie🎙 (@JNay_LSS) November 28, 2022

49ers crowd roads loudly as Nick Bosa knocks out the Saints pic.twitter.com/p8ck37NeVY — David Lombardi (@LombardiHimself) November 28, 2022

A DeMeco Ryans appreciation tweet…The Niners have now gone 6 quarters in a row without allowing a point. #49ers pic.twitter.com/3freldrwYW — Coach Yac 🗣 (@Coach_Yac) November 28, 2022

The wild thing is that the Saints actually drove into 49ers territory enough times that they could've feasibly won this game with five field goals.— Jeff Nowak (@Jeff_Nowak) November 28, 2022

This is fun. Can we just skip the 49ers offensive drive and give the Saints the ball in the red zone again?— East Bay Chris (@EastBayChris) November 28, 2022