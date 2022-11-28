ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What they're saying: 49ers hand Saints first shutout in 21 years

By Examiner Staff, AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YQ39P_0jQ6DiDu00
New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara, middle, fumbles the ball between San Francisco 49ers cornerback Deommodore Lenoir, left, and linebacker Fred Warner during the first half.  AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez

Defensive stops were the key to the San Francisco 49ers' Week 12 victory as the team topped the New Orleans Saints 13-0 for their fourth-straight win.

Jimmy Garoppolo threw a career-high 28 passes in the first half, the most by a 49ers quarterback in a first half in 13 years. He racked up 222 yards and connected with wide receiver Jauan Jennings for the game's lone touchdown.

After a brief absence, the injury bug crept up on the team again as running back Elijah Mitchell left the game in the third quarter with a possible sprained MCL.

With the 49ers sitting atop the NFC West division, here's a sampling of the Faithful to The Bay's feelings as the red and gold blanked the Saints for the first time since 2001.

The last 4 times the Saints have been shut out 🤯 Opponent2022 Week 12 @49ers 2002 Week 17 49ers1998 Week 6 49ers1997 Week 9 49ers pic.twitter.com/MkLhgHuH08 — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) November 28, 2022

FOX is trying to cause a 49ers Twitter Armageddon😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/Ix6kmQqT5z — 49ersSpin (@49ersSpin) November 28, 2022

A 49ers Super Bowl win would be nice to watch but the meltdown of Russ Wilson is a close second— NFL handicapper (@Tonyshealthtips) November 28, 2022

Seahawks lostCardinals lost Rams lost 49ers wonGoing to bed hyped knowing the squad is in sole place of first place in the NFC West 🙌🏼 pic.twitter.com/D1fSD7W2UI — OurSF49ers (@OurSf49ers) November 28, 2022

The @49ers sideline is having all the fun today 💪💪 pic.twitter.com/a9QAItIiIF — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) November 28, 2022

49ers now face 3 opponents in their next 4 games who are above .500 after facing just 3 all season...They also face TB12We are going to learn a lot about the 49ers over the next month. Season is about to get really fun.Enjoy it!— Jessie🎙 (@JNay_LSS) November 28, 2022

49ers crowd roads loudly as Nick Bosa knocks out the Saints pic.twitter.com/p8ck37NeVY — David Lombardi (@LombardiHimself) November 28, 2022

A DeMeco Ryans appreciation tweet…The Niners have now gone 6 quarters in a row without allowing a point. #49ers pic.twitter.com/3freldrwYW — Coach Yac 🗣 (@Coach_Yac) November 28, 2022

The wild thing is that the Saints actually drove into 49ers territory enough times that they could've feasibly won this game with five field goals.— Jeff Nowak (@Jeff_Nowak) November 28, 2022

This is fun. Can we just skip the 49ers offensive drive and give the Saints the ball in the red zone again?— East Bay Chris (@EastBayChris) November 28, 2022

