Belmont, MA

Assessors Fill Open Seat With Life-Long Belmontian

The Belmont Board of Assessors has a complete line-up as life-long Belmont resident Patrick Murphy was appointed by the Belmont Select Board to take the seat formerly held by Charles Clark who resigned early in November. Born and raised in Belmont, Murphy is a Lexington-based residential real estate attorney for...
BELMONT, MA
CBS Boston

Boston City Councilors weigh allowing 16, 17-year-olds to vote in local elections

BOSTON -- Boston City Councilors will vote on Wednesday to determine if a special law that would allow 16 and 17-year-olds to vote in municipal elections moves forward. The law would not change any voting requirements at the state or federal level. The petition for a special law was offered by City Councilors Julia Mejia, Kenzie Bok, Liz Breadon, Kendra Lara, Ricardo Arroyo, and Ruthzee Louijeune."A lot of decisions that directly impact young people are being made without their direct consent ... The time has come to acknowledge the critical role that young people play in our City and grant them...
BOSTON, MA
WBUR

State clears East Boston substation for construction without 14 local environmental permits

The utility Eversource can soon begin construction on a controversial electrical substation in East Boston. Much to the outrage of opponents and many residents, the company secured its final environmental permits for the project Tuesday evening with a special waiver from a state board. The Energy Facilities Siting Board, which controls permitting for all large energy projects in Massachusetts, voted to allow Eversource to bypass the 14 remaining state and local permits it needed for the project.
BOSTON, MA
ABC6.com

Proposed septic system changes could cost residents thousands

DARTMOUTH, Mass. (WLNE) — A proposed septic change by the Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection has stirred up controversy among municipalities and residents, as the changes could mean high costs for homeowners as much as $50,000. The proposed amendments to Title 5 by the Department of Environmental Protection are...
DARTMOUTH, MA
middlesexda.com

New Class of Middlesex Assistant District Attorneys Sworn In

WOBURN – Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan has announced the swearing in of the 2022 new class of Assistant District Attorneys (ADAs) formed by fourteen recently graduated lawyers. The class was sworn in on November 21, 2022. From top left to right: Steve Loughlin, First Assistant to the District Attorney; Andrew Mange, Allston, MA; Christy Salzman, Brighton, MA; Kaylie Daniels, Cambridge, MA; Leon Rotenstein, Waltham, MA; Joanah Perkins, Boston, MA; Alfred Spencer, Boston MA; Travis Belmore, Quincy, MA; Alice Casey, Chief of District Courts; Jessica Fleet, Hopkinton, MA; Alexandra Kelly, Boston, MA; Nicole Zacharias, Burlington, MA; Isabelle Bertolozzi, Boston, MA; Jordan Paurowski, Waltham, MA; Dhiral Patel, Somerville, MA; Julien Gelly, Brookline, MA; and District Attorney Marian Ryan.
MIDDLESEX COUNTY, MA
thelocalne.ws

Georgetown company acquires Ipswich and Topsfield businesses

GEORGETOWN — Momentum Manufacturing Group (MMG) has announced its acquisition of Little Enterprises in Ipswich and Evans Industries in Topsfield. One of the top ten largest metal manufacturers in North America, MMG said it was a strategic acquisition of two companies that support semiconductor manufacturing. The move will see...
IPSWICH, MA
FUN 107

Legendary Wareham Restaurant Permanently Closes

There is shocking news to report out of Wareham. In what is becoming an all-too-common occurrence, another legendary restaurant is closing on the SouthCoast. We were stunned to learn Monday morning at Fun 107 that Lindsey's Family Restaurant in Wareham has closed its doors permanently. The restaurant has served summer...
WAREHAM, MA
NECN

Ristorante Fiore in Boston's North End Is Closing

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]. A longtime dining spot in the North End is getting ready to shut down. According to a Facebook post from the place, Ristorante Fiore is closing its doors, with the note from the Hanover Street spot saying the following:. After much thought,...
BOSTON, MA
Worcester Telegram & Gazette

Amazon pays $26.7 million for properties in Grafton, Shrewsbury and Westborough

Amazon Data Services Inc. this month purchased properties in Grafton, Shrewsbury and Westborough for a total of $26.7 million from a Boston-based financial services company, according to the Worcester District Registry of Deeds. The company purchased a 1.8-acre property at 8 Centennial Drive in Grafton for $15.1 million from State Street Corp. The property includes a 153,193-square-foot building across the Shrewsbury town line, according to the Grafton Assessors Office. ...
GRAFTON, MA
Worcester Telegram & Gazette

Worcester homeowners in line for 9.6% tax increase; values up

WORCESTER - City Councilors voted 7-4 Tuesday night to keep residential taxes as low as possible next year, approving a rate of $14.34 per thousand for residential properties and $31.26 per thousand for commercial and industrial properties. “I don’t know how much more people can handle,” at-Large Councilor Donna Colorio said, citing a 40-year high in inflation that is reflected in higher food, energy costs and more. “I think we have no other choice this year but...
WORCESTER, MA
WSBS

This Massachusetts Lake Has The Longest Name Ever

We all remember the first time we heard the word supercalifragilisticexpialidocious. Ahh yes, one of the most memorable parts of the iconic movie "Mary Poppins". The made up word the kids loved to say back in the day was 34 letters long. What Is The Longest Word In The English...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
MassLive.com

Mass. regional buses will be free for the rest of the year

For the rest of 2022, all of Massachusetts’ 15 regional transit authorities will be free for commuters as part of “Try Transit Holiday.”. “The program is designed to encourage new customers to ‘Try Transit’ by offering no-cost trips to shop or dine at local businesses, visit with friends and family, and commute to work during the holiday season,” a Pioneer Valley Transit Authority press release stated.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
capecod.com

Video: Local firefighter graduate State Fire Academy

STOW, MA – State Fire Marshal Peter J. Ostroskey and Deputy State Fire Marshal Maribel Fournier, acting director of the Massachusetts Firefighting Academy (MFA), announced the graduation of 24 firefighters from the 50-day Career Recruit Firefighting Training Program. “First responders are on the frontlines protecting their communities, and these...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
high-profile.com

Construction Manager Hires Two

Holliston, MA – Colantonio Inc. continues to expand with the recent hiring of Assistant Superintendent Justin Ryan and Assistant Project Manager Alex Joyce. Ryan joins the firm with 14 years of commercial construction experience as an assistant superintendent and engineering technician with former employers Cranshaw Construction and GZA GeoEnvironmental. He earned a B.S. in construction management from Wentworth Institute of Technology.
HOLLISTON, MA
hollistontownnews.com

Wreaths Across America Honors Veterans In Holliston, Needs Help

For a National Honor Society project, I am partnering with the Jason Russell Society of the Children of the American Revolution, the Old Middlesex Chapter Sons of the American Revolution, and the Mt. Hollis Masonic Lodge to honor our Holliston veterans. Each year, millions of Americans come together to remember...
HOLLISTON, MA

