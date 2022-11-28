Read full article on original website
6 Family-Friendly Festive Holiday Events Happening in Salem!Dianna CarneySalem, MA
Car Crashes Into Whitman CVS on Week Anniversary of Hingham Apple Store TragedyDianna CarneyWhitman, MA
Tufts prepares for various outcomes in Supreme Court affirmative action caseThe Tufts Daily
Students react to Massachusetts gubernatorial election, ballot questions 1, 4The Tufts DailyMassachusetts State
Author JL Rothstein will be at a book signing at the Tatnuck Booksellers this SaturdayJames PatrickWestborough, MA
belmontonian.com
Assessors Fill Open Seat With Life-Long Belmontian
The Belmont Board of Assessors has a complete line-up as life-long Belmont resident Patrick Murphy was appointed by the Belmont Select Board to take the seat formerly held by Charles Clark who resigned early in November. Born and raised in Belmont, Murphy is a Lexington-based residential real estate attorney for...
Boston City Councilors weigh allowing 16, 17-year-olds to vote in local elections
BOSTON -- Boston City Councilors will vote on Wednesday to determine if a special law that would allow 16 and 17-year-olds to vote in municipal elections moves forward. The law would not change any voting requirements at the state or federal level. The petition for a special law was offered by City Councilors Julia Mejia, Kenzie Bok, Liz Breadon, Kendra Lara, Ricardo Arroyo, and Ruthzee Louijeune."A lot of decisions that directly impact young people are being made without their direct consent ... The time has come to acknowledge the critical role that young people play in our City and grant them...
natickreport.com
Natick business buzz: Fair & Yeager exits prime downtown space; Maine Girl Cupcakes coming to town; Agostino’s for lunch; Shopper’s Find closing
Fair & Yeager Insurance Agency, which launched in 1898 and has been a Natick Center mainstay on Main Street, has quietly moved to Needham at the headquarters of an outfit called Provider Group. This according to a sign on the business’s door. No word about the change on the Fair...
WBUR
State clears East Boston substation for construction without 14 local environmental permits
The utility Eversource can soon begin construction on a controversial electrical substation in East Boston. Much to the outrage of opponents and many residents, the company secured its final environmental permits for the project Tuesday evening with a special waiver from a state board. The Energy Facilities Siting Board, which controls permitting for all large energy projects in Massachusetts, voted to allow Eversource to bypass the 14 remaining state and local permits it needed for the project.
Activists, school officials clash over new regional school location in Wakefield
While local activists say the new location would be detrimental to the surrounding forest, one school official says their concerns are overblown and fueled by NIMBYism. Local activists and school officials in Wakefield are engaged in a bitter fight over the chosen location for a new regional vocational school. Friends...
ABC6.com
Proposed septic system changes could cost residents thousands
DARTMOUTH, Mass. (WLNE) — A proposed septic change by the Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection has stirred up controversy among municipalities and residents, as the changes could mean high costs for homeowners as much as $50,000. The proposed amendments to Title 5 by the Department of Environmental Protection are...
middlesexda.com
New Class of Middlesex Assistant District Attorneys Sworn In
WOBURN – Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan has announced the swearing in of the 2022 new class of Assistant District Attorneys (ADAs) formed by fourteen recently graduated lawyers. The class was sworn in on November 21, 2022. From top left to right: Steve Loughlin, First Assistant to the District Attorney; Andrew Mange, Allston, MA; Christy Salzman, Brighton, MA; Kaylie Daniels, Cambridge, MA; Leon Rotenstein, Waltham, MA; Joanah Perkins, Boston, MA; Alfred Spencer, Boston MA; Travis Belmore, Quincy, MA; Alice Casey, Chief of District Courts; Jessica Fleet, Hopkinton, MA; Alexandra Kelly, Boston, MA; Nicole Zacharias, Burlington, MA; Isabelle Bertolozzi, Boston, MA; Jordan Paurowski, Waltham, MA; Dhiral Patel, Somerville, MA; Julien Gelly, Brookline, MA; and District Attorney Marian Ryan.
universalhub.com
Walpole Mall goes the way of the Dedham Mall, only slower, but the arcade remains
Like its counterpart down Rte. 1 in Dedham, the Walpole Mall used to be a bustling indoor mall. But unlike the Dedham Mall, whose owners just shut what was left of the inside mall quickly and turned it into a collection of big-box stores, the Walpole Mall has been slowly suffocating for years.
thelocalne.ws
Georgetown company acquires Ipswich and Topsfield businesses
GEORGETOWN — Momentum Manufacturing Group (MMG) has announced its acquisition of Little Enterprises in Ipswich and Evans Industries in Topsfield. One of the top ten largest metal manufacturers in North America, MMG said it was a strategic acquisition of two companies that support semiconductor manufacturing. The move will see...
Legendary Wareham Restaurant Permanently Closes
There is shocking news to report out of Wareham. In what is becoming an all-too-common occurrence, another legendary restaurant is closing on the SouthCoast. We were stunned to learn Monday morning at Fun 107 that Lindsey's Family Restaurant in Wareham has closed its doors permanently. The restaurant has served summer...
NECN
Ristorante Fiore in Boston's North End Is Closing
[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]. A longtime dining spot in the North End is getting ready to shut down. According to a Facebook post from the place, Ristorante Fiore is closing its doors, with the note from the Hanover Street spot saying the following:. After much thought,...
Amazon pays $26.7 million for properties in Grafton, Shrewsbury and Westborough
Amazon Data Services Inc. this month purchased properties in Grafton, Shrewsbury and Westborough for a total of $26.7 million from a Boston-based financial services company, according to the Worcester District Registry of Deeds. The company purchased a 1.8-acre property at 8 Centennial Drive in Grafton for $15.1 million from State Street Corp. The property includes a 153,193-square-foot building across the Shrewsbury town line, according to the Grafton Assessors Office. ...
Worcester homeowners in line for 9.6% tax increase; values up
WORCESTER - City Councilors voted 7-4 Tuesday night to keep residential taxes as low as possible next year, approving a rate of $14.34 per thousand for residential properties and $31.26 per thousand for commercial and industrial properties. “I don’t know how much more people can handle,” at-Large Councilor Donna Colorio said, citing a 40-year high in inflation that is reflected in higher food, energy costs and more. “I think we have no other choice this year but...
This Massachusetts Lake Has The Longest Name Ever
We all remember the first time we heard the word supercalifragilisticexpialidocious. Ahh yes, one of the most memorable parts of the iconic movie "Mary Poppins". The made up word the kids loved to say back in the day was 34 letters long. What Is The Longest Word In The English...
Possible national rail strike would be 'devastating,' Polar exec warns
WORCESTER – Some Worcester businesses watched with anxious anticipation Wednesday as Congress was expected to vote on a bill to avert a national rail strike. It happened, as the U.S. House of Representatives voted 290-137 to support a tentative labor-management contract brokered by the White House in September to avert a strike. The...
Mass. regional buses will be free for the rest of the year
For the rest of 2022, all of Massachusetts’ 15 regional transit authorities will be free for commuters as part of “Try Transit Holiday.”. “The program is designed to encourage new customers to ‘Try Transit’ by offering no-cost trips to shop or dine at local businesses, visit with friends and family, and commute to work during the holiday season,” a Pioneer Valley Transit Authority press release stated.
capecod.com
Video: Local firefighter graduate State Fire Academy
STOW, MA – State Fire Marshal Peter J. Ostroskey and Deputy State Fire Marshal Maribel Fournier, acting director of the Massachusetts Firefighting Academy (MFA), announced the graduation of 24 firefighters from the 50-day Career Recruit Firefighting Training Program. “First responders are on the frontlines protecting their communities, and these...
high-profile.com
Construction Manager Hires Two
Holliston, MA – Colantonio Inc. continues to expand with the recent hiring of Assistant Superintendent Justin Ryan and Assistant Project Manager Alex Joyce. Ryan joins the firm with 14 years of commercial construction experience as an assistant superintendent and engineering technician with former employers Cranshaw Construction and GZA GeoEnvironmental. He earned a B.S. in construction management from Wentworth Institute of Technology.
hollistontownnews.com
Wreaths Across America Honors Veterans In Holliston, Needs Help
For a National Honor Society project, I am partnering with the Jason Russell Society of the Children of the American Revolution, the Old Middlesex Chapter Sons of the American Revolution, and the Mt. Hollis Masonic Lodge to honor our Holliston veterans. Each year, millions of Americans come together to remember...
thelocalne.ws
The red-headed woodpecker is a rare visitor to Ipswich, where the field meets the forest
If you are running in the fields at Appleton Farms, at the Trustees of Reservations landscape on 1A in Ipswich, run back past the farm store and straight down the path. Listen for a drumming sound that lasts about one second, then pauses, then repeats. You might hear the call, too: a loud “qurr.”
