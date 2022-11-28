ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richard Lewis confirms return to 'Curb Your Enthusiasm'

By Annie Martin
 2 days ago

Nov. 28 (UPI) -- Richard Lewis is returning to Curb Your Enthusiasm .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GFQFn_0jQ6Cjva00
Richard Lewis will reunite with Larry David in Season 12 of the HBO series "Curb Your Enthusiasm." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

The 75-year-old actor confirmed Monday that he will appear in Season 12 of the HBO comedy series.

Season 12 reunites Lewis with Curb Your Enthusiasm creator and star Larry David , his longtime friend and collaborator.

Lewis shared a photo with David from set on Twitter.

"I'm back shooting Curb! I'm a lucky cat to be with my oldest pal who just so happens to be a genius. Don't tell him I called him that or he'll mock me to my grave. A 22 year ride so far!" he wrote.

Curb Your Enthusiasm originally had an eight-season run on HBO from 2000 to 2011. The show returned for a ninth season in 2017 and was revived again for Seasons 10 and 11 in 2020 and 2021, respectively.

Lewis has a recurring role as a fictionalized version of himself and last appeared in Season 11, Episode 7.

Jeff Garlin, Cheryl Hines , Susie Essman and J.B. Smoove also star.

HBO renewed Curb Your Enthusiasm for Season 12 in August. The network has yet to announce a premiere date for the new season.

This article originally appeared on UPI.com

