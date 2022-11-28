ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

4man
2d ago

Lightfoot and Foxx doing a bang up job in Chicago. Let’s make sure we vote for beetle juice again. Especially if you’re a criminal.

LJWR
2d ago

Did they defund the police there? Seems like crime is constant or maybe NewsBreak is keeping count for an article about gun control or gun ban.

were screwed
2d ago

And they voted the same politicians back in to office so it will continue and don’t worry there vote Beetlejuice back in again also , so stand proud Illinois you got this 👍

Boy, 15, fatally shot on South Side porch

CHICAGO - A teenage boy was shot and killed Tuesday night in the Englewood neighborhood. The 15-year-old was sitting on the porch of a home around 9 p.m. in the 700 block of West 60th Street when two gunmen walked up and started shooting at him, according to Chicago police.
Chicago man charged with killing 60-year-old uncle inside South Side home

CHICAGO - A man has been charged with fatally shooting his 60-year-old uncle during an argument inside their home in Auburn Gresham over the weekend. Harry Bowen, 46, and Gerald Bonner, 60, began arguing after Bowen entered the apartment they shared in the 7800 block of South Honore Avenue about 3:40 a.m. Saturday, according to Chicago police.
Suspect shoots man during attempted robbery in Back of the Yards

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A man was shot during an armed robbery in the Back of the Yards neighborhood Tuesday evening.It happened in the 5100 block of South Laflin at 9:30 p.m.Police say the victim was in an alley trying to jump-start a car when a robber came up to him with a gun and demanded his wallet. When he wouldn't give it - the robber shot the man.The victim was taken to the University of Chicago hospital in fair condition. No one is in custody.Area One detectives are investigating. 
Man hospitalized after armed robbery in South Side alley

CHICAGO - A man was in an alley in the Back of the Yards when he was shot and robbed Tuesday night. Police say a 47-year-old man was in an alley around 9:32 p.m. in the 5100 block of South Laflin Street trying to jump start a car when an armed man demanded his wallet.
Man shot in the head while traveling in vehicle on Chicago's South Side

CHICAGO - A man is in critical condition after being shot in the head while traveling inside a vehicle on Chicago's South Side. At about 4:07 p.m. Monday, a 49-year-old man was traveling in a vehicle westbound in the 400 block of East 87th Street when he was shot in the head, Chicago police said.
2 charged in fatal shooting of 12-year-old girl on her birthday

CHICAGO — Two men have been charged with murder in the March shooting of a girl on her 12th birthday, according to Chicago police. In a news conference Tuesday, CPD Supt. David Brown said Malik Parish, 22, and Abdul Ali, 20, are both charged with one felony count of first-degree murder, among other charges. “She […]
Man shot to death in Chatham

On Monday night in Chatham on the South Side, a man was shot and killed. In the 700 block of East 79th Street, the male, 20, was standing on the sidewalk when a gunman opened fire, according to Chicago police. He was brought to the University of Chicago Medical Center,...
Beach Park home shot up while people were inside: officials

BEACH PARK, Ill. - An investigation has been launched after gunfire struck an occupied home Tuesday morning in the north suburban Beach Park. Lake County sheriff's deputies said they received a report of shots fired around 3:35 a.m. at a home in the 12800 block of West Wakefield Drive. Upon...
