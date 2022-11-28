Read full article on original website
4man
2d ago
Lightfoot and Foxx doing a bang up job in Chicago. Let’s make sure we vote for beetle juice again. Especially if you’re a criminal.
LJWR
2d ago
Did they defund the police there? Seems like crime is constant or maybe NewsBreak is keeping count for an article about gun control or gun ban.
were screwed
2d ago
And they voted the same politicians back in to office so it will continue and don’t worry there vote Beetlejuice back in again also , so stand proud Illinois you got this 👍
Mile High Cocktail Club: Chicago's newest speakeasy is 46 floors upJennifer GeerChicago, IL
The Ongoing Case Of The Teen Found In A FreezerStill UnsolvedRosemont, IL
Abraham Lincoln statues in Chicago are being defacedJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Chicago to issue one time $500 relief payments to eligible residentsLashaunta MooreChicago, IL
4 Great Steakhouses in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
fox32chicago.com
Boy, 15, fatally shot on South Side porch
CHICAGO - A teenage boy was shot and killed Tuesday night in the Englewood neighborhood. The 15-year-old was sitting on the porch of a home around 9 p.m. in the 700 block of West 60th Street when two gunmen walked up and started shooting at him, according to Chicago police.
fox32chicago.com
Woman shot trying to escape man who threatened her on Chicago's West Side
CHICAGO - A woman was shot while trying to escape a domestic dispute Tuesday night in the East Garfield Park neighborhood. The 36-year-old was traveling in a car with a man who threatened to hurt her just before midnight in the 3600 block of West Franklin Boulevard, police said. The...
Chicago police looking for two suspects in killing of teenager sitting on a porch
A Chicago teenager was shot and killed on Tuesday by two males armed with handguns who fled after committing the crime, according to police.
Two Chicago Women Carjacked In Same Neighborhood 30 Minutes Apart
The suspects remain on the loose.
Chicago Public Schools teacher shot, killed while driving in Far South Side shooting
CPS said Quentine Carradine was an "integral part" of New Sullivan Elementary through his work in Special Education and as a basketball coach.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago man charged with killing 60-year-old uncle inside South Side home
CHICAGO - A man has been charged with fatally shooting his 60-year-old uncle during an argument inside their home in Auburn Gresham over the weekend. Harry Bowen, 46, and Gerald Bonner, 60, began arguing after Bowen entered the apartment they shared in the 7800 block of South Honore Avenue about 3:40 a.m. Saturday, according to Chicago police.
cwbchicago.com
Amazon driver carjacked, two women robbed in about 10 minutes on the North Side
Chicago — An Amazon courier was carjacked and two other people were robbed at gunpoint in about 10 minutes Wednesday afternoon in the West Ridge neighborhood, according to Chicago police reports. The Amazon worker was using his personal car to deliver packages when two masked men approached him in...
Chicago crime: Man stabbed in neck on CTA train in Lincoln Park, police say
A man was stabbed on a CTA train on the city's North Side, Chicago police said.
Suspect shoots man during attempted robbery in Back of the Yards
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A man was shot during an armed robbery in the Back of the Yards neighborhood Tuesday evening.It happened in the 5100 block of South Laflin at 9:30 p.m.Police say the victim was in an alley trying to jump-start a car when a robber came up to him with a gun and demanded his wallet. When he wouldn't give it - the robber shot the man.The victim was taken to the University of Chicago hospital in fair condition. No one is in custody.Area One detectives are investigating.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago police: Man heard shots, felt pain; taken to hospital in critical condition
CHICAGO - An 18-year-old man was shot in the back and critically wounded Tuesday night in Chicago's New City neighborhood. Around 6:20 p.m., police say the male victim was in a gangway in the 4400 block of South Wood Street when he heard shots and felt pain. The man was...
Police ask for help investigating fatal party shooting
The Chicago Police Department is asking for the public’s help as detectives continue to investigate a fatal shooting on the Far South Side last week.
fox32chicago.com
Man hospitalized after armed robbery in South Side alley
CHICAGO - A man was in an alley in the Back of the Yards when he was shot and robbed Tuesday night. Police say a 47-year-old man was in an alley around 9:32 p.m. in the 5100 block of South Laflin Street trying to jump start a car when an armed man demanded his wallet.
Buffalo Grove murders: 2 children among 5 found dead in domestic-related incident
A large-scale police investigation is underway in Buffalo Grove after five people were found dead, police say
Chicago crime: Group breaks into Jaguar dealership in Bucktown, police say
A group broke into a car dealer ship on the city's Northwest Side, Chicago police said.
fox32chicago.com
Man shot in the head while traveling in vehicle on Chicago's South Side
CHICAGO - A man is in critical condition after being shot in the head while traveling inside a vehicle on Chicago's South Side. At about 4:07 p.m. Monday, a 49-year-old man was traveling in a vehicle westbound in the 400 block of East 87th Street when he was shot in the head, Chicago police said.
2 charged in fatal shooting of 12-year-old girl on her birthday
CHICAGO — Two men have been charged with murder in the March shooting of a girl on her 12th birthday, according to Chicago police. In a news conference Tuesday, CPD Supt. David Brown said Malik Parish, 22, and Abdul Ali, 20, are both charged with one felony count of first-degree murder, among other charges. “She […]
theeastcountygazette.com
Man shot to death in Chatham
On Monday night in Chatham on the South Side, a man was shot and killed. In the 700 block of East 79th Street, the male, 20, was standing on the sidewalk when a gunman opened fire, according to Chicago police. He was brought to the University of Chicago Medical Center,...
ABC7 Chicago
Chicago crime: 2 men beaten, robbed at gunpoint in Irving Park area, police say
CHICAGO -- Two men were robbed at gunpoint hours apart early Monday near the Irving Park neighborhood. The first victim, 62, was walking on a sidewalk in the 4000 block of West Cornelia Avenue when three men stepped out of a red sedan and approached him about 1:30 a.m., Chicago police said.
fox32chicago.com
Beach Park home shot up while people were inside: officials
BEACH PARK, Ill. - An investigation has been launched after gunfire struck an occupied home Tuesday morning in the north suburban Beach Park. Lake County sheriff's deputies said they received a report of shots fired around 3:35 a.m. at a home in the 12800 block of West Wakefield Drive. Upon...
3 injured, 1 critically, in shooting and car crash on South Side, Chicago police say
Three people were injured in a shooting and crash on Chicago's South Side Monday afternoon, CPD said.
