RI Lottery
CRANSTON, R.I. (AP) _ These Rhode Island lotteries were drawn Monday:
Lucky For Life
17-21-35-36-42, Lucky Ball: 9
(seventeen, twenty-one, thirty-five, thirty-six, forty-two; Lucky Ball: nine)
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: 305,000,000
Numbers Evening
8-6-8-8
(eight, six, eight, eight)
Numbers Midday
2-2-6-4
(two, two, six, four)
Powerball
29-30-32-48-50, Powerball: 20, Power Play: 2
(twenty-nine, thirty, thirty-two, forty-eight, fifty; Powerball: twenty; Power Play: two)
Estimated jackpot: $65,000,000
Wild Money
06-15-16-23-29, Extra: 26
(six, fifteen, sixteen, twenty-three, twenty-nine; Extra: twenty-six)
Estimated jackpot: $323,000
