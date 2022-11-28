Read full article on original website
4 Great Pizza Places in Indiana
Photo byPhoto by Pablo Pacheco on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Indiana and you love eating pizza from time to time, here is a list of four amazing pizza places that are known for serving absolutely delicious pizza, every day of the week.
fox32chicago.com
States issue inflation-relief payments, including Illinois and Indiana
CHICAGO - At least 20 states have issued inflation-relief payments as Americans continue to struggle with soaring prices. Illinois and Indiana issued one-time rebates earlier this year. States are also offering expanded tax credits. Americans continue to face crippling inflation this holiday season. Prices rose 7.7 percent year-over-year in October.
Indiana’s horrific public health standing is a choice it’s willing to make
In the opening scene to the classic film, “Animal House,” two young freshmen walk by the statue of Emil Faber, the founder of the fictitious Faber College. The quote on the statue’s plaque was simple: “Knowledge is good.” Generally, we can all agree with that profound statement, can’t we? If so, it is “good” to […] The post Indiana’s horrific public health standing is a choice it’s willing to make appeared first on Indiana Capital Chronicle.
Have you Heard of the Indiana Oil Pit Squid?
Indiana tends to fly under the radar mostly. Sure, Indianapolis is a major metropolitan area, and I guess basketball is kind of a big deal there. But other than that, no quarrels with Michigan like Ohio has. But there is one legend that makes Indiana home to one of the...
cbs4indy.com
Mike Braun to run for Indiana governor in 2024
INDIANAPOLIS – Mike Braun will make a run at Indiana’s highest office. The U.S. senator filed paperwork Wednesday morning signaling his intent to run for Indiana governor. The move would open up a Senate seat in 2024. Politico first reported about the filing. “Mike Braun has filed his...
cbs4indy.com
Report raises concerns over availability of affording housing in Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS — A new report is raising concerns over the availability of affordable housing in Indiana. According to the report, put together by the Student Policy Network for Prosperity Indiana, about 87% of Indiana households making $35,000 or less are considered “rent burdened,” meaning they have to spend more than 30% of their income on rent, and that number is rising as rent prices continue to increase.
Can You Legally Bury a Body on Your Property in Indiana?
We will all die at some point. You will die. I will die. Everyone we know will die. I know that sounds crass, and you probably don't like thinking about it, but you know it's true. Time is undefeated in the game of life. It wins every time. If time were a sports team, its all-time (no pun intended) record would be something like three trillion and zero. Hopefully, you're still a long way away from that day coming, but when it does, you may like the idea of making your final resting place the place you call home. But, can you legally do that if you live in Indiana?
cbs4indy.com
Indiana man, nephew arrested in Jan. 6 Capitol breach
CROWN POINT, Ind. — An Indiana man and his nephew were arrested on felony charges in connection with the Jan. 6 Capitol breach. Dale Huttle, 61, of Crown Point, and his nephew Matthew Huttle, 40, of Hebron, are accused of entering the U.S. Capitol during the riot. Dale Huttle...
Missing northwest Indiana man located; Silver Alert canceled
DEMOTTE, Ind. — A statewide Silver Alert for a man missing from northwest Indiana has been canceled. The Newton County Sheriff's Department said in a Facebook post that 76-year-old Jerry Peyton has been located and was being transported. Commenters on the post noted that Peyton had been found safe.
abc57.com
Food Bank of Northern Indiana distribution sites December 2022
11 a.m. – 1 p.m. ET *While supplies last. WHERE: Bourbon Helping Hands/First United Methodist Church, 204 N. Washington St., Bourbon, IN 46504. *This distribution is sponsored by KeyBank and will serve 300 households. Monday, December 5, 2022 – Elkhart County. 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. ET *While...
Town Gets Label of “WORST Place In Wisconsin” and Residents Are Pissed
Everyone has an opinion and you know what they say about that, right? But then again, small-town pride doesn't care about your opinion. If you've ever wandered into a strange bar full of townies for the first time...you know what I mean. You get the "you ain't from around here" glances thrown at you from what most likely are sweet old men once you get to know them.
Indiana lawmakers considering changes to HS graduation requirements
INDIANAPOLIS – Indiana lawmakers are considering making changes to K-12 school curriculum requirements. House Speaker Todd Huston (R-Fishers) recently told reporters the goal is to better prepare students for today’s workforce. “How do we do more applied courses, whether we do personal finance courses, mathematical requirements, coding courses, science requirements,” Huston said. Officials at the […]
Indiana shooting involves police officers from 2 different departments
ST. JOHN, Ind. (CBS) -- Two police departments are at odds over a shooting that included an officer and an off-duty officer from a different town.It all started when an officer from St. John, Indiana opened fire at a vehicle he said was trying to run him down. But behind the wheel of that car was another officer from nearby Hammond. CBS 2's Andrew Ramos tried to sort out what happened.What's adding to the confusion to this already disturbing incident: two different narratives told by the two different police departments.Investigators with he Lake County Sheriff's Department was on the scene...
4 Great Steakhouses in Indiana
Photo byPhoto by Jason Leung on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Indiana and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Indiana that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for their absolutely delicious food and impeccable service, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely pay them a visit next time you are in the area and feel like trying something new.
abc57.com
Governor Holcomb directs flags to half-staff for Rep. Donald McEachin
Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb is directing businesses across the state to fly their flags at half-staff, per President Biden, to honor the life of United States Representative Donald McEachin from Virginia. Representative McEachin died on Monday. He was 61. Flags should be flown at half-staff from sunrise to sunset on...
wbiw.com
Gov. Holcomb directs flags to be flown at half-staff
INDIANA – Governor Eric J. Holcomb is directing flags to be flown at half-staff per President Joe Biden, to honor the life of United States Representative Donald McEachin from Virginia. Flags should be flown at half-staff from sunrise until sunset on Tuesday, Nov. 29. Gov. Holcomb is asking businesses...
WTHI
"You're always worried about the level of care..." SCOTUS hears nursing home case from Indiana
INDIANA (WTHI)- The United States Supreme Court is hearing arguments in numerous cases this session. One of those cases comes from Indiana. The Health and Hospital Corporation v. Talevski involves the care of Gorgi Talevski. His family claims he was cared for in a way that goes against federal law.
cbs4indy.com
Oklahoma country artist dies just hours after wedding: ‘It’s all so surreal’
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – An Oklahoma country music artist died just hours after getting married, according to his manager. Jake Flint, a singer-songwriter active in Oklahoma’s Red Dirt country scene, passed unexpectedly over the weekend, she said. He was 37 years old. “With a broken heart and in...
cbs4indy.com
Indiana lawmakers mulling property tax relief
INDIANAPOLIS – Republican state lawmakers say they’re exploring ways to provide property tax relief to Hoosiers when they return to the Statehouse early next year. House Speaker Todd Huston (R-Fishers) cited many Hoosiers’ rising tax bills amid climbing assessed property values as the reason they’re planning to review Indiana’s property tax system.
Payment of up to $650 coming from the state
money on tablePhoto byPhoto by Engin Akyurt (Unsplash)onUnsplash. If you live in Indiana, you should know that you likely should have received money from the state at this point. It could two payments or as just one payment, depending on when you filed your taxes. Here's how it breaks down. The first payment is a one-time $125 taxpayer refund because the Indiana state government has a surplus of funds. The second payment was proposed by Gov. Eric Holcomb in the amount of $200.
