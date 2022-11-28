ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Why The Shingles Vaccine Can Also Decrease Your Risk Of A Stroke

If you're like most Americans, you have a distinct memory of being sick at home with chickenpox, per the Mayo Clinic. There was the fever and headaches, oatmeal baths and calamine lotion for itchy skin, and trying to stomach chicken soup even though you didn't have an appetite. While the virus lasts for about a week, the effects of shingles may last a lifetime.
Failing eyesight may be a warning sign of a heart attack or stroke

NEW YORK — A common eye disease that can result in blindness may be a warning sign of a future heart attack or stroke, a new study reveals. Researchers from the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai in New York say people with a form of age-related macular degeneration (AMD) are more likely to develop cardiovascular disease. However, the discovery offers hope that doctors can create a screening program for heart problems.
Is Vertigo a Sign of Stroke?

The signs of vertigo can make you feel dizzy, and this can be a sign of a stroke. Recognizing the signs and symptoms of a possible stroke is important, as is getting treatment when necessary. It can be disorienting when the feeling of vertigo hits you. Your head feels like...
Signs of heart failure

Mayo Clinic experts say the main cause of heart failure is coronary artery disease, which can be caused by poorly controlled hypertension or diabetes. But people with sleep apnea, or those taking certain cancer medications may also be at higher risk. And in rare cases, viral infections can cause damage to the heart muscle.
Study Compares 2 Common Diuretics Used in Heart Failure

TUESDAY, Nov. 8, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Patients with heart failure are often prescribed a diuretic or "water pill" to prevent fluid buildup. A new study has found that two often-prescribed medications work equally well at reducing deaths.
Savvy Senior: How leg pains could be an early sign of heart attack or stroke

I started a walking program a few months ago to help me lose weight but I’ve been having problems with my legs and hips hurting during my walk, although they feel better once I stop. I thought it was just because I’m getting old, but my neighbor was telling me about a leg vein disease she has called PAD and thinks I may have something similar. What can you tell me about this?
Recognizing the signs of heart attack symptom most people ignore

According to doctors, this is the number one heart attack symptom most people ignore: Heart disease is the leading cause of death for both men and women in the United States, accounting for 1 in 5 deaths. And as reported by the World Health Organization, more than 80% of cardiovascular deaths are caused by heart attacks and strokes, and a third of these occur early in patients under the age of 70. Therefore, knowing the signs of a heart attack, especially the more subtle ones, is one of the best ways to prevent a sudden heart attack.
How People With Diabetes Can Lower Stroke Risk

After spending nearly two decades trying to manage her Type 2 diabetes, Agnes Czuchlewski landed in the emergency room in 2015, with news that she’d just experienced a heart attack. She also learned that she had metabolic syndrome, a cluster of conditions that includes diabetes but also brings higher risk of heart disease and stroke.
Shingles linked to 30% increased risk of stroke, coronary heart disease

Health experts and researchers have long suspected that shingles can lead to stroke and coronary heart disease. New research has found that the association between shingles and cardiovascular events is more significant than previously thought. The long-term study reveals that the association also lasts for a much longer duration than...
New medicine reduces triglyceride by 25%, no change in CVD risk in people with type 2 diabetes

A new medication, pemafibrate, lowered triglyceride levels among adults with type 2 diabetes yet did not decrease their cardiovascular risk, according to late-breaking science research presented today at the American Heart Association's Scientific Sessions 2022. "Triglyceride levels are commonly measured as part of routine preventive care in the U.S. Understanding...
What are the symptoms of stroke in females?

Males and females experience the same main symptoms of stroke. However, females can experience some different symptoms, such as confusion, general fatigue, and more. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) , stroke is the fifth leading cause of death for females in the United States, affecting 1 in 5...
Does beetroot juice lower blood pressure?

Hypertension is a severe public well being concern. It will increase the chance of extra harmful well being situations, reminiscent of coronary heart assault, stroke, and continual coronary heart failure. Hypertension can also be a significant danger issue for kidney illness. Beetroot accommodates excessive ranges of dietary nitrate (NO3), which...
With 95% efficacy, drug could eradicate rare sleeping sickness, researchers say

Although African trypanosomiasis, also known as sleeping sickness, has fallen in prominence to become extremely rare, the drug acoziborole may help the World Health Organization's goal of eradicating the parasitic disease by 2030, according to researchers. In a phase 2/3 trial, 208 hospitalized patients with the disease in the Democratic...
Dementia after stroke: Symptoms and outlook

Dementia after stroke is fairly common. Within 1 year, 18.4% of people who have had a stroke experience dementia. A stroke can damage the brain, leading to a type of dementia known as vascular dementia. The above information comes from a 2021 study in the Journal of Neurology, Neurosurgery &...
Blood Circulation Problems: How to Improve Blood Circulation

Health is wealth. Or so they say. But what contributes to healthy wealth? Nearly everyone agrees that cardiovascular health is an individual’s overall well-being. After all, the circulatory system pumps blood to every part of the body. From the heart to the blood vessels, it helps deliver nutrients to cells that make up the human body.

