If you're like most Americans, you have a distinct memory of being sick at home with chickenpox, per the Mayo Clinic. There was the fever and headaches, oatmeal baths and calamine lotion for itchy skin, and trying to stomach chicken soup even though you didn't have an appetite. While the virus lasts for about a week, the effects of shingles may last a lifetime.
NEW YORK — A common eye disease that can result in blindness may be a warning sign of a future heart attack or stroke, a new study reveals. Researchers from the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai in New York say people with a form of age-related macular degeneration (AMD) are more likely to develop cardiovascular disease. However, the discovery offers hope that doctors can create a screening program for heart problems.
Researchers say a surgery known as cryoablation appears to be more effective than drugs in treating atrial fibrillation (AFib). They say the results include both short-term and long-term benefits. Experts say this latest research is in line with medical professionals moving away from medications to treat AFib. A new study...
The signs of vertigo can make you feel dizzy, and this can be a sign of a stroke. Recognizing the signs and symptoms of a possible stroke is important, as is getting treatment when necessary. It can be disorienting when the feeling of vertigo hits you. Your head feels like...
Mayo Clinic experts say the main cause of heart failure is coronary artery disease, which can be caused by poorly controlled hypertension or diabetes. But people with sleep apnea, or those taking certain cancer medications may also be at higher risk. And in rare cases, viral infections can cause damage to the heart muscle.
TUESDAY, Nov. 8, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Patients with heart failure are often prescribed a diuretic or "water pill" to prevent fluid buildup. A new study has found that two often-prescribed medications work equally well at reducing deaths.
I started a walking program a few months ago to help me lose weight but I’ve been having problems with my legs and hips hurting during my walk, although they feel better once I stop. I thought it was just because I’m getting old, but my neighbor was telling me about a leg vein disease she has called PAD and thinks I may have something similar. What can you tell me about this?
According to doctors, this is the number one heart attack symptom most people ignore: Heart disease is the leading cause of death for both men and women in the United States, accounting for 1 in 5 deaths. And as reported by the World Health Organization, more than 80% of cardiovascular deaths are caused by heart attacks and strokes, and a third of these occur early in patients under the age of 70. Therefore, knowing the signs of a heart attack, especially the more subtle ones, is one of the best ways to prevent a sudden heart attack.
After spending nearly two decades trying to manage her Type 2 diabetes, Agnes Czuchlewski landed in the emergency room in 2015, with news that she’d just experienced a heart attack. She also learned that she had metabolic syndrome, a cluster of conditions that includes diabetes but also brings higher risk of heart disease and stroke.
A two-minute walk can lower blood sugar and the risk of developing type 2 diabetes, a new study has found. Researchers have found that walking within 60 to 90 minutes after a meal is more effective when blood sugar levels are high.
Health experts and researchers have long suspected that shingles can lead to stroke and coronary heart disease. New research has found that the association between shingles and cardiovascular events is more significant than previously thought. The long-term study reveals that the association also lasts for a much longer duration than...
Giving the anti-clotting drug rivaroxaban to patients for 12 weeks instead of the usual six after a blood clot in the lower leg reduces the risk of further clots developing up to two years after treatment, finds a trial published by The BMJ today. What's more, the additional six weeks...
A new medication, pemafibrate, lowered triglyceride levels among adults with type 2 diabetes yet did not decrease their cardiovascular risk, according to late-breaking science research presented today at the American Heart Association's Scientific Sessions 2022. "Triglyceride levels are commonly measured as part of routine preventive care in the U.S. Understanding...
Males and females experience the same main symptoms of stroke. However, females can experience some different symptoms, such as confusion, general fatigue, and more. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) , stroke is the fifth leading cause of death for females in the United States, affecting 1 in 5...
Women with endometriosis may have an increased risk of stroke, new research from theNational Institutes of Health suggests. This discovery has the potential to affect many people. It is estimated that more than 11% of women in the United States alone suffer from endometriosis.
Hypertension is a severe public well being concern. It will increase the chance of extra harmful well being situations, reminiscent of coronary heart assault, stroke, and continual coronary heart failure. Hypertension can also be a significant danger issue for kidney illness. Beetroot accommodates excessive ranges of dietary nitrate (NO3), which...
Although African trypanosomiasis, also known as sleeping sickness, has fallen in prominence to become extremely rare, the drug acoziborole may help the World Health Organization's goal of eradicating the parasitic disease by 2030, according to researchers. In a phase 2/3 trial, 208 hospitalized patients with the disease in the Democratic...
Blood clots in the arm can be dangerous. Here are the signs and symptoms to look out for, and how you can help prevent blood clots from developing.
Dementia after stroke is fairly common. Within 1 year, 18.4% of people who have had a stroke experience dementia. A stroke can damage the brain, leading to a type of dementia known as vascular dementia. The above information comes from a 2021 study in the Journal of Neurology, Neurosurgery &...
Health is wealth. Or so they say. But what contributes to healthy wealth? Nearly everyone agrees that cardiovascular health is an individual’s overall well-being. After all, the circulatory system pumps blood to every part of the body. From the heart to the blood vessels, it helps deliver nutrients to cells that make up the human body.
