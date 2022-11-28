Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Gephardt Daily
SLCPD responds to fatal auto pedestrian accident
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Nov. 30, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Salt Lake City Police are investigating a fatal auto-pedestrian accident that happened Wednesday afternoon in the Bonneville Hills neighborhood of the city. “2100 E and 1300 South is closed in both directions at 1300 South, and will be for...
Gephardt Daily
Update: Salt Lake City pedestrian killed after being struck by pickup truck
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Nov. 30, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A Salt Lake City pedestrian was killed Wednesday after being struck by a pickup truck at the intersection of 2100 East and 1300 South. First responders were dispatched to the accident site about 3:31 p.m. Bystanders were already performing...
Gephardt Daily
Driver, 78, critically injured after turning into path of TRAX train in West Valley City
WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah, Nov. 29, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A 78-year-old driver suffered critical injuries Tuesday after he turned his car into the path of a TRAX train. The accident happened at 12:15 p.m. in the Decker Lane area of West Valley City, at 3360 S. 2700 West, says a statement from Utah Transit Authority spokesman Carl Arky.
Gephardt Daily
Family of 6 rescued after tree search gone wrong in Wasatch County
WASATCH COUNTY, Utah, Nov. 30, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A family outing into a remote area of Wasatch County to search for a holiday tree turned memorable for all the wrong reasons. The six family members found themselves stranded after their Honda Pilot got stuck in the snow. Wasatch...
eastidahonews.com
Man shot, arrested following ‘extremely dangerous’ shootout on I-15
LAYTON, Utah (KSL.com) — A man who police say fired at officers while driving on I-15 during the busy morning commute Wednesday was shot by police and arrested. Despite multiple shots being exchanged, the man’s injuries are not considered to be life-threatening, and no one else was hurt.
Gephardt Daily
Silver Alert issued for Salt Lake City woman
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Nov. 30, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Salt Lake City police have issued a Silver Alert for a 65-year-old woman last seen Tuesday in the Fairpark neighborhood of Salt Lake City. Missing is Tayet Le, last seen near 1116 W. North Temple. She is Asian, and...
ABC 4
Layton police involved in I-15 shooting, one in custody
LAYTON, Utah (ABC4) – One man was taken to the hospital after getting into a shootout with Layton Police Department on I-15 on Wednesday morning. Layton Police told ABC4 the incident started around 6:30 a.m. when they received a call from a homeowner that a man was asleep in a car outside their home. Police say the man had a gun on him, and when he saw the officers, he tried to flee, hitting a patrol car in the process.
Gephardt Daily
Police warn of icy roads after pickup slides into garage of Roy residence
ROY, Utah, Nov. 29, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Roy City police are asking drivers to slow down after a pickup truck slipped on an icy, snow-covered street and slid into a stranger’s garage, causing structural damage. “Single vehicle crash in the area of 5600 S. 3400 West. Driver...
Driver extricated after TRAX accident in West Valley City
One person in an unknown condition has been extricated after a UTA TRAX train crashed in West Valley City on Tuesday.
Arrest made after investigation of two law office break-ins in Salt Lake City
A man, accused of breaking into two separate Salt Lake City law offices in a single day, has been arrested.
globeslcc.com
SLC focuses on ‘traffic calming’ as lower speed limit enforcement faces obstacles
In May, the Salt Lake City Council voted unanimously to lower speed limits in residential areas to 20 mph, affecting some 70% of all roads in the city. According to Salt Lake City Council Chairman Dan Dugan and advocacy groups such as Sweet Streets SLC, the change will take some adjusting to for both drivers and law enforcement, as traffic police must navigate staff and equipment shortages amid enforcing the new speeds of the road.
Driver over eight times legal limit stopped in Utah County, police say
A woman was arrested for DUI in Utah County after being stopped and testing eight times over the legal blood alcohol limit.
sunews.net
Kane County resident involved in shooting in Salt Lake, held on count of murder
On the night of November 21 and 22, Kane County citizen Dustin Pederson was safely booked by the Salt Lake City Police Department, in coordination with Kane County Sheriff’s Office, for the murder of Nichole Olsen. Pederson turned himself in to the Kane County Sheriff’s Office on November 21, and provided a report of the situation, along with the vehicle and weapon involved in the shooting.
KSLTV
Deputies: Driver arrested in Utah County had blood alcohol level 8 times legal limit
UTAH COUNTY, Utah — A 24-year-old woman was arrested Tuesday morning on suspicion of DUI after deputies said she drove erratically on a road near the sheriff’s office, ultimately damaging her car to the point where it was no longer operable. Sgt. Spencer Cannon said just after 8...
Gephardt Daily
Update: Charges filed against Payson man accused of crashing into horse in Spanish Fork parade
SPANISH FORK, Utah, Nov. 29, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A Payson man’s blood alcohol level was more than four times Utah’s legal limit Saturday when he crashed into a horse and rider during a Spanish Fork parade, police said. Police say Dionicio Vasquez, 57, was driving a...
Gephardt Daily
SLCPD announces burglary bust, including Utah AG’s Office.
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah Nov.30, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The Salt Lake City Police Department announced an arrest Wednesday in two weekend burglaries, including one at the Utah Attorney General’s Office. Suspect Anthony Jack, 44, was arrested in connection with both break-ins, according to a Wednesday evening SLCPD...
Suspect in custody after cameras were found in University of Utah bathrooms
A suspect is in custody after cameras were found taped under sinks in several bathrooms in the University of Utah's Student Life Building.
ABC 4
Utah teen sentenced in fatal robbery of Lindon teen
LINDON, Utah (ABC4) – A Utah teen involved in the robbery and death of Lindon teen in August has been sentenced into the custody of the Division of Juvenile Justice and Youth Services until he reaches the age of 25. The teen will also be required to serve 100...
Man in custody after driving into Spanish Fork parade, hitting horse and rider
A man has been taken into custody on suspicion of driving under the influence on Saturday, Nov. 26, after he drove into Spanish Fork's lights parade and struck a horse and rider.
Gephardt Daily
Woman dead after Tooele house fire
TOOELE, Utah, Nov. 29, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A Tooele woman has died after being caught in a house fire Tuesday morning. Tooele City fire and police departments were called to the scene, near 425 W. 500 South, at about 10:45 a.m., a statement from the TCFD says. “Upon...
Comments / 6