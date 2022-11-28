ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

Gephardt Daily

SLCPD responds to fatal auto pedestrian accident

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Nov. 30, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Salt Lake City Police are investigating a fatal auto-pedestrian accident that happened Wednesday afternoon in the Bonneville Hills neighborhood of the city. “2100 E and 1300 South is closed in both directions at 1300 South, and will be for...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
eastidahonews.com

Man shot, arrested following ‘extremely dangerous’ shootout on I-15

LAYTON, Utah (KSL.com) — A man who police say fired at officers while driving on I-15 during the busy morning commute Wednesday was shot by police and arrested. Despite multiple shots being exchanged, the man’s injuries are not considered to be life-threatening, and no one else was hurt.
LAYTON, UT
Gephardt Daily

Silver Alert issued for Salt Lake City woman

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Nov. 30, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Salt Lake City police have issued a Silver Alert for a 65-year-old woman last seen Tuesday in the Fairpark neighborhood of Salt Lake City. Missing is Tayet Le, last seen near 1116 W. North Temple. She is Asian, and...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC 4

Layton police involved in I-15 shooting, one in custody

LAYTON, Utah (ABC4) – One man was taken to the hospital after getting into a shootout with Layton Police Department on I-15 on Wednesday morning. Layton Police told ABC4 the incident started around 6:30 a.m. when they received a call from a homeowner that a man was asleep in a car outside their home. Police say the man had a gun on him, and when he saw the officers, he tried to flee, hitting a patrol car in the process.
LAYTON, UT
globeslcc.com

SLC focuses on ‘traffic calming’ as lower speed limit enforcement faces obstacles

In May, the Salt Lake City Council voted unanimously to lower speed limits in residential areas to 20 mph, affecting some 70% of all roads in the city. According to Salt Lake City Council Chairman Dan Dugan and advocacy groups such as Sweet Streets SLC, the change will take some adjusting to for both drivers and law enforcement, as traffic police must navigate staff and equipment shortages amid enforcing the new speeds of the road.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
sunews.net

Kane County resident involved in shooting in Salt Lake, held on count of murder

On the night of November 21 and 22, Kane County citizen Dustin Pederson was safely booked by the Salt Lake City Police Department, in coordination with Kane County Sheriff’s Office, for the murder of Nichole Olsen. Pederson turned himself in to the Kane County Sheriff’s Office on November 21, and provided a report of the situation, along with the vehicle and weapon involved in the shooting.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Gephardt Daily

SLCPD announces burglary bust, including Utah AG’s Office.

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah Nov.30, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The Salt Lake City Police Department announced an arrest Wednesday in two weekend burglaries, including one at the Utah Attorney General’s Office. Suspect Anthony Jack, 44, was arrested in connection with both break-ins, according to a Wednesday evening SLCPD...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC 4

Utah teen sentenced in fatal robbery of Lindon teen

LINDON, Utah (ABC4) – A Utah teen involved in the robbery and death of Lindon teen in August has been sentenced into the custody of the Division of Juvenile Justice and Youth Services until he reaches the age of 25. The teen will also be required to serve 100...
LINDON, UT
Gephardt Daily

Woman dead after Tooele house fire

TOOELE, Utah, Nov. 29, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A Tooele woman has died after being caught in a house fire Tuesday morning. Tooele City fire and police departments were called to the scene, near 425 W. 500 South, at about 10:45 a.m., a statement from the TCFD says. “Upon...
TOOELE, UT

