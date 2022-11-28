ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Maria, CA

Southern California Weather Force

Series of Storm Systems to Impact Ventura, Santa Barbara, and San Luis Obispo Tonight Through the Weekend

SCWF Rainfall Forecast Thursday evening through Sunday night - 12-1 to 12-4-2022Photo bySouthern California Weather Force. A series of storm systems will move into Southern California starting tonight, with the leading edge already affecting San Luis Obispo County this afternoon, with activity spreading east through Santa Barbara and Ventura County through the overnight and into Friday.
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, CA
sitelinesb.com

The “Victor the Florist” Signage Has Been Removed

••• J. noticed that the wonderful “Victor the Florist” signage at 135 E. Anapamu (at Santa Barbara Street) has been taken down. The listing agent says we may learn soon about who is leasing, and there’s hope that the new tenant will put up its own sign—which would be good because the building sure looks bare without it.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
New Times

Find Christmas cocktails, cheer at The Carrisa in downtown SLO

Twinkly lights and holiday décor burst from every corner of the historic building that houses The Carrisa in downtown San Luis Obispo. Thanks to a collaboration between Rod and Hammer's SLO Stills and Karson Butler Events at the Ah Louis Store, the Christmas at The Carrisa pop-up showers 736 Higuera St. with drinks, bites, and festive feelings through the end of December.
SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA
Fox40

This is the best California town to visit for Christmas

As the last of the Thanksgiving leftovers are polished off and the calendar flips over to December, the Christmas season is about to be in full swing. If you’re looking for a winter getaway (minus the snow) and hoping to stay in a quaint town out of a Hallmark made-for-TV movie, you won’t have to drive too far.
SOLVANG, CA
kclu.org

Tri-Counties not done with storm system yet

It’s going to be a wet weekend in the Tri-Counties, but the heaviest remaining rainfall from the two-part storm could be on the Central Coast. We could see one to three inches of rain in San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara Counties before the storm activity is over. Ventura County’s totals will mostly be under an inch. But, mountains and foothills on the Central Coast could see another two inches of rainfall.
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
News Channel 3-12

Lompoc holiday parade proceeds despite rain

While some local area holiday parades have been postponed, such as Goleta's Santa Cruz Market parade, Lompoc officials have confirmed that their holiday parade is still on. The post Lompoc holiday parade proceeds despite rain appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
LOMPOC, CA
pacbiztimes.com

Apeel laying 96 in second round of the year

Goleta-based Apeel Sciences will lay off a large portion of its workforce, mainly in the Santa Barbara County area, in its second major round of layoffs this year, the company has disclosed. Apeel will lay off a total of 96 employees from its Goleta office, according to a company filing...
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
calcoastnews.com

SLO agency awarded grant to buy Anderson Hotel, house homeless

Following a deal with the state of California, the Housing Authority of the City of San Luis Obispo (HASLO) will purchase the Anderson Hotel in downtown SLO and convert it into an apartment building intended to house homeless people. California Gov. Gavin Newsom announced on Thursday he is awarding HASLO...
SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Templeton doctor named ‘SLO County Physician of the Year’

Mareeni Stanislaus, MD, runs her own OB-GYN practice in Templeton. – The Central Coast Medical Association honored Mareeni Stanislaus, MD, as the 2022 Physician of the Year for San Luis Obispo County. Nominated by peers, the award is for a physician who has worked to improve the quality of health care, contributed to the education of other physicians, and engaged in community service and other activities outside of medicine.
TEMPLETON, CA
News Channel 3-12

Children’s Resource and Referral of Santa Barbara County presents “Get Me There Safely”, free car seat inspections, diapers, and food

The Children's Resource and Referral of Santa Barbara County is hosting a car seat safety event "Get Me There Safely" along with other agencies to inspect car seats, and donate food and diapers to families on the Central Coast. The post Children’s Resource and Referral of Santa Barbara County presents “Get Me There Safely”, free car seat inspections, diapers, and food appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
News Channel 3-12

Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo Public Health Departments issue rain advisory for countywide beaches

The Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo Public Health Departments have issued a general rain advisory to avoid swimming, surfing, or water based activities due to the potential health risks tied to the rain storms water runoff in the local area. The post Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo Public Health Departments issue rain advisory for countywide beaches appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA
News Channel 3-12

Last day for Santa Barbara residents to apply for state “Brace and Bolt” grants for earthquake prevention

Tuesday is the last day for Santa Barbara residents to apply for the California Residential Mitigation Program earthquake grant to brace and bolt their homes for earthquakes.  The post Last day for Santa Barbara residents to apply for state “Brace and Bolt” grants for earthquake prevention appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
SANTA BARBARA, CA

