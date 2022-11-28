Read full article on original website
Historic "Hi! Let's Eat" sign in Lompoc getting new home
A piece of Lompoc history will soon be up at a new Location. An unveiling ceremony is planned for next Friday.
Series of Storm Systems to Impact Ventura, Santa Barbara, and San Luis Obispo Tonight Through the Weekend
SCWF Rainfall Forecast Thursday evening through Sunday night - 12-1 to 12-4-2022Photo bySouthern California Weather Force. A series of storm systems will move into Southern California starting tonight, with the leading edge already affecting San Luis Obispo County this afternoon, with activity spreading east through Santa Barbara and Ventura County through the overnight and into Friday.
syvnews.com
20 tons of snow coming to Buellton for annual Winter Fest event Sunday
Winter has arrived in Buellton and there will be snow to prove it. Buellton's annual Winter Fest will kick off Sunday, Dec. 4 with a schedule of events that ends with 20 tons of snow being trucked in for visitors to enjoy. Food and gift vendors will also be on-site,...
sitelinesb.com
The “Victor the Florist” Signage Has Been Removed
••• J. noticed that the wonderful “Victor the Florist” signage at 135 E. Anapamu (at Santa Barbara Street) has been taken down. The listing agent says we may learn soon about who is leasing, and there’s hope that the new tenant will put up its own sign—which would be good because the building sure looks bare without it.
New Times
Find Christmas cocktails, cheer at The Carrisa in downtown SLO
Twinkly lights and holiday décor burst from every corner of the historic building that houses The Carrisa in downtown San Luis Obispo. Thanks to a collaboration between Rod and Hammer's SLO Stills and Karson Butler Events at the Ah Louis Store, the Christmas at The Carrisa pop-up showers 736 Higuera St. with drinks, bites, and festive feelings through the end of December.
Fox40
This is the best California town to visit for Christmas
As the last of the Thanksgiving leftovers are polished off and the calendar flips over to December, the Christmas season is about to be in full swing. If you’re looking for a winter getaway (minus the snow) and hoping to stay in a quaint town out of a Hallmark made-for-TV movie, you won’t have to drive too far.
kclu.org
Tri-Counties not done with storm system yet
It’s going to be a wet weekend in the Tri-Counties, but the heaviest remaining rainfall from the two-part storm could be on the Central Coast. We could see one to three inches of rain in San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara Counties before the storm activity is over. Ventura County’s totals will mostly be under an inch. But, mountains and foothills on the Central Coast could see another two inches of rainfall.
Lompoc holiday parade proceeds despite rain
While some local area holiday parades have been postponed, such as Goleta's Santa Cruz Market parade, Lompoc officials have confirmed that their holiday parade is still on. The post Lompoc holiday parade proceeds despite rain appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Pet of the Week "Alexander" is looking for a forever home on the Central Coast!
Six-month-old mixed puppy Alexander has stolen the hearts of the Woods Humane Society team and is ready to meet his forever family.
pacbiztimes.com
Apeel laying 96 in second round of the year
Goleta-based Apeel Sciences will lay off a large portion of its workforce, mainly in the Santa Barbara County area, in its second major round of layoffs this year, the company has disclosed. Apeel will lay off a total of 96 employees from its Goleta office, according to a company filing...
Santa Barbara Independent
The Bloom Is Off the Bud: Santa Barbara County Taxes on Cannabis Hit New Low
First-quarter county taxes on cannabis hit a new low this year, plummeting to $1 million. That’s down from $3.1 million the year prior and $4.2 million the year before that. This trend reflects the dramatic oversupply of cannabis — both legally and illegally grown — glutting the California market.
calcoastnews.com
SLO agency awarded grant to buy Anderson Hotel, house homeless
Following a deal with the state of California, the Housing Authority of the City of San Luis Obispo (HASLO) will purchase the Anderson Hotel in downtown SLO and convert it into an apartment building intended to house homeless people. California Gov. Gavin Newsom announced on Thursday he is awarding HASLO...
Man, 96, spends year making toy planes for Central Coast children
Kenneth Craig, 96, a resident from Arroyo Grande dropped off hundreds of handmade toy planes for KSBY's Season of Hope campaign.
kclu.org
The forecast is simple: Rain! But, how much rain depends on your location in the Tri-Counties
The first wave of a two-part storm system has arrived in the Tri-Counties, and we could see some locally heavy rain at times. The forecast for the pair of storms has changed almost daily this week, and it’s changed yet again. It started with two systems, but now it...
Templeton doctor named ‘SLO County Physician of the Year’
Mareeni Stanislaus, MD, runs her own OB-GYN practice in Templeton. – The Central Coast Medical Association honored Mareeni Stanislaus, MD, as the 2022 Physician of the Year for San Luis Obispo County. Nominated by peers, the award is for a physician who has worked to improve the quality of health care, contributed to the education of other physicians, and engaged in community service and other activities outside of medicine.
Children’s Resource and Referral of Santa Barbara County presents “Get Me There Safely”, free car seat inspections, diapers, and food
The Children's Resource and Referral of Santa Barbara County is hosting a car seat safety event "Get Me There Safely" along with other agencies to inspect car seats, and donate food and diapers to families on the Central Coast. The post Children’s Resource and Referral of Santa Barbara County presents “Get Me There Safely”, free car seat inspections, diapers, and food appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Iconic motel property in Paso Robles getting makeover
Nomada Hotel Group is overhauling the property to fully renovate the rooms and suites and add a central pool, outdoor gardens, a lobby market, an indoor/outdoor bar and full service restaurant.
Holiday cheer parades through downtown San Luis Obispo
Here’s a look at Friday night’s festivities.
Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo Public Health Departments issue rain advisory for countywide beaches
The Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo Public Health Departments have issued a general rain advisory to avoid swimming, surfing, or water based activities due to the potential health risks tied to the rain storms water runoff in the local area. The post Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo Public Health Departments issue rain advisory for countywide beaches appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Last day for Santa Barbara residents to apply for state “Brace and Bolt” grants for earthquake prevention
Tuesday is the last day for Santa Barbara residents to apply for the California Residential Mitigation Program earthquake grant to brace and bolt their homes for earthquakes. The post Last day for Santa Barbara residents to apply for state “Brace and Bolt” grants for earthquake prevention appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
