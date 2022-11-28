Read full article on original website
Related
Aldi's Gouda Holiday Trees Are Back For The Festive Season
Whether it's Starbucks holiday cups or Little Debbie Christmas Tree Cakes, there's something that excites people about seeing seasonal products as winter approaches. In 2019, Design Analytics reported the results of a survey that looked at whether people would be more likely to buy such items as cans of Coca-Cola or Pepsi with holiday-themed packaging or the standard counterpart. For every person who would go for the nonseasonal option, there were about two consumers who would prefer the holiday packaging. When it came to Coca-Cola, people were more likely to say the holiday packaging sent a message that the soda "tastes great."
Walmart or Target? Here’s Where Most People Will Be Shopping This Holiday Season
'Tis the season of shopping and sales, and many Americans will be flocking to their favorite stores in the coming weeks on the hunt for great deals and perfect gifts. Christmas brings out the holiday...
Cost of Christmas trees up this holiday season
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The holiday rush is on for Christmas trees, but you'll have to pay extra for the traditional tree.The average cost of a real tree was nearly $70 last year. Now, experts said, that same spruce, fir, or pine could set you back about $80 to $100.Oregon is the nation's top supplier of holiday trees.Many growers said they have to raise prices because of droughts, wildfires, and higher costs of seed, fertilizer, and labor.
These Wine Advent Calendars Will Make for a Very Happy Holiday Season
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. When we were kids, nothing made us more excited for the holidays than the prospect of opening up our advent calendars each day to find a piece of candy or a small toy waiting for us within. They say the holidays are never as magical once you grow up, but we say: it doesn’t have to be that way. These days, there are lots of advent calendars that adults can enjoy, too. Heck, there are even advent calendars for pets. But...
Champagnes perfect for the holiday season
We are about to dive into a month of holiday parties and get togethers that many of us missed last year. And there’s no better way to take those gatherings up a notch than by adding a bottle of bubbles. Maple & Ash’s Wine Director Amy Mundwiler joins us with some of her favorite picks.
These Holiday Lights In An Underground Cave Park Are So Cool
Thanksgiving came and went, and now, many are turning their eyes to the December holidays that brighten up the dark, cold days of winter with festive cheer. Yes, our days are getting shorter and much colder now that we’re nearing the end of the year, but this also marks the holiday light season! If driving around to look at the pretty holiday light displays is something you and the kids love to do, or a tradition you’re hoping to start, it’s possible we’ve found the coolest and most underrated holiday light extravaganza in North America. A massive underground cave in Alabama is now covered in sparkly lights for the holidays, and the light display — and experience — is like no other. Here’s what you need to know.
macaronikid.com
Top 7 Holiday Bucket List - Best Events and Shows this Holiday Season
Every holiday season, parents scramble trying to pack it all in - from shows to light displays and holiday parties. For our family, we know that time together is best spent NOT rushing through every single holiday event available. So we picked our top 7 favorite things to do each holiday season, in no particular order.
Make the Season Bright With an Upside-down Christmas Tree
There’s a new trend in Christmas decor that has been popping up all over the place the past few holiday seasons: the upside-down Christmas tree. The topsy-turvy twist on the most recognizable of all Christmas decorations has taken holiday decorating by storm the past few Decembers—from shopping malls and living rooms to hotel ballrooms and corporate reception areas. (Back in 2017, designer Karl Lagerfeld designed an extravagant 16-foot upside-down tree for the lobby of the iconic Claridge's Hotel in London.)
Looking to give back this holiday season? Here’s where you can donate
Looking to give back this holiday season? Here’s where you can donate
psychologytoday.com
Being on Your Own for the Holidays: Time to Reflect
Whether by choice or circumstance, more people are living alone in the 21st century. The holidays are a good time to reflect on living alone by doing a personal inventory. In America, the default adult is partnered, but don’t believe that those who live alone are all miserable and lonely.
Lainey Wilson’s Rendition Of “Christmas Cookies” Is a Must-Have On Your Holiday Playlists
It’s finally that time of year again. The time to start watching Hallmark Christmas movies, making holiday playlists, and buying presents for everyone and their mother’s brother. The most important of those though is making the playlist, obviously. I mean, what else are you going to listen to...
My Blended Family Created a New Tradition to Make Christmas Work: ‘Fauxmas’
The holidays are a busy (read: stressful) time for a lot of families — that stretch between November and New Year’s is full of extra trips to the store and events penciled into the calendar. Between light displays, cookie exchanges, and family gatherings it feels like most days get lost in a haze of an unfinished to-do list, leaving most of us feeling less-than holly jolly. Our family was no exception to the Christmas chaos, up until about 12 years ago when we decided enough was enough. As a blended family — my brother and sister are both technically step-siblings,...
NBC News
Tipflation taking over holiday shopping
Many shoppers may notice an unexpected expense this holiday season, tipping in surprising places. “Tipflation” is everywhere as more people pay with cards and more businesses turn to tables with pre-set tip options.Nov. 27, 2022.
Getting through the Holidays after the Loss of a Loved One
Holidays can be stressful, even in the best of times. However, if you have lost a loved one recently, you may be dreading this holiday season. You may not be looking forward to celebrating at all, even though you may have plenty of others to spend time with.
3 Tarotscope Predictions to Help Navigate Latinx Family Gatherings This Holiday Season
Family plays a huge part when it comes to Latinx culture and values. Familismo has been ingrained as an obligatory agreement for many as part of their upbringing. Whether you're practicing instilling healthy boundaries with your family or struggling to do so, we know the holidays can get hectic and bring out that inner tóxica/o no matter how dedicated one can be to their healing.
Usher reveals what he’s most thankful for this holiday season
Music legend Usher has a lot to be grateful for. Arguably, one of the greatest R&B artists ever, and the man who gave Justin Bieber a chance to shine on a mainstream level, the 44-year-old is now at a stage of his life where he’s pleased to give back.
10 adorable gifts for baby’s first holiday season
This article is sponsored by Target. Thank you for supporting the brands that support Motherly and mamas. It’s a fact: The holiday season is even more magical with children. From watching their eyes fill with wonder as they take in twinkling lights to the thrill of selecting the perfect gifts for your greatest gift, this truly is a special time of year. Even if your little one won’t remember the specifics of their first holiday season, you surely will.
pethelpful.com
Video Showing Which Holiday Foods Are Safe for Dogs Is a Must-See
As much as we want to give our pets all of our leftover food, we can't. Not every item is safe for them to eat. So as you feast on dinners this holiday season, please keep in mind what you can and cannot give your fur babies. TikTok user @pearlgoldengirl...
Comments / 0