Wyoming Kindergarten Teacher Wins the “Oscars of Teaching” and $25K
A Wyoming Kindergarten teacher from Buffalo is the recipient of the "Oscars of Teaching" Milken Educator Award and $25,000. This per a press release. Jessica Kavitz was presented the award at a vibrant school assembly at Meadowlark Elementary school in Buffalo this morning. WATCH THE VIDEO HERE. The Milken Educator...
buffalobulletin.com
LETTER: Feast of Praise a success
Thanks so much for all the support for the Feast of Praise — over 200 people attended! Both the adult and childrens’ choirs were outstanding! Many thanks to all who helped — musicians, directors, sound men and instrumentalists. The offering for people in need, both locally and globally, was $2,155.08. We’re splitting these donations half and half between the local Transient Fund and Compassion International. Some children in poverty were sponsored through Compassion.Thanks for the support of the Buffalo Bulletin, KBBS, 307 Net Radio and all the generous audience members. You are so much appreciated!
buffalobulletin.com
Source it locally
With the holiday season officially upon us, we should all be starting to feel like the spirit of giving is taking hold. This weekend Buffalo will get in the Christmas spirit — big time. Hundreds of folks will flock to town to participate in the Christmas festivities, including the annual lighted Christmas parade, the special Saturday sales and all of the gift and craft bazaars. There will be something for everyone.
buffalobulletin.com
Gerry Frisk
Funeral Services for Gerry Frisk, 77-year-old long time Buffalo resident who passed away quietly at her home Monday evening, will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, Dec. 9 at the Harness Funeral Home Chapel in Buffalo with Pastor Anne Knighten officiating. Interment will be at a later date in Willow Grove Cemetery. Donations in Gerry’s memory may be made to the St. Francis Animal Shelter at 109 Flatiron Dr. in Buffalo. Online condolences may be made at harnessfuneral.com.
buffalobulletin.com
Sybil ‘Joyce’ Pabst
Joyce (Clements) Pabst born to Clyde and Zina Clements in Gillette on June 19, 1941, joined her husband John Pabst in heaven on Nov. 19. She leaves behind two children David and Carolyn, six grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. Kinkade Funeral Home in Sturgis, South Dakota, is handling arrangements.
buffalobulletin.com
Wrestling team boasts large roster; Five girls join the team for inaugural season
The 2022-23 Buffalo High School wrestling season is only a few practices old, but already head coach Garrett Traylor is excited by the team’s potential. There is a lot to be excited about, Traylor said, including one of the largest early-season rosters Traylor has had in his time at BHS, a large core group of returners and the state’s inaugural girls wrestling season.
buffalobulletin.com
Public Notice
SHERIFF SALE: 10:00 a.m. on December 29, 2022 at 639 Fort St., Buffalo, WY on a 1981 Volkswagen Rabbit. VIN 1VWGG917BV147700. Storage lien attached.
county17.com
8 crashes a result of Monday morning snow
GILLETTE, Wyo. – Early morning snow yesterday caused more than half-a-dozen crashes in the city limits with thousands of dollars in damage reported and minor injuries, Gillette police said Tuesday. Three crashes, each reported prior to 8 a.m. on Nov. 28, involved teenage drivers who reportedly slid on snow-covered...
county17.com
C17 Crime Clips for Monday, Nov. 28
GILLETTE, Wyo.— Here is a brief summary of all things crime that happened in and around Gillette yesterday, obtained through law enforcement reports from the Gillette Police Department (GPD) and the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO). Drugs, Nov. 27, near Highway 14-16 and Warlow Drive, CCSO. At about...
county17.com
Two accused of drug distribution, possession bound over to district court
GILLETTE, Wyo. – Two suspects charged with possession with intent to distribute meth following a high-speed pursuit last week have been bound over to District Court, Campbell County court records say. Zachary T. Stott and Dawn M. Merdink were reportedly caught with nearly 100 grams of suspected methamphetamine after...
