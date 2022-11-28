Thanks so much for all the support for the Feast of Praise — over 200 people attended! Both the adult and childrens’ choirs were outstanding! Many thanks to all who helped — musicians, directors, sound men and instrumentalists. The offering for people in need, both locally and globally, was $2,155.08. We’re splitting these donations half and half between the local Transient Fund and Compassion International. Some children in poverty were sponsored through Compassion.Thanks for the support of the Buffalo Bulletin, KBBS, 307 Net Radio and all the generous audience members. You are so much appreciated!

BUFFALO, WY ・ 1 DAY AGO