ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Springs, CA

Driving safely during high wind conditions

By Tatum Larsen
KESQ News Channel 3
KESQ News Channel 3
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05ZQJB_0jQ6AGb300

Westerly winds have brought gusty conditions to the Coachella Valley. Winds will be especially strong in wind-prone areas like the San Gorgonio pass where gusts can reach up to 60 mph.

Due to these strong winds, the National Weather Service has issued a Wind Advisory until 8 a.m. on Tuesday.

Strong winds can create difficult travel conditions for those traveling through wind-prone areas.

At 10 a.m. Monday, the City of Palm Springs closed North Indian Canyon at the wash due to unsafe driving conditions caused by windblown sand.

Gene Autry Trail at the wash is now closed as well due to blowing sand and low visbility.

According to the California DMV, driving during high wind conditions can be hazardous for all vehicles but especially for those driving high profile vehicles such as buses, trucks and vans.

The DMV suggests that you follow the following precautions to stay safe during dangerous weather conditions:

  • Reduce your speed
  • Keep your car visible at all times by staying out of blindspots
  • Maintain a firm grip on your steering wheel
  • Stay alert
  • Do not use cruise control
  • Be proactive and pull over if conditions are too unsafe to drive through.

Stay up to date with the latest weather updates here .

The post Driving safely during high wind conditions appeared first on KESQ .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
News Channel 3-12

First of two storm systems will arrive Thursday

Cool, windy, and cloudy conditions arrived for much of the region on Wednesday. There are two storm systems headed toward Southern California, the first system arriving on Thursday. The first system will produce more rain than the second system, with rainfall totals expected to be between half an inch to an inch and a half The post First of two storm systems will arrive Thursday appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Fontana Herald News

WEATHER UPDATE: Rain is likely to fall in Fontana starting on Dec. 1

Rain is likely to fall in Fontana starting on Thursday, Dec. 1, according to the National Weather Service. The precipitation could last through the weekend and might be heavy at times, particularly on Dec. 1 and 2. Here is the forecast:. Wednesday, Nov. 30 — Mostly sunny, with a high...
FONTANA, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Traffic delays are expected on Cook Street until February

Construction is underway on Cook Street to make the road smoother and prevent potholes from forming as part of the City of Palm Desert's Full Depth Reclamation Project. Construction trucks have already started tearing up the asphalt on Cook Street. Andy Ramirez, the Deputy Director of Public Works for the City of Palm Desert said The post Traffic delays are expected on Cook Street until February appeared first on KESQ.
PALM DESERT, CA
KTLA

Rain expected to move into Los Angeles area Wednesday evening

A storm moving into California from the Pacific Northwest will bring widespread rain to the Southland beginning Wednesday evening. “We’re expecting to see much more cloud cover rolling throughout Southern California as the storm system makes its move on our state,” said KTLA weather anchor Kaj Goldberg. Rain is expected to begin on Wednesday and […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
zachnews.net

News Update: Newberry Springs, CA: Fatality vehicle crash along westbound Interstate 40 just east of Fort Cady Road killed man from Winchester, California afternoon last Sunday.

Sources: San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department’s Coroner’s Division and California Highway Patrol (Information) Newberry Springs, California: The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department’s Coroner’s Division and California Highway Patrol has confirmed and released the identity of the person who died in a fatality vehicle crash along westbound Interstate 40 just east of Fort Cady Road on Sunday, November 27th, 2022.
NEWBERRY SPRINGS, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Indian Canyon reopens through the Whitewater Wash, but Gene Autry Trail remains closed

The City of Palm Springs reopened N. Indian Canyon Drive through the Whitewater Wash Tuesday morning at 7:10 a.m. after closing it a day earlier due to blowing sand and low visibility. Gene Autry Trail remained closed to traffic Tuesday morning. There was no word on when Gene Autry Trail would be reopened. Stay with The post Indian Canyon reopens through the Whitewater Wash, but Gene Autry Trail remains closed appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
KESQ

Calm weekend, wind on the way

Higher winds are set to return this week as a trough of low pressure arrives on Monday. Conditions will be breezy on the valley floor by Monday night. Peak wind gusts will occur in more wind-prone areas like the San Gorgonio Pass, High Desert and mountain pass areas. This trough...
z1077fm.com

Yucca Valley Traffic collision and rollover injures both drivers on 11/24

A traffic collision in Yucca Valley last Thursday, November 24th resulted in a rollover with injuries for both drivers involved. According to the sheriff’s report, at 6:20pm on the 24th deputies responded to the intersection of Buena Vista Drive and Avalon Avenue – they discovered a white Honda Fit driven by Melanie Schneider had collided with a grey Nissan Maxima driven by Jacqueline Burdick. The white Honda Fit had rolled onto its passenger side before coming to rest in the eastbound lane of Buena Vista Drive. The grey Maxima rolled over a stop sign before coming to a rest in the driveway of a nearby residence.
YUCCA VALLEY, CA
News 8 KFMB

Autopsy: Woman died of meth overdose on ranch near Idyllwild

SAN DIEGO — Riverside County Sheriff Department homicide detectives have unsealed the autopsy report of Jodi Newkirk, a horse handler who died nearly a year ago under suspicious circumstances on a ranch near Idyllwild. Newkirk was reported to have died in a rollover ATV accident on the ranch two...
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
z1077fm.com

Tesla on autopilot sideswiped in 29 Palms, run off road

A Tesla on autopilot was involved in a collision in in Twentynine Palms on Saturday afternoon (November 26). At around 4:20 p.m, the San Bernardino County Fire Department responded to a call regarding a traffic accident near the intersection of Twentynine Palms Highway and Mantoya Road. The medic engine arrived to find two damaged vehicles, and they provided medical aid to those involved in the collisions. The driver of the the Tesla told San Bernardino County Fire that the car was on autopilot when it was sideswiped by another car.
TWENTYNINE PALMS, CA
rctc.org

Know Before You Go with SoCal 511

The Point: 511 service provides regional transportation resources to help navigate the Southland. Traveling anywhere in southern California? Southern California 511 (SoCal 511) makes it easier to get where you need to go. The 511 website offers traffic advisories, real-time train and bus arrival updates, bike routing, ridesharing resources, and veteran assistance all in one place for residents in Riverside, San Bernardino, Orange, Ventura, and Los Angeles counties.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
KTLA

U.S. warns California about water storage conditions as drought continues

Federal water officials are warning Californians about the ongoing water conditions heading into the new year. The U.S. Bureau of Reclamation, a federal agency overseeing water resource management in 17 states, announced that California cities and industrial contractors who get water from Central Valley Project should prepare for “extremely limited water supply conditions in 2023.” […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
KESQ News Channel 3

Magic of Lights, Coachella Valley puts up holiday display at Empire Polo Grounds

Magic of Lights Coachella Valley takes visitors through a drive-through experience with light displays featuring a variety of themes. The experience is open until January 1, 2023. You can visit the display seven days a week from 5:30 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. Ticket prices vary and can be purchased online or at the gate. Instead The post Magic of Lights, Coachella Valley puts up holiday display at Empire Polo Grounds appeared first on KESQ.
menifee247.com

Menifee Christmas Tree Lighting event this Saturday

The countdown is on: It's only four days until the featured event in the City of Menifee holiday season -- the annual Christmas Tree Lighting and festival. The event will will take place on Saturday from 4-8 p.m. at Mt. San Jacinto College (28237 La Piedra Road.) This year the City is providing enhanced experiences for the whole family, including an enlarged snow zone, walking entertainment, and a train for families to ride. The event will also have multiple photo opportunities, including photos with Santa.
MENIFEE, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

24th Annual Peace Officer and Public Safety Luncheon recognizes dozens of public safety officials in the region

Honorees from several departments throughout the Coachella Valley and the desert region were recognized on Wednesday's award ceremony. Elected Officials throughout the Coachella Valley and Riverside County were in attendance and provided certificated and proclamations for honorees. Recipients were recognized for their acts of bravery and their dedication to service. Among them was Battalion Chief The post 24th Annual Peace Officer and Public Safety Luncheon recognizes dozens of public safety officials in the region appeared first on KESQ.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

KESQ News Channel 3

Palm Springs, CA
23K+
Followers
5K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Palm Springs, CA from KESQ News Channel 3, the Desert's News Leader.

 https://kesq.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy