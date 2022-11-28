Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Burger Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Discover South Bend's Hidden Gem (and It's Close to Notre Dame)Rebekah BartonSouth Bend, IN
4 Great Steakhouses in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
4 Great Burger Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Make Your Christmas Card Photos Pop With an Unexpected LocationRebekah BartonIndianapolis, IN
Related
wbiw.com
Last ramp at State Road 144 interchange to open
INDIANA – Construction crews are completing the final steps needed to convert State Road 37 to Interstate 69 between Martinsville and Bargersville. Banta Road, near the Morgan-Johnson county line, is expected to close permanently at S.R. 37 on Wednesday, Nov. 30. This will allow crews time to remove the intersection pavement and traffic signal before winter and begin rebuilding the shoulders and ditches.
wbiw.com
Greenwood man killed in accident near the I-465 and I-74 interchange
INDIANAPOLIS – Wednesday, at 8:27 a.m. Indiana State Troopers responded to a 911 call of a vehicle in the ditch near the interchange of I-465 and I-74 on the southeast side of Indianapolis. Sergeant John Haugh located the vehicle well off the roadway, heavily damaged with two adult males...
1 dead after crash on I-74 on Indianapolis' southeast side
One person died in a crash early Wednesday on a ramp from Interstate 74 to Interstate 465 on the city's southeast side, police say.
WISH-TV
With roundabout delayed, 141st Street crossing at State Road 37 to become right-in, right-out
FISHERS, Ind. (WISH) — State Road 37 at 141st Street on the Fishers-Noblesville border will be temporarily changed to a right-in, right-out intersection after a delay in converting it into a roundabout as part of a larger project, the 37Thrives group announced Wednesday night on Zoom. The project has...
Person rescued from trench at construction site on Indy's east side
Fire crews are currently working to rescue a person who got stuck in a trench at a construction site on the city's east side, an official says.
Man trapped in trench on Indy's east side rescued after several hours
INDIANAPOLIS — It took hours for emergency crews to a man trapped in a trench on the east side of Indianapolis Wednesday afternoon. The victim was working at a construction site near South Mitthoefer Road and Rawles Avenue, near U.S. 40, when he became trapped. The Indianapolis Fire Department...
WISH-TV
4-year-old faces life-threatening injures after southern Indiana crash
NEW PEKIN, Ind. (WISH) — A 4-year-old was hospitalized in Louisville, Kentucky, with life-threatening injuries after a Wednesday morning crash on the hillcrest of a rural Washington County road, Indiana State Police said Wednesday night. State police did not identify the child or its gender in a news release.
Current Publishing
Johnson Addition neighbors feel Carmel ‘moved the goalposts’ in allowing 6-story building near homes
The Carmel Board of Zoning Appeals voted 5-0 Nov. 28 against an appeal supported by several residents in the Johnson Addition neighborhood asking the city to essentially require a variance – and thus a public vote – for a six-story apartment building proposed near their homes. The redevelopment...
6 displaced following house fire on Indy’s near southwest side
INDIANAPOLIS — Six people were displaced following a house fire on the near southwest side of Indianapolis. Firefighters responded to the fire on W. Miller Street (near the intersection of S. Harding and W. Minnesota) sometime before 6:30 a.m. The fire was extinguished by 7:30 a.m. with fortunately no one injured. Officials said six people […]
ISP: Greenfield man shot at vehicle with children inside during I-65 road rage incident
Detectives investigated the incident and determined that McGuire fired at least one shot at the Jeep, striking the vehicle which was occupied by an adult driver and two children.
1 dead, 1 critically injured after car crashes into ditch in Indianapolis
State police said they found a white Chrysler well off the roadway and heavily damaged with two men trapped in the wreckage.
2 dead after train crashes into car in Indiana
Police are investigating after two people were killed in a crash involving a train and passenger vehicle early Sunday morning.
Pedestrian killed in crash at Kitley and Washington on Indianapolis' east side
A pedestrian died after being struck by a driver early Monday on the city's east side, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.
WTHI
Police search for suspect after a side-by-side vehicle was stolen from a business and crashed into a park pond
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Terre Haute Police Department needs your help finding the person responsible for stealing a utility vehicle and crashing it into a local pond. THPD and the Indiana Department of Natural Resources worked together Wednesday morning after a report of lights coming from the water at Maple Avenue Park.
mdmh-bloomington.com
Police investigating after several homes located in the same block in Indianapolis were struck by gunshots
Indianapolis, Indiana – At least six homes on the east side of Indianapolis were the target of gunfire on Tuesday night, and the police are now investigating these incidents. New gunshot detection technology devices, which were installed as part of a test program in the East District of the...
Trash truck hits east Indianapolis rail overpass, catches fire
INDIANAPOLIS — East New York Street was shut down at LaSalle Street on the east side of Indianapolis during Monday morning's rush hour after a trash truck hit a railroad overpass and caught fire. According to IMPD, the Republic trash truck hit the concrete bridge shortly before 8 a.m....
2 dead after crash between train, passenger vehicle in Rush County
Two people after their vehicle collided with a train early Sunday in Arlington, according to the Rush County Sheriff's Office.
Several houses hit in random drive-by on Indy’s near east side
INDIANAPOLIS — Multiple houses in a near east side Indianapolis neighborhood were struck by gunfire in a random shooting Tuesday night. IMPD officers were alerted to detected gunshots in the area of 1100 N. Hamilton Avenue around 9 p.m. Upon arrival to the residential area north of 10th Street, police found multiple shell casings in […]
Male killed in shooting on Indy’s east side
INDIANAPOLIS – Police are investigating after a man was found shot to death near a roadway early Wednesday morning on Indy’s east side. Police were called to the 600 block of Woods Crossing Drive around 2 a.m. for a “person down.” When officers arrived, they located a man unresponsive in a grassy area near the […]
IMPD: 6 houses struck by gunfire on same east Indianapolis block
INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating at least a half-dozen houses that were shot at Tuesday night on the east side of Indianapolis. An IMPD spokesperson said at least six homes were struck by bullets in the 1000 block of North Hamilton Avenue, just north of East 10th Street, on the near east side. Two of the houses were vacant, police said, but four others had residents inside.
Comments / 0