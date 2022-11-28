ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Martinsville, IN

wbiw.com

Last ramp at State Road 144 interchange to open

INDIANA – Construction crews are completing the final steps needed to convert State Road 37 to Interstate 69 between Martinsville and Bargersville. Banta Road, near the Morgan-Johnson county line, is expected to close permanently at S.R. 37 on Wednesday, Nov. 30. This will allow crews time to remove the intersection pavement and traffic signal before winter and begin rebuilding the shoulders and ditches.
MARTINSVILLE, IN
WISH-TV

4-year-old faces life-threatening injures after southern Indiana crash

NEW PEKIN, Ind. (WISH) — A 4-year-old was hospitalized in Louisville, Kentucky, with life-threatening injuries after a Wednesday morning crash on the hillcrest of a rural Washington County road, Indiana State Police said Wednesday night. State police did not identify the child or its gender in a news release.
NEW PEKIN, IN
FOX59

6 displaced following house fire on Indy’s near southwest side

INDIANAPOLIS — Six people were displaced following a house fire on the near southwest side of Indianapolis. Firefighters responded to the fire on W. Miller Street (near the intersection of S. Harding and W. Minnesota) sometime before 6:30 a.m. The fire was extinguished by 7:30 a.m. with fortunately no one injured. Officials said six people […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Several houses hit in random drive-by on Indy’s near east side

INDIANAPOLIS — Multiple houses in a near east side Indianapolis neighborhood were struck by gunfire in a random shooting Tuesday night. IMPD officers were alerted to detected gunshots in the area of 1100 N. Hamilton Avenue around 9 p.m. Upon arrival to the residential area north of 10th Street, police found multiple shell casings in […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Male killed in shooting on Indy’s east side

INDIANAPOLIS – Police are investigating after a man was found shot to death near a roadway early Wednesday morning on Indy’s east side. Police were called to the 600 block of Woods Crossing Drive around 2 a.m. for a “person down.” When officers arrived, they located a man unresponsive in a grassy area near the […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

IMPD: 6 houses struck by gunfire on same east Indianapolis block

INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating at least a half-dozen houses that were shot at Tuesday night on the east side of Indianapolis. An IMPD spokesperson said at least six homes were struck by bullets in the 1000 block of North Hamilton Avenue, just north of East 10th Street, on the near east side. Two of the houses were vacant, police said, but four others had residents inside.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

