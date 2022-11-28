ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cochise County, AZ

Hearsay
2d ago

If the republicans had better candidates instead of evil,mouthy woman and men that spew hate,they might have a better chance than those that breathe the orange psychotic dragon gibberish.

6
Small c conservative
2d ago

How did AZ become the laughing stock of the nation? We don't have a Walker, Oz, Greene, Boebert, Gaetz, Cruz or even a pillow man.

3
The Associated Press

In Arizona, losing candidate points to perceived conflict

PHOENIX (AP) — Republican Kari Lake and supporters of her failed campaign for Arizona governor are attacking Democratic Secretary of State Katie Hobbs as having a conflict of interest for overseeing the election she won. Secretaries of state across the country routinely oversee their own races, and Republicans had no such criticism when one of their own was secretary of state in Georgia and oversaw his own election for governor four years ago. The criticism on Hobbs has persisted after one heavily Republican rural county declined to certify its own election results, forcing Hobbs to sue. Lake said in a video posted to social media this week that Hobbs “is now threatening counties with legal action if they do not crown her governor by certifying the election that she botched. You simply can’t make this stuff up.” Hobbs defeated Lake by a little more than 17,000 votes, and there has been no evidence that voters were disenfranchised, or that the result was in any way inaccurate. Every county in the state except one — Cochise County, in the state’s southeast corner — has certified its results. Hobbs’ lawsuit against the county has its first hearing on Thursday.
ARIZONA STATE
Salon

Arizona GOP county refuses to certify votes — disenfranchising own voters and giving Dems a “gift”

Arizona Republican nominee for governor Kari Lake speaks at Chauncey Social on October 7, 2022 in Scottsdale, Arizona. (Mario Tama/Getty Images) Longtime Arizona Central columnist E. J. Montini could barely control his amusement on Tuesday after the two Republican supervisors tasked with certifying the 2022 election results refused to do so even though Republican Kari Lake was the recipient of 58.9 percent of the votes and two other Republicans hold huge voting advantages.
COCHISE COUNTY, AZ
Matt O'Hern

Georgia's Republican Dominated Counties May Be a Major Factor in Senate Runoff Election

Three Counties in Georgia may swing the 2022 US Senate Runoff Election between Raphael Warnock and Herchel WalkerPhoto byNew South Politics. The 2022 Georgia Senate Runoff Election between Raphael Warnock and Herschel Walker could come down to three counties in Georgia known as the most reliable Republican strongholds. Georgia is a unique state for political party strength evaluation for Republicans and Democrats, because Georgia voters don’t declare a party when they register to vote. The only occasion when Georgia voters effectively “choose” a party is in a primary election, when they choose the primary to participate in. While these factors complicate analysis, there are demographics and other data points to find consistent patterns of the majority of voters supporting Republican candidates.
GEORGIA STATE
roselawgroupreporter.com

Here’s how Republican voters helped Democrats win in Arizona

Kari Lake has suggested incompetence by election officials or cheating against Republicans by election officials hampered her failed gubernatorial bid. Other top GOP candidates have offered similar explanations for Democratic wins in Arizona’s statewide U.S. Senate and secretary of state races. But an Arizona Republic analysis of voting patterns,...
ARIZONA STATE
MSNBC

Two red counties in Arizona refuse to certify elections. That could backfire.

Republicans in two Arizona counties have refused to certify their election results over bogus voter fraud claims. But if they let the deadline pass, they could end up handing seats to Democrats. “My question to these MAGA Republicans is: Are you really going to take two of the darkest red counties in Arizona and just throw all those votes away?” says Arizona Secretary of State-elect Adrian Fontes. Nov. 23, 2022.
ARIZONA STATE
PBS NewsHour

Federal judge denies bid for new trial in Whitmer kidnapping case

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — A federal judge has denied a new trial request by two men convicted of conspiring to kidnap Michigan’s Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. Lawyers for Adam Fox and Barry Croft Jr. alleged misconduct by a juror and unfairness by U.S. District Judge Robert Jonker following their conviction by a federal jury in August.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Mary Sue

Guess Who’s Saying the Arizona Election was Stolen?

The election in Arizona isn’t even over and some conservative extremists are already saying it was stolen. Though Senator Mark Kelly has won reelection, the gubernatorial race has not yet been called and, given Republican candidate Kari Lake’s history and rhetoric, it’s no surprise that her supporters are already causing trouble. And just like in 2020, one of the principal proponents of the 2022 stolen-election theory is Donald Trump’s former Chief Strategist and January 6th hype-man, Steve Bannon.
ARIZONA STATE
