Hearsay
2d ago
If the republicans had better candidates instead of evil,mouthy woman and men that spew hate,they might have a better chance than those that breathe the orange psychotic dragon gibberish.
Small c conservative
2d ago
How did AZ become the laughing stock of the nation? We don't have a Walker, Oz, Greene, Boebert, Gaetz, Cruz or even a pillow man.
In Arizona, losing candidate points to perceived conflict
PHOENIX (AP) — Republican Kari Lake and supporters of her failed campaign for Arizona governor are attacking Democratic Secretary of State Katie Hobbs as having a conflict of interest for overseeing the election she won. Secretaries of state across the country routinely oversee their own races, and Republicans had no such criticism when one of their own was secretary of state in Georgia and oversaw his own election for governor four years ago. The criticism on Hobbs has persisted after one heavily Republican rural county declined to certify its own election results, forcing Hobbs to sue. Lake said in a video posted to social media this week that Hobbs “is now threatening counties with legal action if they do not crown her governor by certifying the election that she botched. You simply can’t make this stuff up.” Hobbs defeated Lake by a little more than 17,000 votes, and there has been no evidence that voters were disenfranchised, or that the result was in any way inaccurate. Every county in the state except one — Cochise County, in the state’s southeast corner — has certified its results. Hobbs’ lawsuit against the county has its first hearing on Thursday.
Arizona GOP county refuses to certify votes — disenfranchising own voters and giving Dems a “gift”
Arizona Republican nominee for governor Kari Lake speaks at Chauncey Social on October 7, 2022 in Scottsdale, Arizona. (Mario Tama/Getty Images) Longtime Arizona Central columnist E. J. Montini could barely control his amusement on Tuesday after the two Republican supervisors tasked with certifying the 2022 election results refused to do so even though Republican Kari Lake was the recipient of 58.9 percent of the votes and two other Republicans hold huge voting advantages.
GOP county's refusal to certify election results could flip result of Arizona House seat
A rural GOP county in Arizona could cost its own party a House seat in an already narrow majority if it does not certify its election results.
arizonasuntimes.com
Lawsuit Alleges the Counting of ‘Overvotes’ in Arizona Write-In Election
Arizona Attorney Tim La Sota has filed an Election Contest lawsuit against Secretary of State Katie Hobbs and Maricopa County Recorder Stephen Richer, alleging some votes counted in the State Senate race for Legislative District (LD) 22 were “overvoted.”. “The votes must be properly tabulated, and that may result...
What to watch as Arizona moves to certify 2022 election amid GOP pushback
A Republican-led county in Arizona is threatening to hold up the state’s certification of the 2022 midterm results after Cochise County failed to meet a Monday deadline to certify its election results. While all of the counties in the Grand Canyon State were required to certify their results by...
6 Arizona counties face deadline to certify 2022 election results
PHOENIX (AP) — Six Arizona counties must decide Monday whether to certify 2022 election results amid pressure from some Republicans not to officially approve a vote count that had Democrats winning for U.S. Senate, governor and other statewide races. Election results have largely been certified without issue in jurisdictions...
What to know about GOP election challenges in Arizona’s Maricopa County
The GOP is locked in a battle with Arizona’s Maricopa County over its handling of the midterm elections, with Republicans claiming voter disenfranchisement and demanding certification delays as election officials vow to move ahead. The campaigns of Republican gubernatorial nominee Kari Lake and Republican secretary of state nominee Mark...
Rural Arizona election officials refuse to certify results, miss Monday deadline
Election officials in Cochise County, Ariz., refused to certify the results of November's midterm election, throwing several local and statewide races up in the air and opening the door for legal action.
Lawsuits likely after handful of counties refuse to certify midterm results
County board members in Arizona and Pennsylvania declined Monday to certify the election.
Kari Lake files elections records suit after losing Arizona governor’s race
PHOENIX (AP) — Kari Lake, the defeated Republican candidate for Arizona governor, has filed a public records lawsuit demanding Maricopa County hand over a variety of documents related to the election. Lake has refused to acknowledge that she lost to Democrat Katie Hobbs and has for weeks drawn attention...
Georgia's Republican Dominated Counties May Be a Major Factor in Senate Runoff Election
Three Counties in Georgia may swing the 2022 US Senate Runoff Election between Raphael Warnock and Herchel WalkerPhoto byNew South Politics. The 2022 Georgia Senate Runoff Election between Raphael Warnock and Herschel Walker could come down to three counties in Georgia known as the most reliable Republican strongholds. Georgia is a unique state for political party strength evaluation for Republicans and Democrats, because Georgia voters don’t declare a party when they register to vote. The only occasion when Georgia voters effectively “choose” a party is in a primary election, when they choose the primary to participate in. While these factors complicate analysis, there are demographics and other data points to find consistent patterns of the majority of voters supporting Republican candidates.
State GOP-backed ‘election integrity’ units find few voter fraud cases after midterms
WASHINGTON (AP) — State-level law enforcement units created after the 2020 presidential election to investigate voter fraud are looking into scattered complaints more than two weeks after the midterms but have provided no indication of systemic problems. That’s just what election experts had expected and led critics to suggest...
roselawgroupreporter.com
Here’s how Republican voters helped Democrats win in Arizona
Kari Lake has suggested incompetence by election officials or cheating against Republicans by election officials hampered her failed gubernatorial bid. Other top GOP candidates have offered similar explanations for Democratic wins in Arizona’s statewide U.S. Senate and secretary of state races. But an Arizona Republic analysis of voting patterns,...
MSNBC
Two red counties in Arizona refuse to certify elections. That could backfire.
Republicans in two Arizona counties have refused to certify their election results over bogus voter fraud claims. But if they let the deadline pass, they could end up handing seats to Democrats. “My question to these MAGA Republicans is: Are you really going to take two of the darkest red counties in Arizona and just throw all those votes away?” says Arizona Secretary of State-elect Adrian Fontes. Nov. 23, 2022.
Oxford school shooting trial delayed by appeal ahead of 1 year anniversary
DETROIT (AP) — The Michigan Supreme Court on Tuesday postponed the January trial for the parents of the teenager who killed four students at his high school, a victory for defense lawyers who argue that involuntary manslaughter charges don’t fit. The court ordered the state appeals court to...
Federal judge denies bid for new trial in Whitmer kidnapping case
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — A federal judge has denied a new trial request by two men convicted of conspiring to kidnap Michigan’s Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. Lawyers for Adam Fox and Barry Croft Jr. alleged misconduct by a juror and unfairness by U.S. District Judge Robert Jonker following their conviction by a federal jury in August.
Bird flu outbreak prompts slaughter of 1.8 million chickens in Nebraska
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska agriculture officials say another 1.8 million chickens must be killed after bird flu was found on a farm in the latest sign that the outbreak that has already prompted the slaughter of more than 50 million birds nationwide continues to spread. The Nebraska Department...
Travis Tritt offers advice to Kari Lake: Do not concede Arizona's governor race
While Arizona Democratic Secretary of State Katie Hobbs has been projected to beat Republican Kari Lake in the state’s heated and tightly contested gubernatorial race, country music star Travis Tritt encouraged Lake not to concede.
Visitors treated to a ‘spectacular’ show during first Mauna Loa eruption in nearly 4 decades
HILO, Hawaii (AP) — The first eruption in 38 years of Mauna Loa, the world’s largest active volcano, is drawing visitors to Hawaii Volcanoes National Park, which is open 24 hours a day.””. “The viewing has been spectacular,” especially at night and before sunrise, park spokesperson Jessica...
Guess Who’s Saying the Arizona Election was Stolen?
The election in Arizona isn’t even over and some conservative extremists are already saying it was stolen. Though Senator Mark Kelly has won reelection, the gubernatorial race has not yet been called and, given Republican candidate Kari Lake’s history and rhetoric, it’s no surprise that her supporters are already causing trouble. And just like in 2020, one of the principal proponents of the 2022 stolen-election theory is Donald Trump’s former Chief Strategist and January 6th hype-man, Steve Bannon.
