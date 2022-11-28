ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wreaths Across America: Final days to buy a wreath to honor a veteran

By SEAN LAFFERTY
 2 days ago

During this holiday season you can help honor local heroes who have served this country.

Wreaths Across America is designed to provide a wreath for each veteran laid to rest in the cemetery at the Soldiers’ and Sailors’ Home in Erie.

But your help is needed to make this happen, and time is running out. The deadline to buy a wreath has been pushed back to Tuesday, Nov. 29.

The wreaths will then be placed in the cemetery during a ceremony on Dec. 17.

