ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nevada State

Comments / 1

Related
KOLO TV Reno

Nevada to get $33 million for public health infrastructure

WASHINGTON D.C., Virginia (KOLO) - The state of Nevada will be getting $33 million in funding for public health infrastructure. Funding for the grant is partially paid for by the American Rescue Plan and will go towards supporting local and territorial health departments in maintaining staff, services, and systems. “These...
NEVADA STATE
The Center Square

Nevada voters could break up America's fifth-largest school district in 2024

(The Center Square) – An initiative to break up Nevada's Clark County School District (CCSD) submitted over 220,000 signatures for verification, surpassing the 140,777 needed to put it on the ballot. The Community Schools Initiative would allow any city to opt out of the existing county school district to form a new community-based city school district. Initiative organizers say Nevada's county-based school districts, which have been in place since at least 1956, have "resulted in disproportionately large school districts." ...
NEVADA STATE
KOLO TV Reno

Washoe Valley may get a cannabis consumption lounge

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -A Washoe Valley cannabis dispensary has been given a chance to open a cannabis consumption lounge. The Nevada Cannabis Compliance Board on Wednesday gave a prospective license to The Venue at Sol Cannabis, the only location in Washoe County to receive a chance to operate a consumption lounge.
WASHOE COUNTY, NV
businesspress.vegas

An affordable housing crisis isn’t coming; it’s here

Everyone deserves the dignity that comes with having a place to call home — a safe harbor that shelters and nourishes. But, unfortunately, a growing number of Nevadans are being priced out of the housing market, and this is true for both renters and homeowners. With interest rates on the rise, many simply cannot make mortgage payments pencil, nor do they have the required savings for a down payment. And with housing shortages, renters are facing escalating payments that are out of reach and unsustainable.
NEVADA STATE
TheStreet

Las Vegas Strip Nearer to Solution to Its Pot Problem

Nevada legalized recreational marijuana at the start of 2017 without fully considering how it would affect the Las Vegas Strip and tourism. "A person who is 21 years of age or older is allowed to possess and consume retail marijuana. A marijuana consumer may possess up to 1 ounce of marijuana or 1/8 of an ounce of concentrated marijuana. Marijuana can only be purchased legally from state-licensed retail marijuana stores," the law states.
LAS VEGAS, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Northern Nevada feeling effects of Adderall shortage

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The nationwide Adderall shortage is impacting our Northern Nevada pharmacies. Quest Counseling, a local mental health clinic, says they haven’t had to tell anyone they can’t fill their prescription, but the shortage has impacted how long it takes getting them filled. That means people have to shop around for pharmacies that do have it and that can be a long process.
NEVADA STATE
lazytrips.com

Road Trip from Las Vegas to Pyramid Lake

This amazing road trip from Las Vegas to Pyramid Lake will take you through Nevada's gold rush history, its unique ghost towns or past Southern California's beautiful national parks and mountain ranges. This adventure has something for everyone!. A 450-mile road trip from Las Vegas to Pyramid Lake will take...
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

Future of Lake Mead marinas to be decided soon – public meetings scheduled

Lake Mead, located next to America's adult playground of Las Vegas, has long been an escape from the sweltering summer heat for locals and tourists. But what if access to the lake changes? It's going to happen sooner or later because of lowering lake levels. Now the National Park Service (NPS) has published several options it is considering that will be the path forward for "sustainable low water access" that benefits people, animals, and the environment.
LAS VEGAS, NV
businesspress.vegas

BofA announces 2022 Neighborhood Builders

Programs and services that are addressing Southern Nevada’s underserved populations lacking access to oral health care and affordable housing will expand, helping more people chart a path toward economic opportunity with help from a multiyear grant from Bank of America. Future Smiles and Neighborhood Housing Services of Southern Nevada...
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

Higher potency in cannabis sending consumers to the emergency room

At an increasing rate, cannabis is sending consumers to local emergency rooms due to the strength of the THC in cannabis skyrocketing. Higher potency in cannabis sending consumers to the …. At an increasing rate, cannabis is sending consumers to local emergency rooms due to the strength of the THC...
NEVADA STATE
Alina Andras

4 Great Seafood Places in Nevada

Photo byPhoto by Travis Yewell on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you plan on traveling to Nevada soon, here is a list of four amazing restaurants that are highly praised for their absolutely delicious food, so definitely make sure to pay them a visit if you want to see what really good seafood should really taste like.
NEVADA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy