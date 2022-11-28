Read full article on original website
KOLO TV Reno
Nevada to get $33 million for public health infrastructure
WASHINGTON D.C., Virginia (KOLO) - The state of Nevada will be getting $33 million in funding for public health infrastructure. Funding for the grant is partially paid for by the American Rescue Plan and will go towards supporting local and territorial health departments in maintaining staff, services, and systems. “These...
The West’s next national monument? Biden ‘committed to protecting’ Nevada’s Spirit Mountain
President Joe Biden announces support for creating the Spirit Mountain National Monument, or Avi Kwa Ame in Mojave. Read more here.
Nevada voters could break up America's fifth-largest school district in 2024
(The Center Square) – An initiative to break up Nevada's Clark County School District (CCSD) submitted over 220,000 signatures for verification, surpassing the 140,777 needed to put it on the ballot. The Community Schools Initiative would allow any city to opt out of the existing county school district to form a new community-based city school district. Initiative organizers say Nevada's county-based school districts, which have been in place since at least 1956, have "resulted in disproportionately large school districts." ...
KOLO TV Reno
Washoe Valley may get a cannabis consumption lounge
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -A Washoe Valley cannabis dispensary has been given a chance to open a cannabis consumption lounge. The Nevada Cannabis Compliance Board on Wednesday gave a prospective license to The Venue at Sol Cannabis, the only location in Washoe County to receive a chance to operate a consumption lounge.
KOLO TV Reno
“It will always be in the north.” The Nevada Museum home to the John C. Fremont Cannon
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - There’s a place here in Northern Nevada where we can check out the real Fremont Cannon in person. The Nevada State Museum is now home to the cannon. Most know the Fremont Cannon as the Nevada-UNLV matchup trophy to travel north and south each football season, but the history of the trophy is far from the football field.
NEW: COVID-19 hospitalizations jump again in Clark County; flu patients also increasing
COVID-19 hospitalizations in Clark County jumped by more than 15% over the past week as cases continue to increase during the holiday season.
businesspress.vegas
An affordable housing crisis isn’t coming; it’s here
Everyone deserves the dignity that comes with having a place to call home — a safe harbor that shelters and nourishes. But, unfortunately, a growing number of Nevadans are being priced out of the housing market, and this is true for both renters and homeowners. With interest rates on the rise, many simply cannot make mortgage payments pencil, nor do they have the required savings for a down payment. And with housing shortages, renters are facing escalating payments that are out of reach and unsustainable.
Sunrise Hospital tops list of sites with ‘superbug’ as cases grow 60% since August
Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center has had 122 cases involving the "superbug" that is being monitored by state health officials.
Las Vegas Strip Nearer to Solution to Its Pot Problem
Nevada legalized recreational marijuana at the start of 2017 without fully considering how it would affect the Las Vegas Strip and tourism. "A person who is 21 years of age or older is allowed to possess and consume retail marijuana. A marijuana consumer may possess up to 1 ounce of marijuana or 1/8 of an ounce of concentrated marijuana. Marijuana can only be purchased legally from state-licensed retail marijuana stores," the law states.
KOLO TV Reno
Northern Nevada feeling effects of Adderall shortage
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The nationwide Adderall shortage is impacting our Northern Nevada pharmacies. Quest Counseling, a local mental health clinic, says they haven’t had to tell anyone they can’t fill their prescription, but the shortage has impacted how long it takes getting them filled. That means people have to shop around for pharmacies that do have it and that can be a long process.
8newsnow.com
U-Haul stolen from family moving to Nevada is found, with belongings, on Thanksgiving
The Bair family, which was completing its move from Maine to Las Vegas, woke up one morning last week to find the truck and their attached SUV missing. On Thursday, the truck and most of their possessions were located just blocks away. U-Haul stolen from family moving to Nevada is...
‘Superbug’ linked to 63 deaths in Nevada
A "superbug" known as Candida auris (C. auris) has caused 774 cases in Nevada hospitals and other care facilities, according to the Nevada Department of Health and Human Services.
lazytrips.com
Road Trip from Las Vegas to Pyramid Lake
This amazing road trip from Las Vegas to Pyramid Lake will take you through Nevada's gold rush history, its unique ghost towns or past Southern California's beautiful national parks and mountain ranges. This adventure has something for everyone!. A 450-mile road trip from Las Vegas to Pyramid Lake will take...
‘Superbug’ linked to 63 deaths statewide; 26 care facilities in Southern Nevada report cases
A "superbug" known as Candida auris (C. auris) has caused 774 cases in Nevada hospitals and other care facilities, according to the Nevada Department of Health and Human Services.
Future of Lake Mead marinas to be decided soon – public meetings scheduled
Lake Mead, located next to America's adult playground of Las Vegas, has long been an escape from the sweltering summer heat for locals and tourists. But what if access to the lake changes? It's going to happen sooner or later because of lowering lake levels. Now the National Park Service (NPS) has published several options it is considering that will be the path forward for "sustainable low water access" that benefits people, animals, and the environment.
Suspected impairment in 5-vehicle crash on US 95 southbound, Boulder Highway
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Nevada State Police are investigating a five-vehicle crash that occurred on U.S. 95 southbound near Boulder Highway Wednesday morning. The crash which was reported at 4:40 a.m. caused major traffic delays for morning commuters when the freeway was reduced to one lane for more than two hours. Two people with injuries […]
businesspress.vegas
BofA announces 2022 Neighborhood Builders
Programs and services that are addressing Southern Nevada’s underserved populations lacking access to oral health care and affordable housing will expand, helping more people chart a path toward economic opportunity with help from a multiyear grant from Bank of America. Future Smiles and Neighborhood Housing Services of Southern Nevada...
8newsnow.com
Higher potency in cannabis sending consumers to the emergency room
At an increasing rate, cannabis is sending consumers to local emergency rooms due to the strength of the THC in cannabis skyrocketing. Higher potency in cannabis sending consumers to the …. At an increasing rate, cannabis is sending consumers to local emergency rooms due to the strength of the THC...
4 Great Seafood Places in Nevada
Photo byPhoto by Travis Yewell on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you plan on traveling to Nevada soon, here is a list of four amazing restaurants that are highly praised for their absolutely delicious food, so definitely make sure to pay them a visit if you want to see what really good seafood should really taste like.
Plan to cut lanes from Tahoe's Highway 50 draws protests from locals
Parts of Highway 50 would go from four to two lanes.
