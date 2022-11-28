ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lynchburg, VA

WSET

Court Street block closes for work in area

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — A block of the road on Court Street will be closed for a few days starting November 30, Lynchburg Public Works said. From the 12th Street intersection to the dead end at Three Roads Brewing Company the road will be closed "to accommodate crews performing sidewalk and concrete work in the area."
LYNCHBURG, VA
WSET

Traffic alert: Some Lynchburg streets to close temporarily for Shentel work

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — The Public Works Department said there will be temporary lane closures starting in December. According to the Public Works Department, beginning Monday, December 12, and continuing through Friday, December 30, from 9:00 a.m. through 3:00 p.m. daily and weather permitting (excluding weekends and December 23 and 26), temporary lane closures will occur at the following locations:
LYNCHBURG, VA
WSET

Traffic Alert: Christmas Classic 5K, parade return to Town of Bedford

BEDFORD, Va. (WSET) — The Christmas Classic 5K and Parade are returning to the Town of Bedford this Saturday. The 5K begins at 8:30 a.m. and the parade begins promptly at 11:00 a.m., and the Town said there will be a short break in between the two events to allow traffic to clear out.
BEDFORD, VA
WSET

Lynchburg & Bedford to Hold Christmas Parades This Weekend

LYNCHBURG, Va (WSET) — There are two ways to get into the holiday spirit this weekend. The Lynchburg and Bedford Christmas parades are happening. Emily spoke with those involved to find out what you can expect and the options you have if your kids don't like loud noises.
LYNCHBURG, VA
WSET

Fatal crash on Rte. 29 in Danville: Police

DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — There was a fatal crash in Danville on Monday. According to police, this incident happened at approximately, 12:54 p.m., the Danville Police Department responded to a call regarding a single-vehicle crash on the Rte. 29 Danville Expressway, south of the Holland Road overpass in the northbound lanes.
DANVILLE, VA
WSET

Lynchburg La Quinta Inn donates 10 free rooms to Centra Health for patients in need

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — La Quinta Inn & Suites is donating 10 free room nights to Centra Health this holiday season to help those in need in Lynchburg. The rooms can be used from December 21 through December 27 for patients who are required to stay near the hospital for outpatient services, or for out-of-town families who are visiting hospitalized loved ones.
LYNCHBURG, VA
WSET

New safety protocol brought to Sentara Halifax Regional Hospital

HALIFAX, Va. (WSET) — The Sentara Halifax Regional Hospital is taking steps to protect its healthcare workers, visitors and team members with a new safety protocol set in place. Visitors need to stop at the reception desk for a visitor badge. By sharing a photo ID and the destination,...
HALIFAX, VA
WSET

Lynchburg man charged in malicious wounding at Cardinal Car Wash: LPD

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — The Lynchburg Police Department (LPD) is investigating a malicious wounding that occurred at the Cardinal Carwash Tuesday afternoon. This incident happened at 1003 Sheffield Drive. LPD said officers responded to the Cardinal Car Wash for a reported fight-in-progress. Callers said one man was being assaulted...
LYNCHBURG, VA

