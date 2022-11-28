Read full article on original website
WSET
Court Street block closes for work in area
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — A block of the road on Court Street will be closed for a few days starting November 30, Lynchburg Public Works said. From the 12th Street intersection to the dead end at Three Roads Brewing Company the road will be closed "to accommodate crews performing sidewalk and concrete work in the area."
WSET
Traffic alert: Some Lynchburg streets to close temporarily for Shentel work
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — The Public Works Department said there will be temporary lane closures starting in December. According to the Public Works Department, beginning Monday, December 12, and continuing through Friday, December 30, from 9:00 a.m. through 3:00 p.m. daily and weather permitting (excluding weekends and December 23 and 26), temporary lane closures will occur at the following locations:
WSET
Traffic Alert: Christmas Classic 5K, parade return to Town of Bedford
BEDFORD, Va. (WSET) — The Christmas Classic 5K and Parade are returning to the Town of Bedford this Saturday. The 5K begins at 8:30 a.m. and the parade begins promptly at 11:00 a.m., and the Town said there will be a short break in between the two events to allow traffic to clear out.
WSET
'Christmas around the World:' Riverview Rotary Christmas Parade returns to Danville
DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — The Riverview Rotary Christmas Parade is making a return to the Southside. The parade will be held on Sunday, December 4 at 5 p.m. in Downtown Danville. The parade will begin on Main Street at Jefferson and go all the way down Main Street and...
WSET
No injuries reported after car runs off road, hits utility pole on S. Amherst Highway: VSP
AMHERST COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Virginia State Police said no one was hurt after a crash on South Amherst Highway. Police said they were called to the scene of a single-vehicle crash at 11:31 a.m. on Tuesday. They said a Nissan Altima was traveling on the highway when it...
WSET
Grand opening delayed, Orange Avenue NE Sheetz almost ready for Roanoke customers
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — If you live in the Roanoke area you're going to have to wait a bit longer than expected on a new Sheetz gas station. The new Sheetz at Orange Avenue NE and King Street was supposed to open on Monday. Now we are told that...
WSET
Danville building to be demolished, will open space for a green area in downtown
DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — The River District will soon have an open green space near the fountain in downtown Danville. Lou's Antiques will be demolished starting in January. That should be finished by mid-February depending on the weather. The Project Manager for the Danville Economic Development Office, Kelvin Perry,...
WSET
Lynchburg & Bedford to Hold Christmas Parades This Weekend
LYNCHBURG, Va (WSET) — There are two ways to get into the holiday spirit this weekend. The Lynchburg and Bedford Christmas parades are happening. Emily spoke with those involved to find out what you can expect and the options you have if your kids don't like loud noises.
WSET
Christmas on the Plaza kicks off in Danville with 'Selfies with Santa,' freshly-made snow
DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — Down in Danville, Christmas On The Plaza is kicking off on Saturday, December 3, 2022, from 3 to 6 p.m. The Official Lighting of Main Street Plaza will be at 5:30 p.m. There will be hot chocolate, popcorn & cookies. There will be one big...
WSET
36-year-old Lynchburg man dies after being struck by bus on Interstate 81: VSP
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Virginia State Police (VSP) is investigating a fatal crash in Augusta County. According to VSP, the crash occurred on November 21 at approximately 11 p.m. on Interstate 81 at the 225-mile marker. A 2020 Ford Transit passenger bus was traveling north on I-81 in...
WSET
Citizens express concerns over proposed Moneta campground expansion plan
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Some folks in Bedford County are fired up about a proposal to expand a campground site in Moneta. The Bedford County board of supervisors held a meeting Monday to discuss the planning commission's proposal of expanding a new RV resort across from Campers' Paradise.
WSET
One person treated, 2 dogs die, another missing after accidental fire in Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — Just before 6 a.m. on Wednesday Roanoke FireEMS responded to reports of a structure fire on Overbrook Street NW. Crews found heavy black smoke and flames coming from a trailer home in the 1100 block. The fire was brought under control in about an hour,...
WSET
Fatal crash on Rte. 29 in Danville: Police
DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — There was a fatal crash in Danville on Monday. According to police, this incident happened at approximately, 12:54 p.m., the Danville Police Department responded to a call regarding a single-vehicle crash on the Rte. 29 Danville Expressway, south of the Holland Road overpass in the northbound lanes.
WSET
Monday to see last sunset after 5 pm until mid-December as winter solstice approaches
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — As many of you have noticed, the days are shortening up as we approach the coldest time of the year. According to the National Weather Service climatology, November 28 is the last day in our area with a 5:00 p.m. sunset until mid-December. December 21st,...
WSET
Lynchburg La Quinta Inn donates 10 free rooms to Centra Health for patients in need
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — La Quinta Inn & Suites is donating 10 free room nights to Centra Health this holiday season to help those in need in Lynchburg. The rooms can be used from December 21 through December 27 for patients who are required to stay near the hospital for outpatient services, or for out-of-town families who are visiting hospitalized loved ones.
WSET
New safety protocol brought to Sentara Halifax Regional Hospital
HALIFAX, Va. (WSET) — The Sentara Halifax Regional Hospital is taking steps to protect its healthcare workers, visitors and team members with a new safety protocol set in place. Visitors need to stop at the reception desk for a visitor badge. By sharing a photo ID and the destination,...
WSET
Letters to Santa: Special mailbox in Danville for children's Christmas lists
DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — There is a special mailbox in Downtown Danville that will deliver letters to Santa Claus. The mailbox is in front of Moss Mountain Outfitters on Main Street. Here's how you can get your letters hand-delivered to Santa on Saturday at the plaza. "If you like...
WSET
Lynchburg man charged in malicious wounding at Cardinal Car Wash: LPD
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — The Lynchburg Police Department (LPD) is investigating a malicious wounding that occurred at the Cardinal Carwash Tuesday afternoon. This incident happened at 1003 Sheffield Drive. LPD said officers responded to the Cardinal Car Wash for a reported fight-in-progress. Callers said one man was being assaulted...
WSET
Cat dies, two adults displaced after house fire in Roanoke County: Firefighters
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — There was a house fire in Roanoke County on Tuesday. Roanoke County Fire and Rescue said they responded at 5:41 p.m. to the 6000 block of Old Manor Court, in the North County area for a report of a residential structure fire. Upon arrival,...
WSET
'Things aren't right:' Shots fired at Meadows Apartment Complex in Lynchburg
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — On Sunday afternoon a neighborhood in Lynchburg was riddled by gunfire. The Lynchburg Police Department said they received multiple 911 calls about gunshots at Meadows Apartment Complex, and the shots can be heard in video acquired by ABC13. The woman who sent it to the...
