BEDFORD, Va. (WSET) — The Christmas Classic 5K and Parade are returning to the Town of Bedford this Saturday. The 5K begins at 8:30 a.m. and the parade begins promptly at 11:00 a.m., and the Town said there will be a short break in between the two events to allow traffic to clear out.

BEDFORD, VA ・ 19 HOURS AGO