Broncos sign Lamar Jackson to practice squad ahead of Ravens game
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Cornerback Lamar Jackson has been signed to the practice squad of the Denver Broncos. To make room for Jackson, the Broncos released wide receiver Kaden Davis and running back Tyreik McAllister from the practice squad on Tuesday. A third-year cornerback from from the University of Nebraska,...
San Francisco 49ers: 3 bold predictions for Week 13 vs. Dolphins
The San Francisco 49ers Week 13 matchup with the Miami Dolphins involves two teams that have their sights set on making it to Arizona for the Super Bowl come February. Ahead of these two juggernauts going head-to-head, we’ll be making our 49ers Week 13 predictions. After trading for superstar...
Browns Releasing Quarterback After Deshaun Watson's Return
With Deshaun Watson being activated this week, the Cleveland Browns need to make room on their active roster for him. That roster spot being opened up will come at the expense of a quarterback. According to NFL insider Tom Pelissero, the Browns are releasing backup quarterback Josh Dobbs. The former...
Giants make Odell Beckham Jr. decision after plane incident
There was some fear that Odell Beckham Jr. derailed his own career after he was involved in a controversial incident on Sunday that involved him being kicked off a plane in Miami. As it turns out, however, the New York Giants seem undeterred by OBJ’s recent scandal. Videos of Beckham being escorted by police as […] The post Giants make Odell Beckham Jr. decision after plane incident appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Odell Beckham Jr. plane incident draws reaction from Cowboys’ Stephen Jones
Free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. found himself in the news after being kicked off a plane in Miami on Sunday. Initial reports indicated that Beckham Jr. was removed from the flight due to his refusal to wear his seatbelt. On Monday, the free agent’s legal representation released a statement on the incident in […] The post Odell Beckham Jr. plane incident draws reaction from Cowboys’ Stephen Jones appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Justin Fields gets Week 13 update as Chicago makes QB move
Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields said he was feeling better about his shoulder injury but is still unsure if he will be the starting quarterback in Sunday’s game against the Packers, according to a Wednesday tweet from 670 The Score’s Chris Emma. “It just depends on what I...
Cowboys’ Odell Beckham Jr. pursuit gets eye-opening twist
The Odell Beckham Jr. sweepstakes are upon us. The Dallas Cowboys have placed their name firmly ahead as one of the leaders in pursuit of the wide receiver. With other teams like the New York Giants and Buffalo Bills also hot on his trail, the Cowboys might need to pull a few extra measures to […] The post Cowboys’ Odell Beckham Jr. pursuit gets eye-opening twist appeared first on ClutchPoints.
3 best Luke Fickell replacements for Cincinnati after Wisconsin move
After six incredibly successful seasons at the helm, Luke Fickell has departed Cincinnati for Wisconsin ,with Kerry Coombs taking over as the interim coach. As the Bearcats move to the Big 12 this coming season, this search is among the most important in school history for their long-term stability. Luke...
Russell Wilson has lost faith of multiple Broncos teammates
The Denver Broncos season has been a miserable failure, despite the addition of former Pro Bowl QB Russell Wilson. It wasn’t supposed to go like this. A lot of people thought the Broncos were going to be Super Bowl contenders; that they were simply a quarterback away from making a run. So much for that. […] The post Russell Wilson has lost faith of multiple Broncos teammates appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Buccaneers Loss Keeps Falcons NFC South Hopes Alive; What Needs to Happen?
The Atlanta Falcons are still the mix to win the NFC South after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers lost to the Cleveland Browns.
Deshaun Watson’s suspension reinstatement gets official update
The Cleveland Browns are so close to having Deshaun Watson on the field. The quarterback is reportedly going to be officially reinstated Monday afternoon, which means he’s on the verge of making his first career start — field appearance in an NFL regular season game — for the Browns (h/t Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network)
Lane Kiffin’s recruiting pitch right after Auburn hires Hugh Freeze
The Auburn Tigers have a new boss on the sidelines after Auburn football hired Hugh Freeze Monday to be the next head coach of the program. Ole Miss football head coach Lane Kiffin, however, hilariously made a last-ditch effort to sway Freeze into coming to Ole Miss instead with a mere Twitter post. #ComeToTheSip pic.twitter.com/2eHXWpfmMB […] The post Lane Kiffin’s recruiting pitch right after Auburn hires Hugh Freeze appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Diontae Johnson accepts harsh reality with blunt take on frustrating season
It’s not a secret that Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson is frustrated with his performance on the field, which is also a result of a lack of opportunity. But he’s also been showing maturity in dealing with the issue. He recently spoke with reporters Wednesday and assured Steelers fans that his main focus is […] The post Diontae Johnson accepts harsh reality with blunt take on frustrating season appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Kirk Cousins wasn’t joking about getting custom grills like Justin Jefferson
It’s probably time to start imagining Kirk Cousins with a grill. Apparently, the Minnesota Vikings quarterback is dead serious about getting one just like teammate and wide receiver Justin Jefferson. Cousins even said that a grill is “in the works,” according to Andrew Krammer of the Star Tribune. Kirk Cousins said a grill is "in […] The post Kirk Cousins wasn’t joking about getting custom grills like Justin Jefferson appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Sporting News
NFL power rankings: Bengals have Chiefs, Bills in sights; Packers, Rams, Broncos near rock bottom for Week 13
Week 12 in the NFL brought a few key surprises but for the most part the better teams in the league worked more to separate themselves. Although there isn't too much big change near at the top of Sporting News' NFL power rankings ahead of Week 13, a few more hot contenders kept up the momentum while some better first-half teams continued to fade.
Matthew Stafford’s wife gets brutally honest on Rams QB potentially sitting out rest of 2022
Matthew Stafford is still under monitoring for concussion symptoms, and so the Los Angeles Rams have yet to decide on what to do with him with the 2022 campaign in its final stretch of games. However, if it’s up to Stafford’s wife, Kelly Stafford, she would want her husband to sit out the rest of the season.
PODCAST: Can Sam Darnold Lead the Panthers to the...Playoffs?!?
Episode 113 has been released.
Mac Jones, Patriots receive good news ahead of big matchup vs. Bills
The New England Patriots will likely be without running back Damien Harris against the Buffalo Bills on Thursday night. However, another key offensive player dealing with an injury will suit up. Wide receiver Jakobi Meyers will play against the Bills amid a shoulder injury. Meyers has been limited at practice this week after suffering the […] The post Mac Jones, Patriots receive good news ahead of big matchup vs. Bills appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Fantasy owners will breath sigh of relief with latest Travis Etienne Jr. update
The Jacksonville Jaguars are brimming with confidence after taking down Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens in an upset 28-27 home win in Week 12. They can keep that energy, heading into the contest this coming weekend against the Detroit Lions on the road, especially with running back Travis Etienne Jr. looking ready to go […] The post Fantasy owners will breath sigh of relief with latest Travis Etienne Jr. update appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Raiders’ Josh Jacobs fires back at claims Josh McDaniels ‘lost’ the locker room
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs has been rather forward with his support of head coach Josh McDaniels. On Wednesday, he reaffirmed that support. Many have claimed McDaniels is on the hot seat following a slow start to the season. However, it seems like the former New England Patriots offensive coordinator is secure in […] The post Raiders’ Josh Jacobs fires back at claims Josh McDaniels ‘lost’ the locker room appeared first on ClutchPoints.
