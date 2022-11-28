ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
9NEWS

Broncos sign Lamar Jackson to practice squad ahead of Ravens game

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Cornerback Lamar Jackson has been signed to the practice squad of the Denver Broncos. To make room for Jackson, the Broncos released wide receiver Kaden Davis and running back Tyreik McAllister from the practice squad on Tuesday. A third-year cornerback from from the University of Nebraska,...
DENVER, CO
The Spun

Browns Releasing Quarterback After Deshaun Watson's Return

With Deshaun Watson being activated this week, the Cleveland Browns need to make room on their active roster for him. That roster spot being opened up will come at the expense of a quarterback. According to NFL insider Tom Pelissero, the Browns are releasing backup quarterback Josh Dobbs. The former...
CLEVELAND, OH
ClutchPoints

Giants make Odell Beckham Jr. decision after plane incident

There was some fear that Odell Beckham Jr. derailed his own career after he was involved in a controversial incident on Sunday that involved him being kicked off a plane in Miami. As it turns out, however, the New York Giants seem undeterred by OBJ’s recent scandal. Videos of Beckham being escorted by police as […] The post Giants make Odell Beckham Jr. decision after plane incident appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
ClutchPoints

Odell Beckham Jr. plane incident draws reaction from Cowboys’ Stephen Jones

Free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. found himself in the news after being kicked off a plane in Miami on Sunday. Initial reports indicated that Beckham Jr. was removed from the flight due to his refusal to wear his seatbelt. On Monday, the free agent’s legal representation released a statement on the incident in […] The post Odell Beckham Jr. plane incident draws reaction from Cowboys’ Stephen Jones appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints

Cowboys’ Odell Beckham Jr. pursuit gets eye-opening twist

The Odell Beckham Jr. sweepstakes are upon us. The Dallas Cowboys have placed their name firmly ahead as one of the leaders in pursuit of the wide receiver. With other teams like the New York Giants and Buffalo Bills also hot on his trail, the Cowboys might need to pull a few extra measures to […] The post Cowboys’ Odell Beckham Jr. pursuit gets eye-opening twist appeared first on ClutchPoints.
DALLAS, TX
ClutchPoints

Russell Wilson has lost faith of multiple Broncos teammates

The Denver Broncos season has been a miserable failure, despite the addition of former Pro Bowl QB Russell Wilson. It wasn’t supposed to go like this. A lot of people thought the Broncos were going to be Super Bowl contenders; that they were simply a quarterback away from making a run. So much for that. […] The post Russell Wilson has lost faith of multiple Broncos teammates appeared first on ClutchPoints.
DENVER, CO
ClutchPoints

Lane Kiffin’s recruiting pitch right after Auburn hires Hugh Freeze

The Auburn Tigers have a new boss on the sidelines after Auburn football hired Hugh Freeze Monday to be the next head coach of the program. Ole Miss football head coach Lane Kiffin, however, hilariously made a last-ditch effort to sway Freeze into coming to Ole Miss instead with a mere Twitter post. #ComeToTheSip pic.twitter.com/2eHXWpfmMB […] The post Lane Kiffin’s recruiting pitch right after Auburn hires Hugh Freeze appeared first on ClutchPoints.
OXFORD, MS
ClutchPoints

Diontae Johnson accepts harsh reality with blunt take on frustrating season

It’s not a secret that Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson is frustrated with his performance on the field, which is also a result of a lack of opportunity. But he’s also been showing maturity in dealing with the issue. He recently spoke with reporters Wednesday and assured Steelers fans that his main focus is […] The post Diontae Johnson accepts harsh reality with blunt take on frustrating season appeared first on ClutchPoints.
PITTSBURGH, PA
ClutchPoints

Kirk Cousins wasn’t joking about getting custom grills like Justin Jefferson

It’s probably time to start imagining Kirk Cousins with a grill. Apparently, the Minnesota Vikings quarterback is dead serious about getting one just like teammate and wide receiver Justin Jefferson. Cousins even said that a grill is “in the works,” according to Andrew Krammer of the Star Tribune. Kirk Cousins said a grill is "in […] The post Kirk Cousins wasn’t joking about getting custom grills like Justin Jefferson appeared first on ClutchPoints.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Sporting News

NFL power rankings: Bengals have Chiefs, Bills in sights; Packers, Rams, Broncos near rock bottom for Week 13

Week 12 in the NFL brought a few key surprises but for the most part the better teams in the league worked more to separate themselves. Although there isn't too much big change near at the top of Sporting News' NFL power rankings ahead of Week 13, a few more hot contenders kept up the momentum while some better first-half teams continued to fade.
TENNESSEE STATE
ClutchPoints

Mac Jones, Patriots receive good news ahead of big matchup vs. Bills

The New England Patriots will likely be without running back Damien Harris against the Buffalo Bills on Thursday night. However, another key offensive player dealing with an injury will suit up. Wide receiver Jakobi Meyers will play against the Bills amid a shoulder injury. Meyers has been limited at practice this week after suffering the […] The post Mac Jones, Patriots receive good news ahead of big matchup vs. Bills appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints

Fantasy owners will breath sigh of relief with latest Travis Etienne Jr. update

The Jacksonville Jaguars are brimming with confidence after taking down Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens in an upset 28-27 home win in Week 12. They can keep that energy, heading into the contest this coming weekend against the Detroit Lions on the road, especially with running back Travis Etienne Jr. looking ready to go […] The post Fantasy owners will breath sigh of relief with latest Travis Etienne Jr. update appeared first on ClutchPoints.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
ClutchPoints

Raiders’ Josh Jacobs fires back at claims Josh McDaniels ‘lost’ the locker room

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs has been rather forward with his support of head coach Josh McDaniels. On Wednesday, he reaffirmed that support. Many have claimed McDaniels is on the hot seat following a slow start to the season. However, it seems like the former New England Patriots offensive coordinator is secure in […] The post Raiders’ Josh Jacobs fires back at claims Josh McDaniels ‘lost’ the locker room appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LAS VEGAS, NV
ClutchPoints

ClutchPoints

Los Angeles, CA
209K+
Followers
123K+
Post
125M+
Views
ABOUT

ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.

 http://www.clutchpoints.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy